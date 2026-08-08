What is the share price of Saraswati Commercial (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹11,900.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Saraswati Commercial (India)? The Saraswati Commercial (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saraswati Commercial (India)? The market cap of Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹1,304.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saraswati Commercial (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saraswati Commercial (India) are ₹11,900.00 and ₹11,899.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saraswati Commercial (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saraswati Commercial (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹15,799.00 and 52-week low of Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹8,650.00 as on .

How has the Saraswati Commercial (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Saraswati Commercial (India) has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -6.74% for the past month, 17.24% over 3 months, -11.27% over 1 year, 70.72% across 3 years, and 43.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saraswati Commercial (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saraswati Commercial (India) are 14.13 and 1.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global