Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SARASWATI COMMERCIAL (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,728.00 Closed
1.643.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,631.00₹2,850.00
₹2,728.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,251.40₹4,498.80
₹2,728.00
Open Price
₹2,800.00
Prev. Close
₹2,684.95
Volume
157

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,841.67
  • R22,955.33
  • R33,060.67
  • Pivot
    2,736.33
  • S12,622.67
  • S22,517.33
  • S32,403.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,137.042,661.18
  • 103,173.322,650.91
  • 203,294.22,611.57
  • 503,103.212,547.26
  • 1002,861.912,562.7
  • 2002,893.862,633.99

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.0614.0110.002.548.56191.1911,410.55
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1983PLC166605 and registration number is 166605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Zaveri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kejariwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Khalpada
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vallabh Prasad Biyani
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. is ₹280.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. is 4.62 and PB ratio of Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. is ₹2,728.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. is ₹4,498.80 and 52-week low of Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. is ₹2,251.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data