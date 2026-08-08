Here's the live share price of Saraswati Commercial (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saraswati Commercial (India)
|-4.03
|-6.74
|17.24
|-3.04
|-11.27
|70.72
|43.29
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saraswati Commercial (India) has declined 11.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Saraswati Commercial (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12,436.75
|12,349.29
|10
|12,457.88
|12,388.97
|20
|12,718.83
|12,199.35
|50
|10,862.45
|11,444.68
|100
|10,447.24
|11,185.24
|200
|11,598.9
|11,602.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saraswati Commercial (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Saras.Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:48 PM IST IST
|Saras.Commercial - Clarification On The Price Movement In The Price Of The Company''s Scrip.
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Saras.Commercial - Clarification Sought from Saraswati Commercial India Ltd
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Saras.Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Saras.Commercial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1983PLC166605 and registration number is 166605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹11,900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saraswati Commercial (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹1,304.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saraswati Commercial (India) are ₹11,900.00 and ₹11,899.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saraswati Commercial (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹15,799.00 and 52-week low of Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹8,650.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saraswati Commercial (India) has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -6.74% for the past month, 17.24% over 3 months, -11.27% over 1 year, 70.72% across 3 years, and 43.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saraswati Commercial (India) are 14.13 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global