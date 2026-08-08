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Saraswati Commercial (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARASWATI COMMERCIAL (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Saraswati Commercial (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11,900.00 Closed
-0.83₹ -100.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saraswati Commercial (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,899.60₹11,900.00
₹11,900.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8,650.00₹15,799.00
₹11,900.00
Open Price
₹11,899.60
Prev. Close
₹12,000.00
Volume
4

Source: Dion Global

Saraswati Commercial (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saraswati Commercial (India)		-4.03-6.7417.24-3.04-11.2770.7243.29
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saraswati Commercial (India) has declined 11.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Saraswati Commercial (India) has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Saraswati Commercial (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saraswati Commercial (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512,436.7512,349.29
1012,457.8812,388.97
2012,718.8312,199.35
5010,862.4511,444.68
10010,447.2411,185.24
20011,598.911,602.38

Source: Dion Global

Saraswati Commercial (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saraswati Commercial (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saraswati Commercial (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTSaras.Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 09, 2026, 09:48 PM IST ISTSaras.Commercial - Clarification On The Price Movement In The Price Of The Company''s Scrip.
Jul 08, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTSaras.Commercial - Clarification Sought from Saraswati Commercial India Ltd
Jul 07, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTSaras.Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTSaras.Commercial - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Saraswati Commercial (India)

Saraswati Commercial (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH1983PLC166605 and registration number is 166605. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 120.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Kejariwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hetal Khalpada
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Vora
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Vallabh Prasad Biyani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vaishali Dhuri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neha Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Saraswati Commercial (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Saraswati Commercial (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹11,900.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saraswati Commercial (India)?

The Saraswati Commercial (India) is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saraswati Commercial (India)?

The market cap of Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹1,304.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saraswati Commercial (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saraswati Commercial (India) are ₹11,900.00 and ₹11,899.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saraswati Commercial (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saraswati Commercial (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹15,799.00 and 52-week low of Saraswati Commercial (India) is ₹8,650.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saraswati Commercial (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saraswati Commercial (India) has shown returns of -0.83% over the past day, -6.74% for the past month, 17.24% over 3 months, -11.27% over 1 year, 70.72% across 3 years, and 43.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saraswati Commercial (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saraswati Commercial (India) are 14.13 and 1.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Saraswati Commercial (India) News

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