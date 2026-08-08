Here's the live share price of SAR Auto Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SAR Auto Products
|-8.02
|27.21
|63.96
|94.38
|119.58
|46.93
|66.30
|JTEKT India
|-1.13
|-3.60
|-1.38
|-6.29
|10.15
|-2.47
|4.12
|Shanthi Gears
|-2.07
|-8.87
|-12.08
|-10.96
|-25.39
|-3.59
|16.97
|Carraro India
|-6.74
|-4.99
|-14.64
|-12.76
|15.54
|-7.66
|-4.67
|Racl Geartech
|16.63
|11.21
|10.63
|31.01
|55.80
|4.68
|22.19
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|-0.17
|-15.02
|-8.88
|-13.68
|-16.93
|13.46
|12.40
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|-0.21
|-2.44
|-18.51
|-16.97
|-40.84
|-6.43
|5.98
|HIM Teknoforge
|-1.94
|34.76
|21.13
|25.20
|23.06
|27.06
|15.62
|Bharat Gears
|-15.31
|-15.98
|-9.52
|-11.95
|20.98
|-5.98
|5.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SAR Auto Products has gained 119.58% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, SAR Auto Products has outperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,043.4
|3,913.26
|10
|3,789.43
|3,824.68
|20
|3,416.57
|3,572.65
|50
|2,878.35
|3,092.1
|100
|2,487.22
|2,718.93
|200
|2,189.64
|2,398.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SAR Auto Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|SAR Auto Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|SAR Auto Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|SAR Auto Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|SAR Auto Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|SAR Auto Products - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
SAR Auto Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1987PLC010088 and registration number is 010088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAR Auto Products is ₹3,688.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SAR Auto Products is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SAR Auto Products is ₹1,757.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SAR Auto Products are ₹3,711.00 and ₹3,385.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAR Auto Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAR Auto Products is ₹4,364.00 and 52-week low of SAR Auto Products is ₹1,680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SAR Auto Products has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, 27.21% for the past month, 63.96% over 3 months, 119.58% over 1 year, 46.93% across 3 years, and 66.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAR Auto Products are 1,907.42 and 97.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global