SAR Auto Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1987PLC010088 and registration number is 010088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.