What is the share price of SAR Auto Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAR Auto Products is ₹3,688.95 as on .

What kind of stock is SAR Auto Products? The SAR Auto Products is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAR Auto Products? The market cap of SAR Auto Products is ₹1,757.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SAR Auto Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of SAR Auto Products are ₹3,711.00 and ₹3,385.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAR Auto Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAR Auto Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAR Auto Products is ₹4,364.00 and 52-week low of SAR Auto Products is ₹1,680.00 as on .

How has the SAR Auto Products performed historically in terms of returns? The SAR Auto Products has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, 27.21% for the past month, 63.96% over 3 months, 119.58% over 1 year, 46.93% across 3 years, and 66.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAR Auto Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAR Auto Products are 1,907.42 and 97.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global