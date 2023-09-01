Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.59
|10.81
|39.77
|29.61
|105.00
|372.99
|491.35
|8.94
|9.23
|12.64
|41.86
|75.61
|352.55
|280.28
|1.11
|-11.94
|8.80
|22.84
|47.56
|75.55
|2.33
|-7.05
|-4.84
|33.87
|52.29
|124.05
|1,220.95
|1,685.22
|1.16
|-0.48
|35.16
|100.12
|27.94
|147.55
|-33.38
|3.46
|-1.39
|43.90
|56.95
|84.82
|202.97
|-10.75
|2.21
|-4.36
|4.87
|4.69
|-5.87
|220.02
|15.43
|3.67
|7.81
|24.18
|61.95
|41.27
|122.81
|-30.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SAR Auto Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1987PLC010088 and registration number is 010088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is ₹586.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is 735.21 and PB ratio of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is 37.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAR Auto Products Ltd. is ₹1,230.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAR Auto Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is ₹1,331.00 and 52-week low of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is ₹570.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.