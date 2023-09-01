Follow Us

SAR AUTO PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,230.00 Closed
3.8345.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SAR Auto Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,228.95₹1,240.00
₹1,230.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹570.00₹1,331.00
₹1,230.00
Open Price
₹1,240.00
Prev. Close
₹1,184.65
Volume
71

SAR Auto Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,237.02
  • R21,244.03
  • R31,248.07
  • Pivot
    1,232.98
  • S11,225.97
  • S21,221.93
  • S31,214.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5679.81,205.95
  • 10666.31,199.51
  • 20640.451,170.48
  • 50560.341,077
  • 100507.29957.71
  • 200401.03789.92

SAR Auto Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.5910.8139.7729.61105.00372.99491.35
8.949.2312.6441.8675.61352.55280.28
1.11-11.948.8022.8447.5675.552.33
-7.05-4.8433.8752.29124.051,220.951,685.22
1.16-0.4835.16100.1227.94147.55-33.38
3.46-1.3943.9056.9584.82202.97-10.75
2.21-4.364.874.69-5.87220.0215.43
3.677.8124.1861.9541.27122.81-30.98

SAR Auto Products Ltd. Share Holdings

SAR Auto Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SAR Auto Products Ltd.

SAR Auto Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1987PLC010088 and registration number is 010088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rameshkumar Dhurlabjibhai Virani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Rameshbhai Virani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Issacthomas Charianthomas Kavunkal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aarti Chintan Sodha
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Bhumikaben Vinodbhai Kalariya
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on SAR Auto Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SAR Auto Products Ltd.?

The market cap of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is ₹586.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SAR Auto Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is 735.21 and PB ratio of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is 37.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SAR Auto Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAR Auto Products Ltd. is ₹1,230.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAR Auto Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAR Auto Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is ₹1,331.00 and 52-week low of SAR Auto Products Ltd. is ₹570.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

