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SAR Auto Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAR AUTO PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of SAR Auto Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,688.95 Closed
3.51₹ 124.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SAR Auto Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,385.80₹3,711.00
₹3,688.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,680.00₹4,364.00
₹3,688.95
Open Price
₹3,386.00
Prev. Close
₹3,564.00
Volume
244

Source: Dion Global

SAR Auto Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SAR Auto Products		-8.0227.2163.9694.38119.5846.9366.30
JTEKT India		-1.13-3.60-1.38-6.2910.15-2.474.12
Shanthi Gears		-2.07-8.87-12.08-10.96-25.39-3.5916.97
Carraro India		-6.74-4.99-14.64-12.7615.54-7.66-4.67
Racl Geartech		16.6311.2110.6331.0155.804.6822.19
The Hi-Tech Gears		-0.17-15.02-8.88-13.68-16.9313.4612.40
ZF Steering Gear (India)		-0.21-2.44-18.51-16.97-40.84-6.435.98
HIM Teknoforge		-1.9434.7621.1325.2023.0627.0615.62
Bharat Gears		-15.31-15.98-9.52-11.9520.98-5.985.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SAR Auto Products has gained 119.58% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, SAR Auto Products has outperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).

SAR Auto Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SAR Auto Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,043.43,913.26
103,789.433,824.68
203,416.573,572.65
502,878.353,092.1
1002,487.222,718.93
2002,189.642,398.23

Source: Dion Global

SAR Auto Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SAR Auto Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SAR Auto Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTSAR Auto Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTSAR Auto Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTSAR Auto Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTSAR Auto Products - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTSAR Auto Products - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About SAR Auto Products

SAR Auto Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100GJ1987PLC010088 and registration number is 010088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of bodies for motor vehicles such as safety belts, airbags, doors, bumpers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rameshkumar Dhurlabjibhai Virani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Rameshbhai Virani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vijay Narendrabhai Kalariya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Charmiben Manishbhai Vasani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Biju Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gulabbhai Kapurchandrabhai Patil
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on SAR Auto Products Share Price

What is the share price of SAR Auto Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAR Auto Products is ₹3,688.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SAR Auto Products?

The SAR Auto Products is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAR Auto Products?

The market cap of SAR Auto Products is ₹1,757.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SAR Auto Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SAR Auto Products are ₹3,711.00 and ₹3,385.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAR Auto Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAR Auto Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAR Auto Products is ₹4,364.00 and 52-week low of SAR Auto Products is ₹1,680.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SAR Auto Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The SAR Auto Products has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, 27.21% for the past month, 63.96% over 3 months, 119.58% over 1 year, 46.93% across 3 years, and 66.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAR Auto Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAR Auto Products are 1,907.42 and 97.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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