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Saptarishi Agro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAPTARISHI AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Saptarishi Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.15 Closed
-10.00₹ -2.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saptarishi Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.15₹24.55
₹21.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.15₹49.00
₹21.15
Open Price
₹24.55
Prev. Close
₹23.50
Volume
8,405

Source: Dion Global

Saptarishi Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saptarishi Agro Industries		-5.58-25.74-44.62-43.90-53.0614.4715.77
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saptarishi Agro Industries has declined 53.06% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Saptarishi Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Saptarishi Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saptarishi Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.4323.48
1023.8323.82
2025.4824.86
5028.5828.09
10034.4931.53
20035.633.7

Source: Dion Global

Saptarishi Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saptarishi Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saptarishi Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTSaptarishi Agro Ind. - Disclosuree Regarding Appointment Of Internal Auditor
Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTSaptarishi Agro Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTSaptarishi Agro Ind. - Unaudited Financials Of Quarter June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTSaptarishi Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 07.08.2026
Jul 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSaptarishi Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of BM Dated 07.08.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Saptarishi Agro Industries

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TN1992PLC022192 and registration number is 022192. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krunal R Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rushabh R Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Janayash N Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Divyakant R Zaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishi Bhootra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vaibhavi Ashhish Patel
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Gargi Neel Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R Bhuvaneswari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Saptarishi Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Saptarishi Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹21.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saptarishi Agro Industries?

The Saptarishi Agro Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries?

The market cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹71.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saptarishi Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saptarishi Agro Industries are ₹24.55 and ₹21.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saptarishi Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saptarishi Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹21.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saptarishi Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saptarishi Agro Industries has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -25.74% for the past month, -44.62% over 3 months, -53.06% over 1 year, 14.47% across 3 years, and 15.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saptarishi Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saptarishi Agro Industries are 80.73 and 6.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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