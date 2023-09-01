Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAPTARISHI AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.69 Closed
-0.25-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.00₹15.80
₹15.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.25₹32.26
₹15.69
Open Price
₹15.00
Prev. Close
₹15.73
Volume
3,914

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.99
  • R216.3
  • R316.79
  • Pivot
    15.5
  • S115.19
  • S214.7
  • S314.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.6715.39
  • 1011.6815.3
  • 2011.3215.23
  • 5011.9115.4
  • 10011.5115.84
  • 20010.0615.89

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.187.32-2.85-14.2613.7090.18103.77
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.

Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TN1992PLC022192 and registration number is 022192. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krunal R Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rushabh R Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Janayash N Desai
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Divyakant Ramniklal Zaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishi Bhootra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish P Kella
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gargi Neel Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vaibhavi Ashhish Patel
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ravjibhai N Patel
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. R Bhuvaneswari
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹53.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. is 93.39 and PB ratio of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. is 10.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹15.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹32.26 and 52-week low of Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹10.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data