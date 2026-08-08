What is the share price of Saptarishi Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹21.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Saptarishi Agro Industries? The Saptarishi Agro Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries? The market cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹71.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saptarishi Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saptarishi Agro Industries are ₹24.55 and ₹21.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saptarishi Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saptarishi Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹21.15 as on .

How has the Saptarishi Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Saptarishi Agro Industries has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -25.74% for the past month, -44.62% over 3 months, -53.06% over 1 year, 14.47% across 3 years, and 15.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saptarishi Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saptarishi Agro Industries are 80.73 and 6.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global