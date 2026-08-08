Here's the live share price of Saptarishi Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saptarishi Agro Industries
|-5.58
|-25.74
|-44.62
|-43.90
|-53.06
|14.47
|15.77
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saptarishi Agro Industries has declined 53.06% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Saptarishi Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.43
|23.48
|10
|23.83
|23.82
|20
|25.48
|24.86
|50
|28.58
|28.09
|100
|34.49
|31.53
|200
|35.6
|33.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saptarishi Agro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Saptarishi Agro Ind. - Disclosuree Regarding Appointment Of Internal Auditor
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Saptarishi Agro Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Saptarishi Agro Ind. - Unaudited Financials Of Quarter June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Saptarishi Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 07.08.2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Saptarishi Agro Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of BM Dated 07.08.2026
Source: Dion Global
Saptarishi Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TN1992PLC022192 and registration number is 022192. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹21.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saptarishi Agro Industries is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹71.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saptarishi Agro Industries are ₹24.55 and ₹21.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saptarishi Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Saptarishi Agro Industries is ₹21.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saptarishi Agro Industries has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -25.74% for the past month, -44.62% over 3 months, -53.06% over 1 year, 14.47% across 3 years, and 15.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saptarishi Agro Industries are 80.73 and 6.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global