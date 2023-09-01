What is the Market Cap of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.? The market cap of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹1.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.? P/E ratio of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is -1810.0 and PB ratio of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is -0.91 as on .

What is the share price of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹1.81 as on .