What is the share price of Saptak Chem And Business? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptak Chem And Business is ₹34.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Saptak Chem And Business? The Saptak Chem And Business is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saptak Chem And Business? The market cap of Saptak Chem And Business is ₹10.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saptak Chem And Business? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saptak Chem And Business are ₹34.63 and ₹34.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saptak Chem And Business? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saptak Chem And Business stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saptak Chem And Business is ₹64.13 and 52-week low of Saptak Chem And Business is ₹6.75 as on .

How has the Saptak Chem And Business performed historically in terms of returns? The Saptak Chem And Business has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -17.68% for the past month, -27.0% over 3 months, 389.12% over 1 year, 135.25% across 3 years, and 50.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saptak Chem And Business? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saptak Chem And Business are -35.66 and 21.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global