Here's the live share price of Saptak Chem And Business along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saptak Chem And Business
|0
|-17.68
|-27.00
|-32.99
|389.12
|135.25
|50.33
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saptak Chem And Business has gained 389.12% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Saptak Chem And Business has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.63
|36.75
|10
|39.32
|38.58
|20
|41.67
|40.76
|50
|44.09
|43.3
|100
|46.42
|42.89
|200
|36.86
|36.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saptak Chem And Business remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Saptak Chem And Busi - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Saptak Chem And Busi - Notice Of AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Saptak Chem And Busi - Reg 32
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Saptak Chem And Busi - Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Saptak Chem And Busi - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results June 2026
Source: Dion Global
Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ1980PLC101976 and registration number is 004147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptak Chem And Business is ₹34.63 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Saptak Chem And Business is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saptak Chem And Business is ₹10.64 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saptak Chem And Business are ₹34.63 and ₹34.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saptak Chem And Business stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saptak Chem And Business is ₹64.13 and 52-week low of Saptak Chem And Business is ₹6.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Saptak Chem And Business has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -17.68% for the past month, -27.0% over 3 months, 389.12% over 1 year, 135.25% across 3 years, and 50.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saptak Chem And Business are -35.66 and 21.67 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global