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Saptak Chem And Business Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAPTAK CHEM AND BUSINESS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Saptak Chem And Business along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.63 Closed
-4.99₹ -1.82
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saptak Chem And Business Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.63₹34.63
₹34.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.75₹64.13
₹34.63
Open Price
₹34.63
Prev. Close
₹36.45
Volume
468

Source: Dion Global

Saptak Chem And Business Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saptak Chem And Business		0-17.68-27.00-32.99389.12135.2550.33
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saptak Chem And Business has gained 389.12% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Saptak Chem And Business has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Saptak Chem And Business Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saptak Chem And Business Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.6336.75
1039.3238.58
2041.6740.76
5044.0943.3
10046.4242.89
20036.8636.61

Source: Dion Global

Saptak Chem And Business Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saptak Chem And Business remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 95.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saptak Chem And Business Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTSaptak Chem And Busi - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTSaptak Chem And Busi - Notice Of AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSaptak Chem And Busi - Reg 32
Aug 01, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTSaptak Chem And Busi - Quarterly Results June 30, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTSaptak Chem And Busi - Board Meeting Outcome for Quarterly Results June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Saptak Chem And Business

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ1980PLC101976 and registration number is 004147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manthan Bhavsar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chirag Nanavati
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhoomiben Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohitkumar Parikh
    Managing Director

FAQs on Saptak Chem And Business Share Price

What is the share price of Saptak Chem And Business?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptak Chem And Business is ₹34.63 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saptak Chem And Business?

The Saptak Chem And Business is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saptak Chem And Business?

The market cap of Saptak Chem And Business is ₹10.64 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saptak Chem And Business?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saptak Chem And Business are ₹34.63 and ₹34.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saptak Chem And Business?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saptak Chem And Business stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saptak Chem And Business is ₹64.13 and 52-week low of Saptak Chem And Business is ₹6.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Saptak Chem And Business performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saptak Chem And Business has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -17.68% for the past month, -27.0% over 3 months, 389.12% over 1 year, 135.25% across 3 years, and 50.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saptak Chem And Business?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saptak Chem And Business are -35.66 and 21.67 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Saptak Chem And Business News

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