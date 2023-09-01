Follow Us

SAPTAK CHEM AND BUSINESS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.81 Closed
-4.74-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.81₹1.81
₹1.81
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.63₹7.49
₹1.81
Open Price
₹1.81
Prev. Close
₹1.90
Volume
24,532

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.81
  • R21.81
  • R31.81
  • Pivot
    1.81
  • S11.81
  • S21.81
  • S31.81

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.972.07
  • 103.932.21
  • 203.342.35
  • 502.852.53
  • 1003.532.71
  • 2004.823.16

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-21.65-31.95-34.420.56-59.87-59.87-85.20
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. Share Holdings

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.

Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ1980PLC101976 and registration number is 004147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manthan Bhavsar
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rima Nanavati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Nanavati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.?

The market cap of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹1.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is -1810.0 and PB ratio of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is -0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹7.49 and 52-week low of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

