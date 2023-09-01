Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-21.65
|-31.95
|-34.42
|0.56
|-59.87
|-59.87
|-85.20
|10.00
|8.60
|6.96
|20.33
|10.71
|216.01
|751.23
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|1.42
|-0.37
|7.19
|2.22
|-3.33
|-31.39
|-72.25
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|18.02
|-15.58
|-12.56
|9.99
|24.52
|125.65
|60.09
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299GJ1980PLC101976 and registration number is 004147. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹1.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is -1810.0 and PB ratio of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is -0.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹1.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹7.49 and 52-week low of Saptak Chem And Business Ltd. is ₹1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.