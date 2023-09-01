Follow Us

SANWARIA CONSUMER LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.50₹0.50
₹0.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.25₹1.05
₹0.50
Open Price
₹0.50
Prev. Close
₹0.50
Volume
3,67,986

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.5
  • R20.5
  • R30.5
  • Pivot
    0.5
  • S10.5
  • S20.5
  • S30.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.740.54
  • 100.740.53
  • 200.780.5
  • 500.80.49
  • 1000.830.53
  • 2001.010.63

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143MP1991PLC006395 and registration number is 006395. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gulab Chand Agrawal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satish Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Surendra Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpi Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is ₹36.80 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is -8.88 and PB ratio of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is -0.06 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is ₹.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is ₹1.05 and 52-week low of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is ₹.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.

