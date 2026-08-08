What is the share price of Sanwaria Consumer? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanwaria Consumer is ₹0.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanwaria Consumer? The Sanwaria Consumer is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanwaria Consumer? The market cap of Sanwaria Consumer is ₹36.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanwaria Consumer? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanwaria Consumer are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanwaria Consumer? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanwaria Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanwaria Consumer is ₹0.49 and 52-week low of Sanwaria Consumer is ₹0.49 as on .

How has the Sanwaria Consumer performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanwaria Consumer has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 7.91% across 3 years, and -7.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanwaria Consumer? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanwaria Consumer are -8.58 and -0.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 15.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global