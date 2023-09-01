Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143MP1991PLC006395 and registration number is 006395. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of vegetable oils and fats excluding corn oil. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is ₹36.80 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is -8.88 and PB ratio of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is -0.06 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is ₹.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is ₹1.05 and 52-week low of Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is ₹.25 as on Aug 28, 2023.