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Sanwaria Consumer Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANWARIA CONSUMER

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Sanwaria Consumer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.49 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanwaria Consumer Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.49₹0.49
₹0.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹0.49
₹0.49
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.49
Volume
3,356

Source: Dion Global

Sanwaria Consumer Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanwaria Consumer		000007.91-7.66
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanwaria Consumer has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanwaria Consumer has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Sanwaria Consumer Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanwaria Consumer Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.490.49
100.490.49
200.490.49
500.490.49
1000.490.49
2000.490.49

Source: Dion Global

Sanwaria Consumer Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanwaria Consumer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanwaria Consumer Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTSanwaria Consumer - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting
Jul 11, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTSanwaria Consumer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTSanwaria Consumer - Audited Financial Results For The Year And Quarter Ended On March 2026
May 26, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTSanwaria Consumer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Boardmeeting Held On 25.05.2026
May 19, 2026, 03:28 AM IST ISTSanwaria Consumer - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Sanwaria Consumer

Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143MP1991PLC006395 and registration number is 006395. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gulab Chand Agrawal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satish Agrawal
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Sanwaria Consumer Share Price

What is the share price of Sanwaria Consumer?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanwaria Consumer is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanwaria Consumer?

The Sanwaria Consumer is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanwaria Consumer?

The market cap of Sanwaria Consumer is ₹36.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanwaria Consumer?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanwaria Consumer are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanwaria Consumer?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanwaria Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanwaria Consumer is ₹0.49 and 52-week low of Sanwaria Consumer is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sanwaria Consumer performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanwaria Consumer has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 7.91% across 3 years, and -7.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanwaria Consumer?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanwaria Consumer are -8.58 and -0.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 15.31 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sanwaria Consumer News

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