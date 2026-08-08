Here's the live share price of Sanwaria Consumer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanwaria Consumer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.91
|-7.66
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanwaria Consumer has gained 0.00% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanwaria Consumer has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.49
|0.49
|10
|0.49
|0.49
|20
|0.49
|0.49
|50
|0.49
|0.49
|100
|0.49
|0.49
|200
|0.49
|0.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanwaria Consumer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 87.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Sanwaria Consumer - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Sanwaria Consumer - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Sanwaria Consumer - Audited Financial Results For The Year And Quarter Ended On March 2026
|May 26, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Sanwaria Consumer - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Boardmeeting Held On 25.05.2026
|May 19, 2026, 03:28 AM IST IST
|Sanwaria Consumer - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sanwaria Consumer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15143MP1991PLC006395 and registration number is 006395. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Renting and leasing of other machinery, equipment and tangible goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 73.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanwaria Consumer is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanwaria Consumer is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanwaria Consumer is ₹36.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanwaria Consumer are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanwaria Consumer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanwaria Consumer is ₹0.49 and 52-week low of Sanwaria Consumer is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanwaria Consumer has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, 7.91% across 3 years, and -7.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanwaria Consumer are -8.58 and -0.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 15.31 per annum.
Source: Dion Global