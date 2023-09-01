Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.79
|8.69
|33.24
|51.40
|81.68
|169.66
|285.89
|13.06
|29.03
|43.44
|40.81
|1.58
|-33.96
|356.65
|-0.33
|-3.31
|2.55
|15.25
|6.27
|257.34
|-2.39
|10.15
|10.92
|10.17
|14.87
|90.75
|270.64
|140.81
|0.77
|2.02
|-20.32
|14.29
|-25.04
|394.81
|355.87
|-3.58
|-10.83
|10.16
|21.64
|12.06
|136.93
|16.63
|2.55
|-3.14
|-5.89
|-1.12
|91.49
|307.06
|216.71
|1.75
|0.32
|-11.00
|3.31
|47.93
|586.40
|207.80
|7.41
|30.46
|71.59
|119.83
|89.10
|255.05
|38.12
|0.29
|-14.50
|45.48
|66.54
|50.28
|256.80
|112.74
|0.88
|-10.33
|-6.17
|4.33
|-33.01
|501.75
|88.46
|1.59
|13.68
|5.79
|9.03
|-14.21
|33.06
|-17.53
|0
|-1.88
|-4.27
|0.64
|-39.62
|406.45
|348.57
|2.61
|10.15
|19.81
|25.08
|43.02
|402.72
|97.12
|0
|2.90
|-8.74
|-11.69
|-15.27
|65.89
|49.47
|2.42
|15.32
|7.15
|31.12
|78.03
|160.18
|24.10
|4.94
|15.72
|8.84
|-3.93
|-22.07
|4.64
|4.64
|0
|0
|4.44
|-3.09
|-13.20
|47.57
|26.17
|4.28
|8.64
|5.69
|0.78
|-6.92
|242.11
|59.84
|0
|1.62
|11.57
|40.82
|37.23
|276.00
|123.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112MH1981PLC025443 and registration number is 025443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is ₹8.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is -220.27 and PB ratio of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is ₹24.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is ₹29.82 and 52-week low of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is ₹7.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.