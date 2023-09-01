Follow Us

SANTOSH FINE - FAB LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Weaving | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.89 Closed
-1.97-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.89₹24.89
₹24.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.30₹29.82
₹24.89
Open Price
₹24.89
Prev. Close
₹25.39
Volume
2,516

Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.89
  • R224.89
  • R324.89
  • Pivot
    24.89
  • S124.89
  • S224.89
  • S324.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.1625.99
  • 108.5525.99
  • 209.6225.14
  • 5011.8822.29
  • 10011.7819.73
  • 20011.3717.17

Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.798.6933.2451.4081.68169.66285.89
13.0629.0343.4440.811.58-33.96356.65
-0.33-3.312.5515.256.27257.34-2.39
10.1510.9210.1714.8790.75270.64140.81
0.772.02-20.3214.29-25.04394.81355.87
-3.58-10.8310.1621.6412.06136.9316.63
2.55-3.14-5.89-1.1291.49307.06216.71
1.750.32-11.003.3147.93586.40207.80
7.4130.4671.59119.8389.10255.0538.12
0.29-14.5045.4866.5450.28256.80112.74
0.88-10.33-6.174.33-33.01501.7588.46
1.5913.685.799.03-14.2133.06-17.53
0-1.88-4.270.64-39.62406.45348.57
2.6110.1519.8125.0843.02402.7297.12
02.90-8.74-11.69-15.2765.8949.47
2.4215.327.1531.1278.03160.1824.10
4.9415.728.84-3.93-22.074.644.64
004.44-3.09-13.2047.5726.17
4.288.645.690.78-6.92242.1159.84
01.6211.5740.8237.23276.00123.81

Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. Share Holdings

Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd.

Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112MH1981PLC025443 and registration number is 025443. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacturing of man-made fiber and man-made mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh R Tulsiyan
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash R Tulsiyan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok V Tulsiyan
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev D Saran
    Director
  • Mr. Radhaballabh Tibrewala
    Director
  • Mr. Asharam S Rungta
    Director
  • Mrs. Sumeeta S Tulsiyan
    Director

FAQs on Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd.?

The market cap of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is ₹8.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is -220.27 and PB ratio of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is 1.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is ₹24.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is ₹29.82 and 52-week low of Santosh Fine - Fab Ltd. is ₹7.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

