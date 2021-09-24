Sansera Engineering stock lists at 9% premium to IPO price; shares price crosses Rs 800 on D-St debut

Sansera Engineering IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.72 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders

Sansera Engineering shares made a strong debut on stock exchanges on Friday, 24 September. The stock was listed at Rs 811.35 apiece, rallying over 9 per cent from the IPO price of Rs 744 per share. At the time of listing, the market capitalisation of Sansera Engineering stood at Rs 4,168.54 crore. Upon successful listing, the company joined other listed peers such as Endurance Technologies, Minda Industries, Sundram Fasteners, Suprajit Engineering, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi Systems, and Mahindra CIE Automotive on the stock exchanges. The 1,283 crore IPO was subscribed 11.47 times, which was opened during September 14-16. Sansera Engineering IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.72 crore equity shares by the selling shareholders.

