Sansera Engineering files IPO draft papers

Sansera Engineering, an integrated manufacturer of precision components for the automotive and aerospace sectors, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday to float an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is an offer for sale of 1.72 crore shares, and the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

The company manufactures and supply a wide range of precision forged and machined components that are critical for engine, transmission and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and light and heavy commercial vehicle verticals in the automotive sector.