SANKHYA INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.50 Closed
00
As on May 22, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sankhya Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.49₹8.27
₹7.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.83₹13.11
₹7.50
Open Price
₹7.75
Prev. Close
₹7.50
Volume
0

Sankhya Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.02
  • R28.53
  • R38.8
  • Pivot
    7.75
  • S17.24
  • S26.97
  • S36.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.27.67
  • 108.347.69
  • 208.267.73
  • 507.797.83
  • 1008.78.06
  • 2009.458.25

Sankhya Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
000-1.83-39.81130.77-92.40
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Sankhya Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Sankhya Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Dec, 2022Board MeetingScheme of Arrangement
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sankhya Infotech Ltd.

Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1997PLC045396 and registration number is 045396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sridhar Krishna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramamohan Reddy Yarragudi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Putcha Sarada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sankhya Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sankhya Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is ₹36.43 Cr as on May 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sankhya Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is -2.62 and PB ratio of Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is 0.69 as on May 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Sankhya Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on May 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sankhya Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sankhya Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is ₹13.11 and 52-week low of Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is ₹5.83 as on May 22, 2023.

