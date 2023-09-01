What is the Market Cap of Sankhya Infotech Ltd.? The market cap of Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is ₹36.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sankhya Infotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is -2.62 and PB ratio of Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is 0.69 as on .

What is the share price of Sankhya Infotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sankhya Infotech Ltd. is ₹7.50 as on .