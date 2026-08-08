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Sanjivani Paranteral Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANJIVANI PARANTERAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sanjivani Paranteral along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹196.65 Closed
-2.94₹ -5.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanjivani Paranteral Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹191.40₹208.95
₹196.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.00₹268.80
₹196.65
Open Price
₹197.00
Prev. Close
₹202.60
Volume
9,632

Source: Dion Global

Sanjivani Paranteral Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanjivani Paranteral		20.9434.6918.933.64-9.5431.6546.34
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanjivani Paranteral has declined 9.54% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanjivani Paranteral has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Sanjivani Paranteral Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanjivani Paranteral Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5164.9171.33
10156.88164.5
20150.44158.18
50149.14154.26
100154.16159.75
200178.15176.15

Source: Dion Global

Sanjivani Paranteral Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanjivani Paranteral saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.57%, while DII stake decreased to 5.45%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanjivani Paranteral Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 05:11 AM IST ISTSanjivani Paranteral - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 24, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTSanjivani Paranteral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
Jul 24, 2026, 01:43 AM IST ISTSanjivani Paranteral - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Sanjivani Paranteral Limited ('T
Jul 21, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTSanjivani Paranteral - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
Jul 10, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTSanjivani Paranteral - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sanjivani Paranteral

Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24300MH1994PLC081752 and registration number is 081752. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Khemka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Mrunmai Sarvankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srivardhan Khemka
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monika A Singhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhay Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sanjivani Paranteral Share Price

What is the share price of Sanjivani Paranteral?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹196.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanjivani Paranteral?

The Sanjivani Paranteral is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanjivani Paranteral?

The market cap of Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹241.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanjivani Paranteral?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanjivani Paranteral are ₹208.95 and ₹191.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanjivani Paranteral?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanjivani Paranteral stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹268.80 and 52-week low of Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹126.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sanjivani Paranteral performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanjivani Paranteral has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, 34.69% for the past month, 18.93% over 3 months, -9.54% over 1 year, 31.65% across 3 years, and 46.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanjivani Paranteral?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanjivani Paranteral are 24.53 and 5.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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