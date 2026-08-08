Here's the live share price of Sanjivani Paranteral along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanjivani Paranteral
|20.94
|34.69
|18.93
|3.64
|-9.54
|31.65
|46.34
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanjivani Paranteral has declined 9.54% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanjivani Paranteral has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|164.9
|171.33
|10
|156.88
|164.5
|20
|150.44
|158.18
|50
|149.14
|154.26
|100
|154.16
|159.75
|200
|178.15
|176.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanjivani Paranteral saw a rise in promoter holding to 31.57%, while DII stake decreased to 5.45%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 62.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:11 AM IST IST
|Sanjivani Paranteral - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Sanjivani Paranteral - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Preferential Issue
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:43 AM IST IST
|Sanjivani Paranteral - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Sanjivani Paranteral Limited ('T
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Sanjivani Paranteral - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Sanjivani Paranteral - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24300MH1994PLC081752 and registration number is 081752. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹196.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanjivani Paranteral is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹241.57 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanjivani Paranteral are ₹208.95 and ₹191.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanjivani Paranteral stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹268.80 and 52-week low of Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹126.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanjivani Paranteral has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, 34.69% for the past month, 18.93% over 3 months, -9.54% over 1 year, 31.65% across 3 years, and 46.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanjivani Paranteral are 24.53 and 5.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global