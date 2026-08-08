What is the share price of Sanjivani Paranteral? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹196.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanjivani Paranteral? The Sanjivani Paranteral is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanjivani Paranteral? The market cap of Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹241.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanjivani Paranteral? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanjivani Paranteral are ₹208.95 and ₹191.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanjivani Paranteral? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanjivani Paranteral stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹268.80 and 52-week low of Sanjivani Paranteral is ₹126.00 as on .

How has the Sanjivani Paranteral performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanjivani Paranteral has shown returns of -2.94% over the past day, 34.69% for the past month, 18.93% over 3 months, -9.54% over 1 year, 31.65% across 3 years, and 46.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanjivani Paranteral? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanjivani Paranteral are 24.53 and 5.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global