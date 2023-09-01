Follow Us

SANJIVANI PARANTERAL LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹91.01 Closed
1.991.78
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹91.01₹91.01
₹91.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.80₹91.05
₹91.01
Open Price
₹91.01
Prev. Close
₹89.23
Volume
7,167

Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R191.01
  • R291.01
  • R391.01
  • Pivot
    91.01
  • S191.01
  • S291.01
  • S391.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.588.16
  • 1049.6686.96
  • 2051.3584.13
  • 5053.3976.57
  • 10050.5167.83
  • 20053.1159.01

Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9124.6743.84148.3995.51877.551,238.38
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sanjivani paranteral Ltd.

Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24300MH1994PLC081752 and registration number is 081752. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashwani Khemka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shrenikkumar P Solanki
    Director
  • Mrs. Mrunmai Sarvankar
    Director
  • Mr. Srivardhan Khemka
    Director
  • Mrs. Monika A Singhani
    Director

FAQs on Sanjivani paranteral Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanjivani paranteral Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. is ₹90.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanjivani paranteral Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. is 21.34 and PB ratio of Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. is -29.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanjivani paranteral Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. is ₹91.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanjivani paranteral Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. is ₹91.05 and 52-week low of Sanjivani paranteral Ltd. is ₹24.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

