What is the share price of Sanginita Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanginita Chemicals is ₹59.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanginita Chemicals? The Sanginita Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanginita Chemicals? The market cap of Sanginita Chemicals is ₹243.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanginita Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanginita Chemicals are ₹59.10 and ₹59.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanginita Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanginita Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanginita Chemicals is ₹68.02 and 52-week low of Sanginita Chemicals is ₹9.09 as on .

How has the Sanginita Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanginita Chemicals has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 23.93% for the past month, 152.03% over 3 months, 487.48% over 1 year, 48.74% across 3 years, and 16.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanginita Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanginita Chemicals are -25.15 and 3.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global