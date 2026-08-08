Here's the live share price of Sanginita Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanginita Chemicals
|-9.58
|23.93
|152.03
|369.79
|487.48
|48.74
|16.76
|BASF India
|12.58
|15.69
|6.06
|4.21
|-10.55
|16.15
|2.20
|Fine Organic Industries
|7.18
|3.24
|10.80
|15.04
|3.20
|3.54
|11.12
|Elantas Beck India
|31.40
|29.33
|26.55
|33.03
|33.03
|9.98
|5.87
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|6.07
|5.47
|9.16
|20.53
|-10.17
|-7.25
|-15.07
|Balaji Amines
|-4.86
|-1.85
|32.98
|75.75
|32.00
|-3.00
|-10.04
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|-1.59
|12.82
|7.15
|14.83
|-5.00
|-13.17
|-8.42
|Foseco India
|7.15
|7.94
|10.97
|15.58
|12.55
|16.76
|28.34
|J G Chemicals
|9.73
|29.28
|30.72
|51.56
|16.71
|44.09
|24.50
|Nitta Gelatin India
|-10.38
|-3.08
|41.63
|99.59
|99.59
|25.91
|14.82
|Oriental Aromatics
|3.84
|18.75
|18.30
|25.79
|8.16
|-5.22
|-15.15
|Godavari Biorefineries
|-5.35
|-6.72
|-20.18
|-15.12
|-16.85
|-10.39
|-6.37
|Fairchem Organics
|-5.92
|5.15
|19.88
|20.42
|-14.06
|-10.84
|-17.91
|Indo Amines
|2.54
|2.61
|6.95
|11.14
|-6.35
|2.51
|2.89
|Shri Ahimsa Naturals
|0.35
|-7.83
|46.48
|37.42
|98.63
|37.87
|21.25
|Valiant Organics
|8.17
|4.30
|-3.38
|4.86
|-18.14
|-18.65
|-27.70
|GFL
|8.86
|10.23
|4.55
|2.69
|-18.47
|-6.82
|-6.57
|Vinyl Chemicals (I)
|0.38
|-6.34
|-2.29
|6.31
|-13.41
|-20.40
|8.04
|Mangalam Organics
|-5.65
|-13.90
|-20.05
|4.46
|-0.70
|0.62
|-12.79
|Kanchi Karpooram
|0.55
|-0.08
|-8.75
|-8.16
|-8.16
|-2.80
|-1.69
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanginita Chemicals has gained 487.48% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.55%), Fine Organic Industries (3.20%), Elantas Beck India (33.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanginita Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.20%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.12
|63.09
|10
|62.79
|62.3
|20
|57.5
|58.58
|50
|44.41
|48.22
|100
|32.33
|37.79
|200
|21.75
|28.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanginita Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 132.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sanginita Chemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2005PLC047292 and registration number is 047292. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanginita Chemicals is ₹59.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanginita Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sanginita Chemicals is ₹243.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanginita Chemicals are ₹59.10 and ₹59.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanginita Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanginita Chemicals is ₹68.02 and 52-week low of Sanginita Chemicals is ₹9.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanginita Chemicals has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 23.93% for the past month, 152.03% over 3 months, 487.48% over 1 year, 48.74% across 3 years, and 16.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanginita Chemicals are -25.15 and 3.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global