MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2005PLC047292 and registration number is 047292. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹38.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is 62.64 and PB ratio of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹22.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.45 and 52-week low of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.