What is the Market Cap of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹38.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is 62.64 and PB ratio of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is 0.96 as on .

What is the share price of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹22.30 as on .