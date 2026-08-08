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Sanginita Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

SANGINITA CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Sanginita Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.10 Closed
-1.99₹ -1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanginita Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.10₹59.10
₹59.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.09₹68.02
₹59.10
Open Price
₹59.10
Prev. Close
₹60.30
Volume
26,261

Source: Dion Global

Sanginita Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanginita Chemicals		-9.5823.93152.03369.79487.4848.7416.76
BASF India		12.5815.696.064.21-10.5516.152.20
Fine Organic Industries		7.183.2410.8015.043.203.5411.12
Elantas Beck India		31.4029.3326.5533.0333.039.985.87
Alkyl Amines Chemicals		6.075.479.1620.53-10.17-7.25-15.07
Balaji Amines		-4.86-1.8532.9875.7532.00-3.00-10.04
Laxmi Organic Industries		-1.5912.827.1514.83-5.00-13.17-8.42
Foseco India		7.157.9410.9715.5812.5516.7628.34
J G Chemicals		9.7329.2830.7251.5616.7144.0924.50
Nitta Gelatin India		-10.38-3.0841.6399.5999.5925.9114.82
Oriental Aromatics		3.8418.7518.3025.798.16-5.22-15.15
Godavari Biorefineries		-5.35-6.72-20.18-15.12-16.85-10.39-6.37
Fairchem Organics		-5.925.1519.8820.42-14.06-10.84-17.91
Indo Amines		2.542.616.9511.14-6.352.512.89
Shri Ahimsa Naturals		0.35-7.8346.4837.4298.6337.8721.25
Valiant Organics		8.174.30-3.384.86-18.14-18.65-27.70
GFL		8.8610.234.552.69-18.47-6.82-6.57
Vinyl Chemicals (I)		0.38-6.34-2.296.31-13.41-20.408.04
Mangalam Organics		-5.65-13.90-20.054.46-0.700.62-12.79
Kanchi Karpooram		0.55-0.08-8.75-8.16-8.16-2.80-1.69

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanginita Chemicals has gained 487.48% compared to peers like BASF India (-10.55%), Fine Organic Industries (3.20%), Elantas Beck India (33.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanginita Chemicals has outperformed peers relative to BASF India (2.20%) and Fine Organic Industries (11.12%).

Sanginita Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanginita Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.1263.09
1062.7962.3
2057.558.58
5044.4148.22
10032.3337.79
20021.7528.05

Source: Dion Global

Sanginita Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanginita Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 132.65%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanginita Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sanginita Chemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sanginita Chemicals

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2005PLC047292 and registration number is 047292. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 176.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dineshsinh B Chavada
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijaysinh D Chavda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Faiyazkhan Y Pathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdishkumar V Thakor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramodsinh D Dabhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hansaben D Chavda
    Director

FAQs on Sanginita Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Sanginita Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanginita Chemicals is ₹59.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanginita Chemicals?

The Sanginita Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanginita Chemicals?

The market cap of Sanginita Chemicals is ₹243.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanginita Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanginita Chemicals are ₹59.10 and ₹59.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanginita Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanginita Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanginita Chemicals is ₹68.02 and 52-week low of Sanginita Chemicals is ₹9.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sanginita Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanginita Chemicals has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, 23.93% for the past month, 152.03% over 3 months, 487.48% over 1 year, 48.74% across 3 years, and 16.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanginita Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanginita Chemicals are -25.15 and 3.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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