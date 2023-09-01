Follow Us

SANGINITA CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Organic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹22.30 Closed
-3.04-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.80₹23.45
₹22.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.50₹32.45
₹22.30
Open Price
₹23.45
Prev. Close
₹23.00
Volume
1,15,856

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.37
  • R224.23
  • R325.02
  • Pivot
    22.58
  • S121.72
  • S220.93
  • S320.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.4321.8
  • 1021.9421.24
  • 2022.7120.58
  • 5024.119.77
  • 10022.4219.59
  • 20023.1720.24

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.9917.4623.6811.56-13.11-68.84-74.96
6.266.736.783.67-20.8891.40331.84
7.331.970.70-0.80-17.6296.40856.12
5.01-5.204.2212.92-19.9677.3434.54
12.8010.0916.1913.55-10.1280.8580.85
4.871.265.401.71-36.02165.99286.66
-0.1011.236.2629.9135.1635.1635.16
3.038.4827.0354.3597.89188.99114.04
6.44-5.07-13.8420.38-43.2676.0976.09
9.31-7.35-18.6823.22-16.71-65.77-65.77
-0.77-13.4010.1912.81-23.7827.62100.80
-4.9217.3351.0643.2721.32-39.15-39.15
3.5252.1850.2738.2516.95-8.36-89.91
10.32-3.551.2931.42-12.99382.05379.86
6.240.94-2.6322.52-22.214.414.41
-2.45-15.77-7.99-4.95-30.90-56.95-56.95
13.59-2.80-1.7830.677.98245.408.44
1.92-4.256.9812.71-0.931.4035.71
-2.0319.597.0197.2875.97186.28117.55

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100GJ2005PLC047292 and registration number is 047292. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Organic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 198.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dineshsinh B Chavada
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijaysinh D Chavda
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Faiyazkhan Y Pathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdishkumar V Thakor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramodsinh D Dabhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Hansaben D Chavda
    Director

FAQs on Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹38.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is 62.64 and PB ratio of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹22.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹32.45 and 52-week low of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. is ₹16.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

