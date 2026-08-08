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Sanghvi Brands Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANGHVI BRANDS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Sanghvi Brands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.00 Closed
4.35₹ 0.50
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanghvi Brands Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.00₹12.00
₹12.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.50₹16.22
₹12.00
Open Price
₹12.00
Prev. Close
₹11.50
Volume
18,000

Source: Dion Global

Sanghvi Brands Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanghvi Brands		3.453.90-14.7731.15-12.73-13.615.01
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanghvi Brands has declined 12.73% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanghvi Brands has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Sanghvi Brands Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanghvi Brands Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.1211.67
1012.0811.85
2011.8911.95
5011.8212.07
10012.5112.44
20012.9813.54

Source: Dion Global

Sanghvi Brands Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanghvi Brands saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanghvi Brands Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTSanghvi Brands - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Sanghvi Brands Limited (''The Company''), Schedule
Jul 09, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTSanghvi Brands - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTSanghvi Brands - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
May 22, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTSanghvi Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 22, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTSanghvi Brands - Results - Fiananci Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Half And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202

Source: Dion Global

About Sanghvi Brands

Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN2010PLC135586 and registration number is 135586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Rikhabchand Sanghvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Carlton Gerard Pereira
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Darpan Narendra Sanghvi
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mohan Lulla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Disha Narendra Sanghvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Balkrishan Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanghvi Brands Share Price

What is the share price of Sanghvi Brands?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Brands is ₹12.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanghvi Brands?

The Sanghvi Brands is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghvi Brands?

The market cap of Sanghvi Brands is ₹12.50 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanghvi Brands?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanghvi Brands are ₹12.00 and ₹12.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanghvi Brands?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Brands is ₹16.22 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Brands is ₹7.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Sanghvi Brands performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanghvi Brands has shown returns of 4.35% over the past day, 3.9% for the past month, -14.77% over 3 months, -12.73% over 1 year, -13.61% across 3 years, and 5.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanghvi Brands?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanghvi Brands are 7.89 and 1.76 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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