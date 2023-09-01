Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sanghvi Brands Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANGHVI BRANDS LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.38 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanghvi Brands Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.38₹23.62
₹21.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.58₹37.50
₹21.38
Open Price
₹23.62
Prev. Close
₹21.38
Volume
0

Sanghvi Brands Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.87
  • R224.37
  • R325.11
  • Pivot
    22.13
  • S120.63
  • S219.89
  • S318.39

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.3921.02
  • 1027.0719.98
  • 2023.9519.45
  • 5019.4721
  • 10017.1222.17
  • 20014.2521

Sanghvi Brands Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.9832.88-5.73-23.6217.80464.12-67.85
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98

Sanghvi Brands Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanghvi Brands Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
08 Sep, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Sanghvi Brands Ltd.

Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN2010PLC135586 and registration number is 135586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darpan Sanghvi
    Director
  • Mr. Narendra Sanghvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Disha Sanghvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Carlton Pereira
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Lulla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanghvi Brands Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghvi Brands Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is ₹22.27 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanghvi Brands Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is 2.4 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanghvi Brands Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is ₹21.38 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanghvi Brands Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Brands Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is ₹37.50 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is ₹15.58 as on Aug 25, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data