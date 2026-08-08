What is the share price of Sanghvi Brands? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Brands is ₹12.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanghvi Brands? The Sanghvi Brands is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanghvi Brands? The market cap of Sanghvi Brands is ₹12.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanghvi Brands? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanghvi Brands are ₹12.00 and ₹12.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanghvi Brands? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Brands is ₹16.22 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Brands is ₹7.50 as on .

How has the Sanghvi Brands performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanghvi Brands has shown returns of 4.35% over the past day, 3.9% for the past month, -14.77% over 3 months, -12.73% over 1 year, -13.61% across 3 years, and 5.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanghvi Brands? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanghvi Brands are 7.89 and 1.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global