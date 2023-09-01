Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|08 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN2010PLC135586 and registration number is 135586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is ₹22.27 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is 2.4 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is ₹21.38 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Brands Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is ₹37.50 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is ₹15.58 as on Aug 25, 2023.