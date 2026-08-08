Here's the live share price of Sanghvi Brands along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanghvi Brands
|3.45
|3.90
|-14.77
|31.15
|-12.73
|-13.61
|5.01
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanghvi Brands has declined 12.73% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanghvi Brands has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.12
|11.67
|10
|12.08
|11.85
|20
|11.89
|11.95
|50
|11.82
|12.07
|100
|12.51
|12.44
|200
|12.98
|13.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanghvi Brands saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.46%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Sanghvi Brands - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Sanghvi Brands Limited (''The Company''), Schedule
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Sanghvi Brands - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Sanghvi Brands - Statement On Deviation Or Variation Of Funds Pursuant To Regulation 32 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disc
|May 22, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Sanghvi Brands - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 22, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Sanghvi Brands - Results - Fiananci Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Half And Financial Year Ended March 31, 202
Source: Dion Global
Sanghvi Brands Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999PN2010PLC135586 and registration number is 135586. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanghvi Brands is ₹12.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sanghvi Brands is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanghvi Brands is ₹12.50 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanghvi Brands are ₹12.00 and ₹12.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanghvi Brands stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanghvi Brands is ₹16.22 and 52-week low of Sanghvi Brands is ₹7.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sanghvi Brands has shown returns of 4.35% over the past day, 3.9% for the past month, -14.77% over 3 months, -12.73% over 1 year, -13.61% across 3 years, and 5.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanghvi Brands are 7.89 and 1.76 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global