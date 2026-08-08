What is the share price of Sangani Hospitals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangani Hospitals is ₹45.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sangani Hospitals? The Sangani Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sangani Hospitals? The market cap of Sangani Hospitals is ₹62.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sangani Hospitals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangani Hospitals are ₹45.00 and ₹45.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangani Hospitals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangani Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangani Hospitals is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Sangani Hospitals is ₹37.00 as on .

How has the Sangani Hospitals performed historically in terms of returns? The Sangani Hospitals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -18.03% over 3 months, -30.45% over 1 year, 2.45% across 3 years, and 1.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sangani Hospitals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangani Hospitals are 11.22 and 1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global