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Sangani Hospitals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANGANI HOSPITALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sangani Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sangani Hospitals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.00₹45.00
₹45.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹77.00
₹45.00
Open Price
₹45.00
Prev. Close
₹45.00
Volume
4,500

Source: Dion Global

Sangani Hospitals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sangani Hospitals		0.330-18.03-5.16-30.452.451.46
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		-0.131.2214.1424.0524.7621.2817.44
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.59-4.335.395.94-15.4822.4130.04
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.651.651.651.651.650.550.33
Fortis Healthcare		1.07-1.720.797.168.0543.4031.98
Aster DM Quality Care		5.7810.2117.7652.0346.2740.0640.42
Global Health		3.569.9120.6125.399.6928.2128.51
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-7.10-5.861.567.996.0423.1328.95
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.800.6814.7525.439.1629.7627.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1.3914.9223.3933.6820.2317.62-0.14
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2815.6021.5218.8726.1010.796.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.059.4720.4735.534.9612.9528.16
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.500.8711.8435.7427.6942.9716.85
Park Medi World		-0.142.4218.8184.0497.5325.4714.59
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.31-0.5211.3912.6712.9417.31-4.20
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.419.5827.4128.2315.0214.178.28
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.694.3510.0621.1111.0026.0321.50
Thyrocare Technologies		4.1913.3928.1646.5334.3246.646.12
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.365.265.8729.3826.0337.6421.13
Nephrocare Health Services		1.835.2527.3731.5647.3013.788.05

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sangani Hospitals has declined 30.45% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (24.76%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.48%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sangani Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.44%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.04%).

Sangani Hospitals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sangani Hospitals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.3743.76
1044.244
2044.3344.53
5046.545.99
10047.7949.09
20057.8453.43

Source: Dion Global

Sangani Hospitals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sangani Hospitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sangani Hospitals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sangani Hospitals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sangani Hospitals

Sangani Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85300GJ2021PLC127189 and registration number is 127189. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajaykumar Natvarlal Sangani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamalkumar Natvarlal Sangani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Jaysukhlal Vithlani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Gourishankar Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdishbhai Ukabhai Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Maganlal Bhimani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Gopiben Ajaykumar Sangnai
    Additional Director

FAQs on Sangani Hospitals Share Price

What is the share price of Sangani Hospitals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangani Hospitals is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sangani Hospitals?

The Sangani Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sangani Hospitals?

The market cap of Sangani Hospitals is ₹62.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sangani Hospitals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangani Hospitals are ₹45.00 and ₹45.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangani Hospitals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangani Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangani Hospitals is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Sangani Hospitals is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sangani Hospitals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sangani Hospitals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -18.03% over 3 months, -30.45% over 1 year, 2.45% across 3 years, and 1.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sangani Hospitals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangani Hospitals are 11.22 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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