Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sangani Hospitals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANGANI HOSPITALS LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.95 Closed
-1.43-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sangani Hospitals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.90₹46.70
₹44.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.80₹49.65
₹44.95
Open Price
₹46.70
Prev. Close
₹45.60
Volume
72,000

Sangani Hospitals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.17
  • R247.33
  • R347.97
  • Pivot
    45.53
  • S144.37
  • S243.73
  • S342.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.3744.56
  • 104.1843.18
  • 202.090
  • 500.840
  • 1000.420
  • 2000.210

Sangani Hospitals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.267.417.417.417.417.417.41
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98

Sangani Hospitals Ltd. Share Holdings

About Sangani Hospitals Ltd.

Hospitals & Medical Services

Management

  • Dr. Ajaykumar Sangani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamalkumar Sangani
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Vaishali Sangani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Vithlani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Bhimani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdishbhai Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sangani Hospitals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sangani Hospitals Ltd.?

The market cap of Sangani Hospitals Ltd. is ₹61.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sangani Hospitals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sangani Hospitals Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sangani Hospitals Ltd. is 4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sangani Hospitals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangani Hospitals Ltd. is ₹44.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangani Hospitals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangani Hospitals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangani Hospitals Ltd. is ₹49.65 and 52-week low of Sangani Hospitals Ltd. is ₹38.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data