Here's the live share price of Sangani Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sangani Hospitals
|0.33
|0
|-18.03
|-5.16
|-30.45
|2.45
|1.46
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|-0.13
|1.22
|14.14
|24.05
|24.76
|21.28
|17.44
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.59
|-4.33
|5.39
|5.94
|-15.48
|22.41
|30.04
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|0.55
|0.33
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.07
|-1.72
|0.79
|7.16
|8.05
|43.40
|31.98
|Aster DM Quality Care
|5.78
|10.21
|17.76
|52.03
|46.27
|40.06
|40.42
|Global Health
|3.56
|9.91
|20.61
|25.39
|9.69
|28.21
|28.51
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-7.10
|-5.86
|1.56
|7.99
|6.04
|23.13
|28.95
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.80
|0.68
|14.75
|25.43
|9.16
|29.76
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1.39
|14.92
|23.39
|33.68
|20.23
|17.62
|-0.14
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.28
|15.60
|21.52
|18.87
|26.10
|10.79
|6.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.05
|9.47
|20.47
|35.53
|4.96
|12.95
|28.16
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.50
|0.87
|11.84
|35.74
|27.69
|42.97
|16.85
|Park Medi World
|-0.14
|2.42
|18.81
|84.04
|97.53
|25.47
|14.59
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.31
|-0.52
|11.39
|12.67
|12.94
|17.31
|-4.20
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.41
|9.58
|27.41
|28.23
|15.02
|14.17
|8.28
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.69
|4.35
|10.06
|21.11
|11.00
|26.03
|21.50
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.19
|13.39
|28.16
|46.53
|34.32
|46.64
|6.12
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.36
|5.26
|5.87
|29.38
|26.03
|37.64
|21.13
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.83
|5.25
|27.37
|31.56
|47.30
|13.78
|8.05
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sangani Hospitals has declined 30.45% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (24.76%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.48%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sangani Hospitals has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.44%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.37
|43.76
|10
|44.2
|44
|20
|44.33
|44.53
|50
|46.5
|45.99
|100
|47.79
|49.09
|200
|57.84
|53.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sangani Hospitals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sangani Hospitals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sangani Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85300GJ2021PLC127189 and registration number is 127189. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hospital activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangani Hospitals is ₹45.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sangani Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sangani Hospitals is ₹62.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangani Hospitals are ₹45.00 and ₹45.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangani Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangani Hospitals is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Sangani Hospitals is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sangani Hospitals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -18.03% over 3 months, -30.45% over 1 year, 2.45% across 3 years, and 1.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangani Hospitals are 11.22 and 1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global