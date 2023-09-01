Follow Us

Sangam Finserv Ltd. Share Price

SANGAM FINSERV LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹80.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sangam Finserv Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹80.00
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.02₹85.10
₹80.00
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹80.00
Volume
0

Sangam Finserv Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180
  • R280
  • R380
  • Pivot
    80
  • S180
  • S280
  • S380

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.3680.92
  • 1059.8279.69
  • 2058.8377.31
  • 5059.9971.53
  • 10057.1565.37
  • 20058.4460.65

Sangam Finserv Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.676.8823.3265.9834.00126.95157.65
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sangam Finserv Ltd. Share Holdings

Sangam Finserv Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sangam Finserv Ltd.

Suchitra Finance & Trading Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910RJ1981PLC079945 and registration number is 234305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sodani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Anjana Soni Thakur
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahesh C Lakhotiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ratan Lal Samriya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arjun Agal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suratram Dhakhera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Soni
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sangam Finserv Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sangam Finserv Ltd.?

The market cap of Sangam Finserv Ltd. is ₹74.58 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sangam Finserv Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sangam Finserv Ltd. is 11.37 and PB ratio of Sangam Finserv Ltd. is 0.63 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Sangam Finserv Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangam Finserv Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangam Finserv Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangam Finserv Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangam Finserv Ltd. is ₹85.10 and 52-week low of Sangam Finserv Ltd. is ₹37.02 as on Aug 31, 2023.

