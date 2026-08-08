What is the share price of Sangam Finserv? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangam Finserv is ₹41.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Sangam Finserv? The Sangam Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sangam Finserv? The market cap of Sangam Finserv is ₹195.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sangam Finserv? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangam Finserv are ₹41.90 and ₹38.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangam Finserv? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangam Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangam Finserv is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Sangam Finserv is ₹25.55 as on .

How has the Sangam Finserv performed historically in terms of returns? The Sangam Finserv has shown returns of 3.46% over the past day, 12.21% for the past month, 6.56% over 3 months, 22.19% over 1 year, 41.05% across 3 years, and 25.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sangam Finserv? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangam Finserv are 100.24 and 1.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global