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Sangam Finserv Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANGAM FINSERV

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sangam Finserv along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.90 Closed
3.46₹ 1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sangam Finserv Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.30₹41.90
₹41.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.55₹50.00
₹41.90
Open Price
₹41.90
Prev. Close
₹40.50
Volume
239

Source: Dion Global

Sangam Finserv Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sangam Finserv		9.6912.216.563.8422.1941.0525.61
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sangam Finserv has gained 22.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sangam Finserv has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sangam Finserv Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sangam Finserv Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.2639.41
1038.4638.98
2038.5638.85
5039.3539.11
10039.5738.97
20036.8838.3

Source: Dion Global

Sangam Finserv Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sangam Finserv remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sangam Finserv Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTSangam Finserv - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
Jul 11, 2026, 05:14 PM IST ISTSangam Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 13, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTSangam Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 13, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTSangam Finserv - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 13, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTSangam Finserv - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sangam Finserv

Sangam Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910RJ1981PLC079945 and registration number is 234305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Sodani
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Poornima Maheshwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anurag Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Krippie Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sangam Finserv Share Price

What is the share price of Sangam Finserv?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangam Finserv is ₹41.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sangam Finserv?

The Sangam Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sangam Finserv?

The market cap of Sangam Finserv is ₹195.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sangam Finserv?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangam Finserv are ₹41.90 and ₹38.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangam Finserv?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangam Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangam Finserv is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Sangam Finserv is ₹25.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sangam Finserv performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sangam Finserv has shown returns of 3.46% over the past day, 12.21% for the past month, 6.56% over 3 months, 22.19% over 1 year, 41.05% across 3 years, and 25.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sangam Finserv?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangam Finserv are 100.24 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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