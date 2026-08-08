Here's the live share price of Sangam Finserv along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sangam Finserv
|9.69
|12.21
|6.56
|3.84
|22.19
|41.05
|25.61
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sangam Finserv has gained 22.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sangam Finserv has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.26
|39.41
|10
|38.46
|38.98
|20
|38.56
|38.85
|50
|39.35
|39.11
|100
|39.57
|38.97
|200
|36.88
|38.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sangam Finserv remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|Sangam Finserv - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:14 PM IST IST
|Sangam Finserv - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 13, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Sangam Finserv - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 13, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Sangam Finserv - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 13, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Sangam Finserv - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sangam Finserv Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910RJ1981PLC079945 and registration number is 234305. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 46.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangam Finserv is ₹41.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sangam Finserv is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sangam Finserv is ₹195.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangam Finserv are ₹41.90 and ₹38.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangam Finserv stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangam Finserv is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Sangam Finserv is ₹25.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sangam Finserv has shown returns of 3.46% over the past day, 12.21% for the past month, 6.56% over 3 months, 22.19% over 1 year, 41.05% across 3 years, and 25.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangam Finserv are 100.24 and 1.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global