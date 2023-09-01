Sangal Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015UP1980PLC005138 and registration number is 005138. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.