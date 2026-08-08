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Sangal Papers Share Price

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BSE

SANGAL PAPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Sangal Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.75 Closed
4.85₹ 7.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sangal Papers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.00₹171.75
₹171.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹143.05₹285.00
₹171.75
Open Price
₹171.00
Prev. Close
₹163.80
Volume
238

Source: Dion Global

Sangal Papers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sangal Papers		15.4210.17-1.60-7.79-1.724.6212.80
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sangal Papers has declined 1.72% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Sangal Papers has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Sangal Papers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sangal Papers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5151.04152.83
10154.12153.87
20156.25156.02
50160.51160.56
100169.45168.38
200187.31180.75

Source: Dion Global

Sangal Papers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sangal Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sangal Papers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 08:38 PM IST ISTSangal Papers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 04, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTSangal Papers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTSangal Papers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTSangal Papers - Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST ISTSangal Papers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting- Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2

Source: Dion Global

About Sangal Papers

Sangal Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015UP1980PLC005138 and registration number is 005138. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sapan Sodhi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Sangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Sangal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Vartika Malik
    Director
  • Mr. Tanmay Sangal
    Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Sangal
    Director

FAQs on Sangal Papers Share Price

What is the share price of Sangal Papers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangal Papers is ₹171.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sangal Papers?

The Sangal Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sangal Papers?

The market cap of Sangal Papers is ₹22.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sangal Papers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangal Papers are ₹171.75 and ₹171.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangal Papers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangal Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangal Papers is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Sangal Papers is ₹143.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sangal Papers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sangal Papers has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, 10.17% for the past month, -1.6% over 3 months, -1.72% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 12.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sangal Papers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangal Papers are 9.48 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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