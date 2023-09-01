Follow Us

SANGAL PAPERS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹156.95 Closed
1.191.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sangal Papers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹151.30₹158.20
₹156.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.00₹297.45
₹156.95
Open Price
₹155.00
Prev. Close
₹155.10
Volume
552

Sangal Papers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1159.67
  • R2162.38
  • R3166.57
  • Pivot
    155.48
  • S1152.77
  • S2148.58
  • S3145.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5265.87152.91
  • 10249.44152.11
  • 20228.87150.7
  • 50202.79149.38
  • 100148.16151.35
  • 200120.32152.73

Sangal Papers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.459.7610.26-1.88-27.17117.99-21.80
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Sangal Papers Ltd. Share Holdings

Sangal Papers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sangal Papers Ltd.

Sangal Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015UP1980PLC005138 and registration number is 005138. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prem Sethi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Sangal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Sangal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Geeta Gupta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Tanmay Sangal
    Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Sangal
    Director

FAQs on Sangal Papers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sangal Papers Ltd.?

The market cap of Sangal Papers Ltd. is ₹20.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sangal Papers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sangal Papers Ltd. is 8.41 and PB ratio of Sangal Papers Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sangal Papers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangal Papers Ltd. is ₹156.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangal Papers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangal Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangal Papers Ltd. is ₹297.45 and 52-week low of Sangal Papers Ltd. is ₹124.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

