Here's the live share price of Sangal Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sangal Papers
|15.42
|10.17
|-1.60
|-7.79
|-1.72
|4.62
|12.80
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sangal Papers has declined 1.72% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Sangal Papers has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|151.04
|152.83
|10
|154.12
|153.87
|20
|156.25
|156.02
|50
|160.51
|160.56
|100
|169.45
|168.38
|200
|187.31
|180.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sangal Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:38 PM IST IST
|Sangal Papers - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 04, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Sangal Papers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Sangal Papers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Sangal Papers - Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 06:37 PM IST IST
|Sangal Papers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting- Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2
Source: Dion Global
Sangal Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015UP1980PLC005138 and registration number is 005138. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangal Papers is ₹171.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sangal Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sangal Papers is ₹22.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangal Papers are ₹171.75 and ₹171.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangal Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangal Papers is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Sangal Papers is ₹143.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sangal Papers has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, 10.17% for the past month, -1.6% over 3 months, -1.72% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 12.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangal Papers are 9.48 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global