What is the share price of Sangal Papers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangal Papers is ₹171.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Sangal Papers? The Sangal Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sangal Papers? The market cap of Sangal Papers is ₹22.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sangal Papers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sangal Papers are ₹171.75 and ₹171.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sangal Papers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangal Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangal Papers is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Sangal Papers is ₹143.05 as on .

How has the Sangal Papers performed historically in terms of returns? The Sangal Papers has shown returns of 4.85% over the past day, 10.17% for the past month, -1.6% over 3 months, -1.72% over 1 year, 4.62% across 3 years, and 12.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sangal Papers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sangal Papers are 9.48 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global