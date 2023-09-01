Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sangal Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015UP1980PLC005138 and registration number is 005138. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of corrugated paper and paperboard and containers of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 155.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sangal Papers Ltd. is ₹20.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sangal Papers Ltd. is 8.41 and PB ratio of Sangal Papers Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sangal Papers Ltd. is ₹156.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sangal Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sangal Papers Ltd. is ₹297.45 and 52-week low of Sangal Papers Ltd. is ₹124.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.