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Sandu Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sandu Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.50 Closed
2.65₹ 1.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sandu Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.11₹41.00
₹39.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹58.28
₹39.50
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹38.48
Volume
1,140

Source: Dion Global

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sandu Pharmaceuticals		1.18-4.570.4610.21-18.67-10-5.97
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sandu Pharmaceuticals has declined 18.67% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Sandu Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.1339.6
1039.5839.6
2040.0839.92
5041.2540.3
10039.3940.03
20039.1940.98

Source: Dion Global

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sandu Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sandu Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTSandu Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compan
Jul 11, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTSandu Pharma. - Announcement Under Regulation 30-Reconstitution Of Committees Of Board-Audit/Nomination/Stakeholders
Jul 11, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTSandu Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 11, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTSandu Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 11.07.2026
Jul 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTSandu Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Sandu Pharmaceuticals

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233GA1985PLC001587 and registration number is 001587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Umesh B Sandu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashank B Sandu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Balram Viswanathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit R Kantak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayshree Sandu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kottapalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sandu Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Sandu Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹39.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sandu Pharmaceuticals?

The Sandu Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹38.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sandu Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandu Pharmaceuticals are ₹41.00 and ₹39.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandu Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹58.28 and 52-week low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sandu Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sandu Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, -2.85% for the past month, -1.32% over 3 months, -17.4% over 1 year, -10.0% across 3 years, and -5.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals are 24.60 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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