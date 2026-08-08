What is the share price of Sandu Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹39.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Sandu Pharmaceuticals? The Sandu Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹38.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sandu Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandu Pharmaceuticals are ₹41.00 and ₹39.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandu Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹58.28 and 52-week low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹30.00 as on .

How has the Sandu Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Sandu Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, -2.85% for the past month, -1.32% over 3 months, -17.4% over 1 year, -10.0% across 3 years, and -5.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals are 24.60 and 0.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.53 per annum.

Source: Dion Global