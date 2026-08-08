Here's the live share price of Sandu Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sandu Pharmaceuticals
|1.18
|-4.57
|0.46
|10.21
|-18.67
|-10
|-5.97
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sandu Pharmaceuticals has declined 18.67% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Sandu Pharmaceuticals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.13
|39.6
|10
|39.58
|39.6
|20
|40.08
|39.92
|50
|41.25
|40.3
|100
|39.39
|40.03
|200
|39.19
|40.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sandu Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Sandu Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Compan
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Sandu Pharma. - Announcement Under Regulation 30-Reconstitution Of Committees Of Board-Audit/Nomination/Stakeholders
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Sandu Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Sandu Pharma. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 11.07.2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Sandu Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233GA1985PLC001587 and registration number is 001587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic' or `unani' pharmaceutical preparation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹39.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sandu Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹38.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sandu Pharmaceuticals are ₹41.00 and ₹39.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandu Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹58.28 and 52-week low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sandu Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 2.65% over the past day, -2.85% for the past month, -1.32% over 3 months, -17.4% over 1 year, -10.0% across 3 years, and -5.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals are 24.60 and 0.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.53 per annum.
Source: Dion Global