MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Final Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233GA1985PLC001587 and registration number is 001587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹54.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.99 and PB ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹56.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹78.35 and 52-week low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.