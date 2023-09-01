Follow Us

SANDU PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹56.11 Closed
-1.2-0.68
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.75₹59.75
₹56.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹78.35
₹56.11
Open Price
₹56.80
Prev. Close
₹56.79
Volume
19,942

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.66
  • R261.2
  • R362.66
  • Pivot
    57.2
  • S154.66
  • S253.2
  • S350.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 567.5956.48
  • 1067.0456.37
  • 2067.1755.84
  • 5067.8355.41
  • 10067.1956.25
  • 20067.3358.2

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.278.22-3.28-2.96-14.92152.18101.83
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend

About Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233GA1985PLC001587 and registration number is 001587. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of `ayurvedic’ or `unani’ pharmaceutical preparation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 65.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh B Sandu
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashank B Sandu
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Shubhada P Sandu
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Dilip R Salgaocar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Krishna B Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Madan L Kapre
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Vinay Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹54.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 36.99 and PB ratio of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹56.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹78.35 and 52-week low of Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

