Sandhar Technologies IPO subscribed 6 times on last day, backed by heavy demand from QIBs

Sandhar Technologies’ initial public offer (IPO) consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64 lakh equity shares by GTI Capital Beta. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi-based auto components supplier Sandhar Technologies IPO to raise up to Rs 512 crore got subscribed by six times as at the end of last day of bidding, backed by strong demand from institutional investors. In total, Investors bid for 6.55 crore shares as against an issue size of 1.08 crore shares, implying a subscription of more than 6 times. QIBs registered the highest demand bidding for 14.5 times the shares reserved for the category. Non-institutional investors bid for a total of 6.4 times their reserved quota while the retail investors bid for the least registering demand of 1.08 times their quota.

Sandhar Technologies’ initial public offer (IPO) consisted of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64 lakh equity shares by the selling shareholder GTI Capital Beta. The company prospectus says that post the offer for sale, the promoter’s shareholding is slated to reduce to 70.1% from 82.5% currently. Sandhar Technologies had fixed the price band at Rs 327-332 per share. The bid lot was fixed at at 45 shares, implying that investors could bid for a minimum lot of 45 shares, and in multiples of 45 equity shares thereafter.

Many brokerages have issued a subscribe rating on the issue given reasonable valuations and the long-term potential. Angel Broking observed that in terms of valuations, the pre-issue P/E works out to 25x 1HFY2018 annualized earnings (at the upper end of the issue price band), which is lower compared to its closest peer Minda Corporation (trading at 30x its 1HFY2018 annualized earnings). Given the various positives of the issue and reasonable valuations, the firm has issued a subscribe rating.

Sandhar Technologies is a leading auto component suppliers largely focused on the manufacture of safety and security systems such as lock assemblies, mirror assemblies, operator cabins for 2W, PV and off-highway vehicles. According to a report by Angel Broking, the company has 21 product categories and 31 manufacturing facilities in India, 2 in Spain, 1 in Mexico and 5 are in the process of getting commissioned in India.