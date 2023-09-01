Follow Us

Sanco Trans Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SANCO TRANS LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹721.90 Closed
427.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanco Trans Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹700.00₹737.60
₹721.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹595.00₹957.40
₹721.90
Open Price
₹737.60
Prev. Close
₹694.15
Volume
1,049

Sanco Trans Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1739.67
  • R2757.43
  • R3777.27
  • Pivot
    719.83
  • S1702.07
  • S2682.23
  • S3664.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5741.78700.48
  • 10731.99697.67
  • 20732.27694.21
  • 50733.02686.54
  • 100724.29691.84
  • 200685.35699.39

Sanco Trans Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Sanco Trans Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanco Trans Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingDividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sanco Trans Ltd.

Sanco Trans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60220TN1979PLC007970 and registration number is 007970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Camping grounds, recreational vehicle parks and trailer parks. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Upendran
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Sathyanarayanan
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. U Udayabhaskar Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S R Srinivasan
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Bharath Venkat Epur
    Director
  • Mrs. S Devaki
    Director
  • Mr. R Vijayaraghavan
    Director
  • Mr. V Govind
    Director
  • Mr. V Shankar
    Director
  • Mr. P R Renganath
    Director

FAQs on Sanco Trans Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanco Trans Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanco Trans Ltd. is ₹129.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanco Trans Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanco Trans Ltd. is 171.51 and PB ratio of Sanco Trans Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanco Trans Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanco Trans Ltd. is ₹721.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanco Trans Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanco Trans Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanco Trans Ltd. is ₹957.40 and 52-week low of Sanco Trans Ltd. is ₹595.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

