What is the share price of Sanco Trans? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanco Trans is ₹690.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanco Trans? The Sanco Trans is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanco Trans? The market cap of Sanco Trans is ₹124.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanco Trans? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanco Trans are ₹711.00 and ₹690.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanco Trans? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanco Trans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanco Trans is ₹808.50 and 52-week low of Sanco Trans is ₹634.00 as on .

How has the Sanco Trans performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanco Trans has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -10.39% for the past month, -3.69% over 3 months, -4.6% over 1 year, -0.84% across 3 years, and 11.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanco Trans? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanco Trans are 14.92 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global