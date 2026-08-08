Here's the live share price of Sanco Trans along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanco Trans
|-0.43
|-10.39
|-3.69
|3.76
|-4.60
|-0.84
|11.97
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanco Trans has declined 4.60% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanco Trans has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|722.15
|711.19
|10
|735.47
|723.22
|20
|751.21
|731.79
|50
|729.54
|729.12
|100
|718.01
|725.26
|200
|725.56
|725.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanco Trans saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.48%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Sanco Trans - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Sanco Trans - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Sanco Trans - Proceedings Of AGM Held Today - July 29, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Sanco Trans - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Sanco Trans - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Sanco Trans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60220TN1979PLC007970 and registration number is 007970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Camping grounds, recreational vehicle parks and trailer parks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanco Trans is ₹690.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Sanco Trans is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanco Trans is ₹124.20 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanco Trans are ₹711.00 and ₹690.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanco Trans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanco Trans is ₹808.50 and 52-week low of Sanco Trans is ₹634.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Sanco Trans has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -10.39% for the past month, -3.69% over 3 months, -4.6% over 1 year, -0.84% across 3 years, and 11.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanco Trans are 14.92 and 1.19 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.
Source: Dion Global