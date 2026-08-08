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Sanco Trans Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANCO TRANS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sanco Trans along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹690.00 Closed
-3.06₹ -21.75
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanco Trans Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹690.00₹711.00
₹690.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹634.00₹808.50
₹690.00
Open Price
₹711.00
Prev. Close
₹711.75
Volume
7

Source: Dion Global

Sanco Trans Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanco Trans		-0.43-10.39-3.693.76-4.60-0.8411.97
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanco Trans has declined 4.60% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanco Trans has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Sanco Trans Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanco Trans Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5722.15711.19
10735.47723.22
20751.21731.79
50729.54729.12
100718.01725.26
200725.56725.48

Source: Dion Global

Sanco Trans Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanco Trans saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.48%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanco Trans Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTSanco Trans - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTSanco Trans - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTSanco Trans - Proceedings Of AGM Held Today - July 29, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTSanco Trans - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTSanco Trans - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Sanco Trans

Sanco Trans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60220TN1979PLC007970 and registration number is 007970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Camping grounds, recreational vehicle parks and trailer parks. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Upendran
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. S Sathyanarayanan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. U Udayabhaskar Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S R Srinivasan
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Bharath Venkat Epur
    Director
  • Mr. Ramya Badrinarayanan
    Director
  • Mr. P R Renganath
    Director
  • Mr. T R Chandrasekaran
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Vijayaragavan
    Director

FAQs on Sanco Trans Share Price

What is the share price of Sanco Trans?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanco Trans is ₹690.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanco Trans?

The Sanco Trans is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanco Trans?

The market cap of Sanco Trans is ₹124.20 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanco Trans?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanco Trans are ₹711.00 and ₹690.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanco Trans?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanco Trans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanco Trans is ₹808.50 and 52-week low of Sanco Trans is ₹634.00 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Sanco Trans performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanco Trans has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -10.39% for the past month, -3.69% over 3 months, -4.6% over 1 year, -0.84% across 3 years, and 11.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanco Trans?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanco Trans are 14.92 and 1.19 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.17 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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