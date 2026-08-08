Here's the live share price of Sanco Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanco Industries
|-11.04
|-2.68
|33.64
|55.08
|5.84
|-27.47
|-22.09
|Astral
|-0.32
|6.22
|-7.97
|-3.13
|1.98
|-10.15
|-2.19
|Finolex Industries
|1.27
|-3.70
|-7.32
|-7.98
|-13.04
|-6.49
|-0.74
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|2.65
|0.22
|1.90
|2.24
|-9.26
|-26.32
|-16.11
|Apollo Pipes
|0.34
|9.38
|3.72
|55.66
|28.18
|-10.68
|2.15
|Prakash Pipes
|-2.07
|-6.92
|19.68
|16.48
|-26.91
|4.06
|7.17
|Captain Polyplast
|0.37
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|0.58
|0.19
|0.12
|Kriti Industries (India)
|0.21
|0.67
|-20.76
|-19.38
|-56.45
|-13.85
|-9.91
|Texmo Pipes & Products
|1.47
|-0.71
|-9.20
|-9.54
|-25.15
|-8.58
|-3.54
|Vigor Plast India
|6.87
|3.38
|52.06
|61.85
|14.35
|4.57
|2.72
|Ganga Bath Fittings
|0.22
|7.26
|-6.34
|18.96
|-9.66
|-25.80
|-16.39
|Tijaria Polypipes
|1.19
|20.62
|15.95
|-28.91
|-39.69
|-3.42
|-7.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanco Industries has gained 5.84% compared to peers like Astral (1.98%), Finolex Industries (-13.04%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanco Industries has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.19%) and Finolex Industries (-0.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.05
|3.08
|10
|3.41
|3.23
|20
|3.4
|3.24
|50
|2.79
|2.96
|100
|2.73
|2.76
|200
|2.58
|2.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanco Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sanco Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sanco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100DL1989PLC035549 and registration number is 035549. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanco Industries is ₹2.90 as on Jun 04, 2026.
The Sanco Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sanco Industries is ₹3.79 Cr as on Jun 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanco Industries are ₹3.04 and ₹2.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanco Industries is ₹4.22 and 52-week low of Sanco Industries is ₹1.66 as on Jun 04, 2026.
The Sanco Industries has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -2.68% for the past month, 33.64% over 3 months, 5.84% over 1 year, -27.47% across 3 years, and -22.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanco Industries are 0.00 and 0.23 on Jun 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global