What is the share price of Sanco Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanco Industries is ₹2.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanco Industries? The Sanco Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanco Industries? The market cap of Sanco Industries is ₹3.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanco Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanco Industries are ₹3.04 and ₹2.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanco Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanco Industries is ₹4.22 and 52-week low of Sanco Industries is ₹1.66 as on .

How has the Sanco Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanco Industries has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -2.68% for the past month, 33.64% over 3 months, 5.84% over 1 year, -27.47% across 3 years, and -22.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanco Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanco Industries are 0.00 and 0.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global