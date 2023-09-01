Follow Us

SANCO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Pipes & Fittings | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.80 Closed
-4.92-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanco Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.80₹6.10
₹5.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.10₹12.25
₹5.80
Open Price
₹5.80
Prev. Close
₹6.10
Volume
46,075

Sanco Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16
  • R26.2
  • R36.3
  • Pivot
    5.9
  • S15.7
  • S25.6
  • S35.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.846.67
  • 108.887.04
  • 209.017.36
  • 509.357.71
  • 1009.728.11
  • 20011.388.78

Sanco Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.92-17.73-27.50-26.11-37.30-53.60-59.15
-3.68-4.475.6433.9016.84205.39274.90
17.3925.7943.3847.8267.60145.7696.77
4.5311.8613.8428.5423.51294.79335.83
-3.56-8.248.9335.2924.55420.77438.48
-2.3637.5661.0774.1040.25238.84180.51
5.90-2.566.268.8824.42-7.15-7.15
1.6133.8929.2155.6622.81446.21223.98
-4.50-4.502.91-14.5213.98-9.40-61.87

Sanco Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanco Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jan, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Sanco Industries Ltd.

Sanco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100DL1989PLC035549 and registration number is 035549. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Kumari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitya Prakash Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Director

FAQs on Sanco Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanco Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanco Industries Ltd. is ₹7.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanco Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanco Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sanco Industries Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanco Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanco Industries Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanco Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanco Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanco Industries Ltd. is ₹12.25 and 52-week low of Sanco Industries Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

