Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sanco Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANCO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Sanco Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.90 Closed
-4.92₹ -0.15
As on Jun 04, 2026, 03:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sanco Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.90₹3.04
₹2.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.66₹4.22
₹2.90
Open Price
₹3.04
Prev. Close
₹3.05
Volume
14,555

Source: Dion Global

Sanco Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanco Industries		-11.04-2.6833.6455.085.84-27.47-22.09
Astral		-0.326.22-7.97-3.131.98-10.15-2.19
Finolex Industries		1.27-3.70-7.32-7.98-13.04-6.49-0.74
Prince Pipes & Fittings		2.650.221.902.24-9.26-26.32-16.11
Apollo Pipes		0.349.383.7255.6628.18-10.682.15
Prakash Pipes		-2.07-6.9219.6816.48-26.914.067.17
Captain Polyplast		0.370.580.580.580.580.190.12
Kriti Industries (India)		0.210.67-20.76-19.38-56.45-13.85-9.91
Texmo Pipes & Products		1.47-0.71-9.20-9.54-25.15-8.58-3.54
Vigor Plast India		6.873.3852.0661.8514.354.572.72
Ganga Bath Fittings		0.227.26-6.3418.96-9.66-25.80-16.39
Tijaria Polypipes		1.1920.6215.95-28.91-39.69-3.42-7.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanco Industries has gained 5.84% compared to peers like Astral (1.98%), Finolex Industries (-13.04%), Prince Pipes & Fittings (-9.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanco Industries has underperformed peers relative to Astral (-2.19%) and Finolex Industries (-0.74%).

Sanco Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanco Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.053.08
103.413.23
203.43.24
502.792.96
1002.732.76
2002.582.81

Source: Dion Global

Sanco Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanco Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 57.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sanco Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sanco Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sanco Industries

Sanco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100DL1989PLC035549 and registration number is 035549. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonu Kumari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parveen Kumar Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitya Prakash Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Director

FAQs on Sanco Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sanco Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanco Industries is ₹2.90 as on Jun 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanco Industries?

The Sanco Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanco Industries?

The market cap of Sanco Industries is ₹3.79 Cr as on Jun 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanco Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanco Industries are ₹3.04 and ₹2.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanco Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanco Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanco Industries is ₹4.22 and 52-week low of Sanco Industries is ₹1.66 as on Jun 04, 2026.

How has the Sanco Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanco Industries has shown returns of -4.92% over the past day, -2.68% for the past month, 33.64% over 3 months, 5.84% over 1 year, -27.47% across 3 years, and -22.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanco Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanco Industries are 0.00 and 0.23 on Jun 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sanco Industries News

More Sanco Industries News
Market Pulse