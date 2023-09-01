Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.92
|-17.73
|-27.50
|-26.11
|-37.30
|-53.60
|-59.15
|-3.68
|-4.47
|5.64
|33.90
|16.84
|205.39
|274.90
|17.39
|25.79
|43.38
|47.82
|67.60
|145.76
|96.77
|4.53
|11.86
|13.84
|28.54
|23.51
|294.79
|335.83
|-3.56
|-8.24
|8.93
|35.29
|24.55
|420.77
|438.48
|-2.36
|37.56
|61.07
|74.10
|40.25
|238.84
|180.51
|5.90
|-2.56
|6.26
|8.88
|24.42
|-7.15
|-7.15
|1.61
|33.89
|29.21
|55.66
|22.81
|446.21
|223.98
|-4.50
|-4.50
|2.91
|-14.52
|13.98
|-9.40
|-61.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Sanco Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100DL1989PLC035549 and registration number is 035549. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of moulded industrial accessories of plastics [including electrical insulating fittings of plastics]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sanco Industries Ltd. is ₹7.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sanco Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sanco Industries Ltd. is 0.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanco Industries Ltd. is ₹5.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanco Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanco Industries Ltd. is ₹12.25 and 52-week low of Sanco Industries Ltd. is ₹6.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.