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Sanblue Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANBLUE CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sanblue Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.52 Closed
-2.99₹ -0.88
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanblue Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.52₹28.52
₹28.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.52₹62.40
₹28.52
Open Price
₹28.52
Prev. Close
₹29.40
Volume
25

Source: Dion Global

Sanblue Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanblue Corporation		-3.19-1.66-30.44-38.16-49.492.585.14
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanblue Corporation has declined 49.49% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanblue Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Sanblue Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanblue Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.7629.51
1029.6329.76
2030.5230.84
5033.8934.07
10038.8838.52
20048.3143.86

Source: Dion Global

Sanblue Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanblue Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanblue Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 05:10 PM IST ISTSanblue Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTSanblue Corporation - Not Applicalbity Of Escrow Payment Mechanism
Jul 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTSanblue Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTSanblue Corporation - STATEMENT OF DEVIATION AND VARIATION FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2026
May 30, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTSanblue Corporation - RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sanblue Corporation

Sanblue Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1993PLC020073 and registration number is 020073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jose Daniel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjiv Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Fenil Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Milan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Krina Shah
    Woman Director

FAQs on Sanblue Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Sanblue Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanblue Corporation is ₹28.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanblue Corporation?

The Sanblue Corporation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanblue Corporation?

The market cap of Sanblue Corporation is ₹14.26 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanblue Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanblue Corporation are ₹28.52 and ₹28.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanblue Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanblue Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanblue Corporation is ₹62.40 and 52-week low of Sanblue Corporation is ₹28.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Sanblue Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanblue Corporation has shown returns of -2.99% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, -30.44% over 3 months, -49.49% over 1 year, 2.58% across 3 years, and 5.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanblue Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanblue Corporation are 75.05 and 0.42 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sanblue Corporation News

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