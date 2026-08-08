Here's the live share price of Sanblue Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanblue Corporation
|-3.19
|-1.66
|-30.44
|-38.16
|-49.49
|2.58
|5.14
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanblue Corporation has declined 49.49% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanblue Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.76
|29.51
|10
|29.63
|29.76
|20
|30.52
|30.84
|50
|33.89
|34.07
|100
|38.88
|38.52
|200
|48.31
|43.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanblue Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:10 PM IST IST
|Sanblue Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Sanblue Corporation - Not Applicalbity Of Escrow Payment Mechanism
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Sanblue Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Sanblue Corporation - STATEMENT OF DEVIATION AND VARIATION FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Sanblue Corporation - RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Sanblue Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1993PLC020073 and registration number is 020073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanblue Corporation is ₹28.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sanblue Corporation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanblue Corporation is ₹14.26 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanblue Corporation are ₹28.52 and ₹28.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanblue Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanblue Corporation is ₹62.40 and 52-week low of Sanblue Corporation is ₹28.52 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sanblue Corporation has shown returns of -2.99% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, -30.44% over 3 months, -49.49% over 1 year, 2.58% across 3 years, and 5.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanblue Corporation are 75.05 and 0.42 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global