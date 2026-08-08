What is the share price of Sanblue Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanblue Corporation is ₹28.52 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanblue Corporation? The Sanblue Corporation is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanblue Corporation? The market cap of Sanblue Corporation is ₹14.26 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanblue Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanblue Corporation are ₹28.52 and ₹28.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanblue Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanblue Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanblue Corporation is ₹62.40 and 52-week low of Sanblue Corporation is ₹28.52 as on .

How has the Sanblue Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanblue Corporation has shown returns of -2.99% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, -30.44% over 3 months, -49.49% over 1 year, 2.58% across 3 years, and 5.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanblue Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanblue Corporation are 75.05 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global