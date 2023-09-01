Follow Us

Sanblue Corporation Ltd. Share Price

SANBLUE CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹25.00 Closed
-1.38-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Sanblue Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.45₹26.00
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.55₹45.85
₹25.00
Open Price
₹25.98
Prev. Close
₹25.35
Volume
543

Sanblue Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.18
  • R227.37
  • R328.73
  • Pivot
    24.82
  • S123.63
  • S222.27
  • S321.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.6424.93
  • 1038.2124.97
  • 203925.09
  • 5034.2325.33
  • 10033.9925.94
  • 20031.426.79

Sanblue Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.730-1.03-10.71-7.58127.27212.50
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Sanblue Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanblue Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sanblue Corporation Ltd.

Sanblue Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15400GJ1993PLC020073 and registration number is 020073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textile fibres etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jose Daniel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjiv Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jigar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Krina Shah
    Woman Director

FAQs on Sanblue Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanblue Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanblue Corporation Ltd. is ₹12.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanblue Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanblue Corporation Ltd. is 17.35 and PB ratio of Sanblue Corporation Ltd. is 0.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanblue Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanblue Corporation Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanblue Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanblue Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanblue Corporation Ltd. is ₹45.85 and 52-week low of Sanblue Corporation Ltd. is ₹22.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

