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Sanathnagar Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

SANATHNAGAR ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Sanathnagar Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.29 Closed
4.73₹ 1.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sanathnagar Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.56₹38.30
₹38.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.01₹53.25
₹38.29
Open Price
₹36.56
Prev. Close
₹36.56
Volume
193

Source: Dion Global

Sanathnagar Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sanathnagar Enterprises		4.335.630.21-12.66-8.8821.923.95
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sanathnagar Enterprises has declined 8.88% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanathnagar Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Sanathnagar Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sanathnagar Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.8636.35
1033.8135.53
2034.6135.28
5035.9735.89
10036.3536.53
20037.3937.39

Source: Dion Global

Sanathnagar Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sanathnagar Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sanathnagar Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTSanathnagar Enterpri - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Jul 14, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTSanathnagar Enterpri - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Reclassification From 'Promoter/Promoter Group' To 'Public' Category In A
Jul 14, 2026, 10:49 PM IST ISTSanathnagar Enterpri - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Jul 14, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTSanathnagar Enterpri - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTSanathnagar Enterpri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Sanathnagar Enterprises

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1947PLC252768 and registration number is 252768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sanjyot Rangnekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rameshchandra Chechani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ritika Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanathnagar Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Sanathnagar Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹38.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sanathnagar Enterprises?

The Sanathnagar Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises?

The market cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹12.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanathnagar Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanathnagar Enterprises are ₹38.30 and ₹36.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanathnagar Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanathnagar Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹53.25 and 52-week low of Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹29.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sanathnagar Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sanathnagar Enterprises has shown returns of 4.73% over the past day, 5.63% for the past month, 0.21% over 3 months, -8.88% over 1 year, 21.92% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises are 146.15 and -0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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