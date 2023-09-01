What is the Market Cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹6.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is -14.56 and PB ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is -0.58 as on .

What is the share price of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹22.15 as on .