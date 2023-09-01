Follow Us

SANATHNAGAR ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹22.15 Closed
4.981.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.05₹22.15
₹22.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.94₹27.55
₹22.15
Open Price
₹21.10
Prev. Close
₹21.10
Volume
1,699

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.85
  • R223.55
  • R324.95
  • Pivot
    21.45
  • S120.75
  • S219.35
  • S318.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.7120.23
  • 1017.9520.01
  • 2017.5320.07
  • 5017.8420.09
  • 10017.4320.02
  • 20021.0420.21

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.320.682.03-4.8523.40160.5934.24
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.

Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1947PLC252768 and registration number is 252768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Sanjyot Rangnekar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Govind Jaju
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Ritika Bhalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jinesh Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹6.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is -14.56 and PB ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is -0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹22.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹27.55 and 52-week low of Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹14.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

