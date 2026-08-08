Here's the live share price of Sanathnagar Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sanathnagar Enterprises
|4.33
|5.63
|0.21
|-12.66
|-8.88
|21.92
|3.95
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sanathnagar Enterprises has declined 8.88% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Sanathnagar Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.86
|36.35
|10
|33.81
|35.53
|20
|34.61
|35.28
|50
|35.97
|35.89
|100
|36.35
|36.53
|200
|37.39
|37.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sanathnagar Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Sanathnagar Enterpri - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Sanathnagar Enterpri - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Reclassification From 'Promoter/Promoter Group' To 'Public' Category In A
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Sanathnagar Enterpri - Intimation Under Regulation 31A Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Sanathnagar Enterpri - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Sanathnagar Enterpri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Sanathnagar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1947PLC252768 and registration number is 252768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹38.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanathnagar Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹12.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanathnagar Enterprises are ₹38.30 and ₹36.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanathnagar Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹53.25 and 52-week low of Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹29.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sanathnagar Enterprises has shown returns of 4.73% over the past day, 5.63% for the past month, 0.21% over 3 months, -8.88% over 1 year, 21.92% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises are 146.15 and -0.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global