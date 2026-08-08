What is the share price of Sanathnagar Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹38.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Sanathnagar Enterprises? The Sanathnagar Enterprises is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises? The market cap of Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹12.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sanathnagar Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sanathnagar Enterprises are ₹38.30 and ₹36.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sanathnagar Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sanathnagar Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹53.25 and 52-week low of Sanathnagar Enterprises is ₹29.01 as on .

How has the Sanathnagar Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Sanathnagar Enterprises has shown returns of 4.73% over the past day, 5.63% for the past month, 0.21% over 3 months, -8.88% over 1 year, 21.92% across 3 years, and 3.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sanathnagar Enterprises are 146.15 and -0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global