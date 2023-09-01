Follow Us

SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.60 Closed
-1.46-0.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Samyak International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.60₹19.60
₹19.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.65₹26.75
₹19.60
Open Price
₹19.60
Prev. Close
₹19.89
Volume
109

Samyak International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.6
  • R219.6
  • R319.6
  • Pivot
    19.6
  • S119.6
  • S219.6
  • S319.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.4819.92
  • 1019.6619.98
  • 2019.9719.9
  • 5020.219.74
  • 10020.9519.89
  • 20020.0220.1

Samyak International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.783.70-2.97-9.68-3.92164.8655.06
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Samyak International Ltd. Share Holdings

Samyak International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Samyak International Ltd.

Samyak International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC225907 and registration number is 225907. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunit Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shantilal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Neha Jain
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Anjali Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivali Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Pawar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Samyak International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Samyak International Ltd.?

The market cap of Samyak International Ltd. is ₹12.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Samyak International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Samyak International Ltd. is 59.04 and PB ratio of Samyak International Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Samyak International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samyak International Ltd. is ₹19.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samyak International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samyak International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samyak International Ltd. is ₹26.75 and 52-week low of Samyak International Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

