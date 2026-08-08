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Samyak International Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMYAK INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Samyak International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.47 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Samyak International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.62₹17.49
₹17.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.35₹26.35
₹17.47
Open Price
₹17.49
Prev. Close
₹17.49
Volume
1,217

Source: Dion Global

Samyak International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samyak International		-0.179.949.74-11.99-26.81-4.10-2.07
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Samyak International has declined 26.81% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Samyak International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Samyak International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Samyak International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.517.3
1017.2317.22
2016.5617.03
5016.5316.73
10015.8117.03
20018.8319.32

Source: Dion Global

Samyak International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samyak International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Samyak International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTSamyak International - Intimation For Obtaining 'In-Principle Approval' Letter Under Regulation 30(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
Jul 11, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTSamyak International - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 09, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTSamyak International - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTSamyak International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTSamyak International - Submission Of Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM).

Source: Dion Global

About Samyak International

Samyak International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC225907 and registration number is 225907. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunit Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shantilal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Neha Jain
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankit Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kriti Bhandrai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ragini Chaturvedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Samyak International Share Price

What is the share price of Samyak International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samyak International is ₹17.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samyak International?

The Samyak International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samyak International?

The market cap of Samyak International is ₹13.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samyak International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samyak International are ₹17.49 and ₹16.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samyak International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samyak International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samyak International is ₹26.35 and 52-week low of Samyak International is ₹10.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Samyak International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samyak International has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 9.94% for the past month, 9.74% over 3 months, -26.81% over 1 year, -4.1% across 3 years, and -2.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samyak International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samyak International are -6.49 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Samyak International News

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