What is the share price of Samyak International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samyak International is ₹17.47 as on .

What kind of stock is Samyak International? The Samyak International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samyak International? The market cap of Samyak International is ₹13.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Samyak International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Samyak International are ₹17.49 and ₹16.62.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samyak International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samyak International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samyak International is ₹26.35 and 52-week low of Samyak International is ₹10.35 as on .

How has the Samyak International performed historically in terms of returns? The Samyak International has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 9.94% for the past month, 9.74% over 3 months, -26.81% over 1 year, -4.1% across 3 years, and -2.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samyak International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samyak International are -6.49 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global