Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.78
|3.70
|-2.97
|-9.68
|-3.92
|164.86
|55.06
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Samyak International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC225907 and registration number is 225907. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Samyak International Ltd. is ₹12.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Samyak International Ltd. is 59.04 and PB ratio of Samyak International Ltd. is 0.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samyak International Ltd. is ₹19.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samyak International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samyak International Ltd. is ₹26.75 and 52-week low of Samyak International Ltd. is ₹16.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.