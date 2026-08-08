Here's the live share price of Samyak International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samyak International
|-0.17
|9.94
|9.74
|-11.99
|-26.81
|-4.10
|-2.07
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Samyak International has declined 26.81% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Samyak International has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.5
|17.3
|10
|17.23
|17.22
|20
|16.56
|17.03
|50
|16.53
|16.73
|100
|15.81
|17.03
|200
|18.83
|19.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Samyak International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Samyak International - Intimation For Obtaining 'In-Principle Approval' Letter Under Regulation 30(1) Of The SEBI (Listing Ob
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Samyak International - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Samyak International - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Samyak International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Samyak International - Submission Of Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM).
Source: Dion Global
Samyak International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC225907 and registration number is 225907. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samyak International is ₹17.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samyak International is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Samyak International is ₹13.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samyak International are ₹17.49 and ₹16.62.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samyak International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samyak International is ₹26.35 and 52-week low of Samyak International is ₹10.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samyak International has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, 9.94% for the past month, 9.74% over 3 months, -26.81% over 1 year, -4.1% across 3 years, and -2.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samyak International are -6.49 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global