Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors

Notably, a lot of sectors have poor returns, with the reality and media stocks among the worst performers since last Diwali.

Samvat 2074 had indeed been an excellent year for IT stocks, with shares of Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS returning up to 52% since last Diwali. Notably, while the Sensex has returned 7%, and the broader Nifty a tepid 4%, the Nifty IT Index has given stellar returns of about 34%, emerging as the best sectoral performer of the year. Nifty FMCG Index, with returns of about 11.2% comes in at the second place. Nifty Finance Index has returned about 8% since last Diwali, coming in at the third spot.

The Nifty Private Bank Index has given about 7.5% returns and ranks the fourth best sectoral Index. The Nifty Bank Index returns at 6% were the next best among Nifty indices in Samvat 2074. The PSU Bank Index too managed to give positive returns in the year, closing 0.45% up in the period.

Also read: HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names

Notably, a lot of sectors have poor returns, with the reality and media stocks among the worst performers. Nifty Realty Index has corrected by more than 21.5%, emerging as the biggest sectoral loser among the major indices. Nifty Media Index, with returns of negative 16.8%, is the next biggest loser. Nifty Metals (down 10.90%), Nifty Infra (down 10.68%) and Nifty Pharma (down 1.63%) were among the other poor performers among the major Nifty indices.

Stock wise, shares of Tech Mahindra have emerged as the overall Nifty winner returning a whopping 52% in the period since last Diwali. IT behemoth TCS comes second with returns of 49.5%. Infosys shares, with returns of 44.31% have emerged as the third best Nifty performer in the period. Titan (42.8%), ICICI Bank (37.7%), JSW Steel (37.66%), Axis Bank (30.7%) HUL (29.8%) Bajaj Finance (27.5%) have also managed to be among the top 10 Nifty performers in Samvat 2074. With returns of 21.67%, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has been ranked at the 10th spot among the Nifty stocks in the period.