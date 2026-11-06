Corporate earnings, crude oil prices, geopolitical developments, RBI’s monetary policy decisions and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows will be among the five key factors to watch as Indian equity markets enter Samvat 2083. While these developments could influence market direction, reasonable equity valuations, earnings prospects and domestic economic conditions are providing reasons for optimism.

Somil Mehta, Head of Retail Research at Mirae Asset by Sharekhan, has identified five important factors that could influence market performance in the new Samvat. Meanwhile, Shripal Shah, MD & CEO of Kotak Neo, has pointed to India’s long-term growth opportunity and advised maintaining a diversified portfolio, investing in a staggered manner and avoiding excessive focus on short-term market movements.

Here are five factors that could influence Dalal Street in Samvat 2083, along with the investment approach recommended by the two executives.

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1. Corporate Earnings Growth and Equity Valuations

Corporate earnings growth will be critical in determining the direction of Indian equities in Samvat 2083. Companies’ ability to deliver consistent earnings growth could influence market performance, particularly as market participants assess valuations and profitability across sectors.

Mehta said, “Corporate earnings growth will be critical in determining market direction.”

Shah also sees reasons for optimism on this front, pointing to more reasonable equity valuations and an encouraging earnings outlook.

He said, “As we enter the new Samvat, there are reasons to look ahead with optimism. Equity valuations have become more reasonable and the outlook for earnings growth remains encouraging. While market movements are difficult to predict in the short term, India’s long-term growth opportunity remains compelling.”

2. Crude Oil Prices and Geopolitical Developments

International crude oil prices and geopolitical developments will remain important external factors influencing India’s economic outlook. As a major crude oil importer, India remains exposed to fluctuations in global energy prices, which can affect inflation, currency movements and economic growth.

Mehta said, “Crude oil prices and geopolitical developments will impact India’s inflation, currency and economic outlook.”

Any sustained increase in crude oil prices could add to domestic inflationary pressures and import costs. Geopolitical tensions could also affect energy supplies, commodity prices and global economic sentiment, with potential implications for Indian markets.

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3. RBI’s Repo Rate Decisions, Retail Inflation and Debt Opportunities

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decisions and retail inflation will be important factors to monitor in Samvat 2083. Changes in the repo rate can influence borrowing costs, consumption, credit demand and corporate profitability.

Mehta said, “Investors should also track RBI’s repo rate decisions and retail inflation, as these will influence borrowing costs, consumption and corporate profitability.”

Shah pointed to the role debt investments could play in a balanced portfolio as interest rate conditions evolve.

He said, “With the interest-rate environment evolving, debt too could offer interesting opportunities for investors in the year ahead and play an important role in a balanced portfolio.”

Shah believes that debt could offer opportunities in the coming year, depending on interest rate movements and the broader economic environment.

4. FII Flows, US Interest Rates and Rupee Movement

Foreign institutional investor flows, US interest rate decisions and movements in the rupee against the US dollar will remain important factors influencing Indian equity markets.

Mehta said, “FII flows, US interest rate decisions and the rupee’s movement against the dollar will remain important.”

US Federal Reserve decisions could influence global liquidity and capital allocation towards emerging markets, including India. Meanwhile, currency movements could affect import costs, inflation and the broader economic outlook.

Changes in global financial conditions and foreign investment flows could therefore influence market sentiment and the performance of domestic equities.

5. Government Spending and Domestic Consumption

Government expenditure on infrastructure and manufacturing could support economic activity and create opportunities across several sectors. Domestic consumption trends will also remain important in determining the strength of India’s economic growth.

Mehta said, “Additionally, government spending on infrastructure and manufacturing, along with domestic consumption trends, could support economic growth.”

He added, “Overall, improving earnings and stable economic conditions could drive Indian equities higher.”

Shripal Shah’s Investment Message: Stay Invested, Diversify and Think Long Term

Alongside the market factors that could influence Indian equities, Shah has emphasised the importance of investment discipline. Rather than attempting to predict every short-term market movement, he has advised staying invested, making staggered investments and maintaining diversification across companies and asset classes.

Shah said, “For investors, the focus should therefore be less on timing the market and more on staying invested and investing in a staggered manner with a long-term perspective. It is equally important to build a well-diversified portfolio, across large, mid and small-cap companies; across asset classes; and across direct equities and mutual funds.”

He also places importance on diversification across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies, alongside exposure to different asset classes and investment products. The inclusion of debt in a balanced portfolio is another consideration as interest rate conditions develop.

Samvat 2083: The big drivers ahead

Samvat 2083 begins with several domestic and international factors likely to influence the performance of Indian equities. Corporate earnings, crude oil prices, geopolitical developments, monetary policy, foreign capital flows and domestic consumption will remain important areas to watch.

In a concerted view, a combination of the economic indicators need to be monitored and investment discipline is expected to help individuals approach the year ahead.