Samvat 2075: Stock markets post best Muhurat-day gains in 10 years; key things to know

Muhurat-day trade: The benchmark equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — posted their best Muhurat-day trading gains in 10 years on rise in stocks of automobile, consumer goods, IT and capital goods companies. While Sensex climbed 246 points or 0.7 percent to end the session at 35,237.68 points, the Nifty rose 68 points or 0.65 percent to close at 10,598 levels on the Diwali day. The Sensex gained 5.86 percent in Muhurat trade on October 28, 2008 or Samvat 2065. Similarly, Nifty gained 6.35 percent on the given day.

The major contributors to the 30-share Sensex rally were Tata Motors, Infosys, Vedanta Ltd, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, ITC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, ONGC, HUL, HDFC Ltd, NTPC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Wipro, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Power Grid, surging by up to 1.85 percent during the Muhurat session. The Sensex opened 309 points higher at 35,301.88, while the broader Nifty 50 opened above the 10,600-level.

The Samvat 2074 remained a very volatile year with the Nifty gaining just 4 percent and the 30-share Sensex returning about 7 percent.

The buying activity accumulated momentum as investors opened their new books on the first session of Samvat 2075, the brokers told PTI.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Wall Street stock futures jumped after Democrats won control of the US House of Representatives, boosting the party’s ability to block President Donald Trump’s political and economic agenda.