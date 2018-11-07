Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year, check top bets

Sharing his outlook for the upcoming year, ace stock market investor Ramesh Damani says that he is optimistic that the bull run that started 5 years back is still intact.

After a tepid show in Samvat 2074, stock market veterans say that the upcoming year can see a strong comeback in equities during Samvat 2075. Samvat 2074 has indeed been a very volatile year with the Nifty gaining just 4% and the 30-share Sensex returning about 7%. Notably, the the broader Nifty gained just 4% during Samvat 2074, lower than the gains of the previous two Samvat years, while adding nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore to its market capitalisation. The 5% rally in the past week helped the headline index to recover some losses after the market-wide sell-off during the period of July-September 2018 made the NSE Nifty 50 tumble below the 10,200-level and wiped out all gains of the year. Even as investors mull what to buy in the current Samvat, we take a look at what market veterans have to say.

Ramesh Damani

Sharing his outlook for the upcoming year, ace stock market investor Ramesh Damani says that he is optimistic that the bull run that started 5 years back is still intact. According to Damani, the recent correction witnessed was a break in the bull market and not the end. In an interview to ET Now, he said that he expect markets to test old highs soon. He noted that the markets are ignoring bad news, and he continues to see stocks hit new highs in the upcoming period. Sharing his top bets, he said that he is looking at individual bargains in the markets and buying beaten down stocks. Sectorally, he is bullish on oil and gas, and consumption sectors.

Sunil Singhania

Noting the current state of the equity market, stock market veteran Sunil Singhania said that things have dramatically changed in the last 15 days, and a big challenge –elections could weigh on the direction going forward. However, as far as other macros are concerned such as crude oil, finances, etc, things are far better, he told in an interview to ET Now. Further, as long as the growth is there, market returns will come, he said. Sharing his stock ideas, he said that there is an opportunity in select mid-cap and small-cap space. Further, Singhania said that select nbfcs look great with valuations being cheap currently. Good and well-run nbfcs will continue to gain market share, he noted. Further, well-run corporate banks have started outperforming and my view is that will outperform in next one year as well, he added.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

While a number of factors like rupee depreciation, global market volatility, and surging crude prices kept investor sentiment jittery, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala maintained that the Indian market has been doing well, adding that a huge rally has been witnessed in the last few years. “I do not see a reason for fear in the market,” Jhunjhunwala told CNBC TV18 in a recent interview, adding he has always been bullish on India even though oil and rupee have been the biggest factors for the recent market decline. The Dalal Street king said he remains positive on infra stocks, especially after L&T’s second-quarter results. Jhunjhunwala said the quarterly corporate earnings ‘season has not been bad’, indicating a positive performance from the companies. He added that some opportunities in banking, NBFC and pharma stocks are expected. For pharma, Jhunjhunwala said the sector is looking ‘interesting from a 2-3-year perspective’.

Mark Mobius

Speaking to ET Now, veteran emerging market champion Mark Mobius said that India growing at a fast pace with tremendous opportunity. India has undergone changes, and the ongoing reforms are positive for markets, he noted. Sharing his key tip, Mobius said that the key is to diversify. According to Mobius, India is just one of the countries in many markets globally, and it is imperative to remember that no one country will be the best.