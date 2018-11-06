Samvat 2075: Here are top brokerage picks this Diwali; buy to gain up to 46% returns

Samvat 2074 has come to an end, with the headline indices closing the year with gains of up to 8%. While we are at the doorstep of Samvat 2075, here are some stock picks suggested by top Indian brokerages, to invest your money this Diwali 2018.
Samvat 2075: Samvat 2074 has come to an end, with the headline indices closing the year with gains of up to 8%. The BSE Sensex gained 8% during the year, while the Nifty gained 4% during Samvat 2074 — lower than the gains of the previous two Samvat years — while adding nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore to its market capitalisation. In contrast, the broader markets bled during the year, with the Nifty small-cap index plunging over 20% and the mid-cap index down over 7.8%. Among the sectoral indices, IT, capital goods, consumer durables, FMCG and energy shares gained, while realty and metals were the losing sectors during Samvat 2074.
Also read: Samvat 2075 — Here are Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top picks this Diwali
While we are at the doorstep of Samvat 2075, here are some stock picks suggested by top Indian brokerages, to invest your money this Diwali 2018:
Anand Rathi: Diwali picks 2018
|STOCK
|TARGET (rs/share)
|UPSIDE
|Sundram Fasteners
|1,471
|46%
|Indraprastha Gas
|319
|27%
|HDFC Bank
|2420
|26%
|Asian Paints
|1,471
|23%
|L&T Technology
|2,042
|22%
|JSW Steel Ltd.
|406
|19%
IIFL: Picks for Samvat 2075 (Source: CNBC TV18)
|STOCK
|TARGET (rs/share)
|UPSIDE
|MindTree
|1081
|34%
|Mphasis
|1328
|29.80%
|Reliance Industries
|1310
|25%
|Petronet LNG
|256
|20%
|Motherson Sumi
|293
|20%
|Aarti Industries
|1517
|20%
|Biocon
|768
|19%
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1380
|17%
Axis Direct: Technical picks for Samvat 2075
|STOCK
|TARGET (rs/share)
|UPSIDE
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|208
|22%
|Bata India
|1090
|22%
|ICICI Bank
|410
|22%
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|1020
|21%
|Infosys
|775
|21%
|Tata Global
|237
|20%
|Escorts
|692
|20%
|Dr Reddy’s Lab
|2735
|15%
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.