Samvat 2075: Here are top brokerage picks this Diwali; buy to gain up to 46% returns

Samvat 2075: The BSE Sensex gained 8% during the year, while the Nifty gained 4% during Samvat 2074.

Samvat 2075: Samvat 2074 has come to an end, with the headline indices closing the year with gains of up to 8%. The BSE Sensex gained 8% during the year, while the Nifty gained 4% during Samvat 2074 — lower than the gains of the previous two Samvat years — while adding nearly Rs 3.5 lakh crore to its market capitalisation. In contrast, the broader markets bled during the year, with the Nifty small-cap index plunging over 20% and the mid-cap index down over 7.8%. Among the sectoral indices, IT, capital goods, consumer durables, FMCG and energy shares gained, while realty and metals were the losing sectors during Samvat 2074.

While we are at the doorstep of Samvat 2075, here are some stock picks suggested by top Indian brokerages, to invest your money this Diwali 2018:

Anand Rathi: Diwali picks 2018

STOCK TARGET (rs/share) UPSIDE Sundram Fasteners 1,471 46% Indraprastha Gas 319 27% HDFC Bank 2420 26% Asian Paints 1,471 23% L&T Technology 2,042 22% JSW Steel Ltd. 406 19%

IIFL: Picks for Samvat 2075 (Source: CNBC TV18)

STOCK TARGET (rs/share) UPSIDE MindTree 1081 34% Mphasis 1328 29.80% Reliance Industries 1310 25% Petronet LNG 256 20% Motherson Sumi 293 20% Aarti Industries 1517 20% Biocon 768 19% Kotak Mahindra Bank 1380 17%

Axis Direct: Technical picks for Samvat 2075