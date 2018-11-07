Samvat 2074: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Published: November 7, 2018

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended a highly volatile session in the green on firm Asian cues, finishing Samvat 2074 higher by over 7%.

Sensex gained 2,407.56 points, or 7%, in the Hindu year, while Nifty rose by 319.15 points, or over 3%.

The benchmark indices on Tuesday ended a highly volatile session in the green on firm Asian cues, finishing Samvat 2074 higher by over 7%. Sensex gained 2,407.56 points, or 7%, in the Hindu year, while Nifty rose by 319.15 points, or over 3%.

Benchmark indices ended a highly volatile session in the green on Tuesday on firm Asian cues, ending the Samvat 2074 higher by over 7%.

The benchmark Sensex has gained 2,407.56 points, or 7%, in the Hindu Samvat year 2074, while the broader NSE Nifty rose by 319.15 points, or over 3%.

In Tuesday’s session, the Sensex commenced higher at 35,076.24 points and continued its upward march to hit a high of 35,196.03. However, profit-booking in the last one hour of trading, in line with losses in European markets, wiped-off most Sensex gains as it hit a low of 34,889.72 and settled at 34,991.91 points, up 40.99 points or 0.12%.

The gauge had lost over 60 points Monday.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty, after shuttling between 10,600.25 and 10,491.45 points, ended the last session of Samvat 2074 with a rise of 6 points, or 0.06%, to end at 10,530. Sentiments were also influenced by positive cues from other Asian markets, supported by Wall Street gains. However, momentum was tempered ahead of the US mid-term elections, the first major electoral test of President Donald Trump’s big tax cuts and hostile trade policies.

Investors adopted a cautious approach in the last session of Samvat year 2074 ahead of a long Diwali break, and kept their positions restricted. TCS emerged as the best performer among Sensex constituents, rising 2.22%, followed by Yes Bank gaining 1.95%. Other gainers included Tata Motors, RIL, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, Coal India, ONGC, L&T, Infosys, HDFC, NTPC and M&M, rising up to 1.69%.

Bucking the trend, state-run SBI suffered the most by falling 2.98%, while Axis Bank lost 2.67%.

Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, ITC, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp and HDFC Bank too ended lower and lost up to 1.31%.

