Samvardhana Motherson, Muthoot Finance, Suzlon among 101 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 16 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red zone on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 plunged 97.55 points or 0.50% to 19,445.55 and BSE Sensex tanked 323.58 points or 0.49% to 65,364.60. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 161.75 points or 0.36% to 44,380.05, Nifty FMCG sank 0.73%, Nifty Pharma sank 1.15%, Nifty Media tanked 1.16% and Nifty IT fell 0.11%, while Nifty PSU Bank soared 1.96% and Nifty Realty gained 0.17%. HDFC Bank, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, REC, Supreme Industries, RIL and Adani Enterprises were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

ICRA, Voltamp Transformers, Coforge, PTC Industries, Neuland Laboratories, Supreme Industries, CRISIL, AIA Engineering, Force Motors, HDFC Asset Management Company, Raymond, KDDL, C.E. Info Systems, Anand Rathi Wealth, Muthoot Finance, SML Isuzu, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Talbros Automotive Components, Tega Industries, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Premier Explosives, Garware Hi-Tech Films, GKW, Kirloskar Brothers, Newgen Software Technologies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Five-Star Business Finance, Albert David, CARE Ratings, M K Proteins, Gravita India, Kalpataru Projects International, RPSG Ventures, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Vimta Labs, Ramky Infrastructure, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Redtape, Jubilant Pharmova, Jindal Drilling And Industries, Hindustan Composites, Jindal Stainless, NAVA, Brand Concepts, Kernex Microsystems (India), Remsons Industries, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Hind Rectifiers, Cupid, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, GE T&D India, Deep Industries, Suratwwala Business Group, Nath Bio-Genes (India), The Karnataka Bank, REC, Religare Enterprises, Jai Balaji Industries, Synergy Green Industries, Ashapura Minechem, Genus Power Infrastructures, Kalyan Jewellers India, VLS Finance, Ashok Leyland, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, NCC, Manappuram Finance, Prime Securities, Himatsingka Seide, Zodiac Clothing Company, Welspun India, Kothari Petrochemicals, Sah Polymers, Samvardhana Motherson International, MITCON Consultancy & Engineering Services, Alembic, Gateway Distriparks, Bhagyanagar India, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Munjal Auto Industries, Paramount Communications, NBCC (India), Megasoft, Bank of Maharashtra, DB (International) Stock Brokers, Brooks Lab-RE, Hindustan Construction Company, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Suzlon Energy were among the 101 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Allcargo Terminals, Digjam, Iris Clothings, Redtape, Orient Createch, Redtape, Transindia Real Estate, Bkm Industries, Goyal Aluminiums, Melstar Information Technologies, Reliance Home Finance, and Vinny Overseas were among the 16 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

RPSG Ventures, GMM Pfaudler Limited, Himatsingka Seide, Prakash Steelage, Cupid, Universus Photo Imagings, Supreme Industries, VLS Finance, Oriental Trimex, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Force Motors, Iris Clothings, Aarvee Denims & Exports, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation and Hindware Home Innovation were among the volume gainers.