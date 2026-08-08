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Samtex Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMTEX FASHIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Samtex Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.49 Closed
-0.67₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Samtex Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.44₹1.52
₹1.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.05₹2.83
₹1.49
Open Price
₹1.45
Prev. Close
₹1.50
Volume
5,606

Source: Dion Global

Samtex Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samtex Fashions		0-1.97-4.49-10.78-33.78-9.653.58
Page Industries		-0.88-3.497.1214.74-10.580.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0726.1253.3537.1484.6995.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.7-0.75-0.6-6.15-10.7510.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-0.669.75-4.1312.5616.629.23
Lux Industries		2.373.45-18.3223.55-3.31-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-4.14-15.25-33.12-15.1731.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-11.0927.8631.7139.9831.825.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-1.9820.0534.7132.7166.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-6.93-14.02-16.66-8.94-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-17.38-35.85-46.3199.78119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.340.335.18-6.866.1761.582.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-1.99-8.6-21.96-38.1616.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.710.838.3481.3616.32194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-3.42-16.72-29.61-40.03-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-2.42-6.22-13.74-23.43-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.8-12.67-7.63-18-44.97-21.54-0.7
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-1.4-18.52.57-10.6134.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.48.853.81-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Samtex Fashions has declined 33.78% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Samtex Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Samtex Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Samtex Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.491.5
101.491.5
201.51.5
501.471.49
1001.441.52
2001.671.69

Source: Dion Global

Samtex Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samtex Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Samtex Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTSamtex Fashions - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 10, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTSamtex Fashions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTSamtex Fashions - Code Of Practices And Procedures For Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information
May 28, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTSamtex Fashions - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2
May 28, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTSamtex Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Samtex Fashions

Samtex Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112UP1993PLC022479 and registration number is 022479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Preeti Saxena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankila Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Gautam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Samtex Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Samtex Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samtex Fashions is ₹1.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samtex Fashions?

The Samtex Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samtex Fashions?

The market cap of Samtex Fashions is ₹11.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samtex Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samtex Fashions are ₹1.52 and ₹1.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samtex Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samtex Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samtex Fashions is ₹2.83 and 52-week low of Samtex Fashions is ₹1.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Samtex Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samtex Fashions has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -0.67% for the past month, -2.61% over 3 months, -37.39% over 1 year, -9.65% across 3 years, and 3.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samtex Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samtex Fashions are -30.04 and -0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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