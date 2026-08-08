What is the share price of Samtex Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samtex Fashions is ₹1.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Samtex Fashions? The Samtex Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samtex Fashions? The market cap of Samtex Fashions is ₹11.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Samtex Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Samtex Fashions are ₹1.52 and ₹1.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samtex Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samtex Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samtex Fashions is ₹2.83 and 52-week low of Samtex Fashions is ₹1.05 as on .

How has the Samtex Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Samtex Fashions has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -0.67% for the past month, -2.61% over 3 months, -37.39% over 1 year, -9.65% across 3 years, and 3.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samtex Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samtex Fashions are -30.04 and -0.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global