SAMTEX FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.96 Closed
-4.85-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Samtex Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.96₹2.10
₹1.96
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.80₹3.45
₹1.96
Open Price
₹2.09
Prev. Close
₹2.06
Volume
20,451

Samtex Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.05
  • R22.15
  • R32.19
  • Pivot
    2.01
  • S11.91
  • S21.87
  • S31.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.662.04
  • 102.722.03
  • 202.712.02
  • 502.792.03
  • 1003.032.1
  • 2003.592.29

Samtex Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.92-2.003.70-22.22-28.99284.31-15.88
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Samtex Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Samtex Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Samtex Fashions Ltd.

Samtex Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112UP1993PLC022479 and registration number is 022479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S K Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Raman Ohri
    Director
  • Mr. Arti Srivastava
    Director

FAQs on Samtex Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Samtex Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹14.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Samtex Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is -80.99 and PB ratio of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is 24.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Samtex Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samtex Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samtex Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹3.45 and 52-week low of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

