What is the Market Cap of Samtex Fashions Ltd.? The market cap of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹14.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Samtex Fashions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is -80.99 and PB ratio of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is 24.11 as on .

What is the share price of Samtex Fashions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹1.96 as on .