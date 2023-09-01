Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.92
|-2.00
|3.70
|-22.22
|-28.99
|284.31
|-15.88
|1.26
|2.87
|1.72
|4.22
|-21.46
|107.76
|16.83
|1.64
|39.40
|22.52
|18.01
|48.26
|134.76
|92.05
|5.31
|8.43
|24.08
|42.06
|15.98
|7.63
|7.63
|27.35
|46.91
|70.24
|93.00
|110.59
|1,342.00
|817.01
|1.12
|-8.79
|-2.27
|10.36
|-19.11
|11.65
|-14.00
|6.03
|-0.77
|13.55
|16.79
|16.51
|129.79
|-28.71
|23.49
|31.39
|65.09
|106.37
|42.04
|481.44
|428.42
|0.32
|6.13
|-4.60
|6.98
|-33.04
|236.34
|603.94
|-1.37
|-14.41
|-3.73
|30.42
|-8.82
|333.99
|69.26
|5.51
|29.62
|43.29
|82.68
|33.37
|518.27
|83.37
|4.56
|3.33
|27.29
|35.55
|-12.31
|85.55
|50.40
|1.31
|10.35
|7.24
|40.62
|213.81
|1,312.87
|1,848.05
|5.90
|6.21
|2.20
|12.13
|65.36
|423.80
|-16.66
|3.63
|-3.31
|19.54
|24.85
|23.78
|6.99
|-23.75
|10.00
|-10.63
|-15.26
|-19.44
|-20.30
|142.15
|139.72
|4.23
|-5.86
|1.53
|10.96
|-12.69
|50.99
|-59.11
|5.54
|12.01
|17.18
|168.82
|522.62
|4,131.48
|5,263.85
|2.34
|1.97
|32.76
|25.66
|-16.61
|131.84
|6.96
|-1.75
|-4.47
|34.52
|32.52
|-3.61
|139.03
|-3.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Samtex Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112UP1993PLC022479 and registration number is 022479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹14.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is -80.99 and PB ratio of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is 24.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samtex Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹3.45 and 52-week low of Samtex Fashions Ltd. is ₹1.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.