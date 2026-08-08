Here's the live share price of Samtex Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samtex Fashions
|0
|-1.97
|-4.49
|-10.78
|-33.78
|-9.65
|3.58
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-3.49
|7.12
|14.74
|-10.58
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|26.12
|53.35
|37.14
|84.69
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.7
|-0.75
|-0.6
|-6.15
|-10.75
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-0.66
|9.75
|-4.13
|12.56
|16.6
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|3.45
|-18.32
|23.55
|-3.31
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-4.14
|-15.25
|-33.12
|-15.17
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-11.09
|27.86
|31.71
|39.98
|31.8
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-1.98
|20.05
|34.7
|132.71
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-6.93
|-14.02
|-16.66
|-8.94
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-17.38
|-35.85
|-46.31
|99.78
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|0.33
|5.18
|-6.86
|6.17
|61.5
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-1.99
|-8.6
|-21.96
|-38.16
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|0.8
|38.34
|81.3
|616.32
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-3.42
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.03
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-2.42
|-6.22
|-13.74
|-23.43
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.8
|-12.67
|-7.63
|-18
|-44.97
|-21.54
|-0.7
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-1.4
|-18.5
|2.57
|-10.61
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.4
|8.85
|3.81
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Samtex Fashions has declined 33.78% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Samtex Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.49
|1.5
|10
|1.49
|1.5
|20
|1.5
|1.5
|50
|1.47
|1.49
|100
|1.44
|1.52
|200
|1.67
|1.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Samtex Fashions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Samtex Fashions - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Samtex Fashions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Samtex Fashions - Code Of Practices And Procedures For Fair Disclosure Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information
|May 28, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Samtex Fashions - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2
|May 28, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Samtex Fashions - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Samtex Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17112UP1993PLC022479 and registration number is 022479. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samtex Fashions is ₹1.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samtex Fashions is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Samtex Fashions is ₹11.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samtex Fashions are ₹1.52 and ₹1.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samtex Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samtex Fashions is ₹2.83 and 52-week low of Samtex Fashions is ₹1.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samtex Fashions has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, -0.67% for the past month, -2.61% over 3 months, -37.39% over 1 year, -9.65% across 3 years, and 3.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samtex Fashions are -30.04 and -0.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global