What is the share price of Samsrita Labs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samsrita Labs is ₹11.41 as on .

What kind of stock is Samsrita Labs? The Samsrita Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samsrita Labs? The market cap of Samsrita Labs is ₹25.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Samsrita Labs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Samsrita Labs are ₹11.41 and ₹10.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samsrita Labs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samsrita Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samsrita Labs is ₹25.27 and 52-week low of Samsrita Labs is ₹10.15 as on .

How has the Samsrita Labs performed historically in terms of returns? The Samsrita Labs has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, -9.66% for the past month, -31.92% over 3 months, -53.49% over 1 year, -11.05% across 3 years, and -17.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samsrita Labs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samsrita Labs are -3.24 and 2.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global