Here's the live share price of Samsrita Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samsrita Labs
|7.24
|-9.66
|-31.92
|-39.41
|-53.49
|-11.05
|-17.96
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.28
|1.66
|14.58
|24.53
|25.10
|21.43
|17.48
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.33
|-4.18
|5.70
|6.25
|-15.33
|22.55
|30.15
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|0.53
|0.32
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.61
|-1.24
|1.32
|7.70
|8.53
|43.61
|32.11
|Aster DM Quality Care
|6.47
|10.85
|18.53
|53.03
|47.13
|40.33
|40.61
|Global Health
|3.31
|9.87
|19.81
|25.37
|9.76
|28.13
|28.48
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-6.34
|-5.09
|1.98
|8.82
|6.70
|23.41
|29.23
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.81
|0.69
|14.62
|25.46
|9.06
|29.78
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|0.87
|14.66
|22.82
|33.12
|19.82
|17.48
|-0.22
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.27
|15.30
|21.31
|19.35
|26.43
|10.88
|6.39
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.15
|8.88
|20.29
|35.72
|4.79
|12.89
|28.13
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.80
|1.30
|11.89
|36.10
|27.89
|42.99
|16.91
|Park Medi World
|-0.31
|2.51
|18.85
|85.83
|97.44
|25.45
|14.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.24
|-0.29
|11.51
|12.87
|13.11
|17.31
|-4.17
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.67
|8.74
|26.27
|27.55
|14.06
|13.93
|8.14
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.59
|4.19
|9.68
|21.06
|10.95
|25.94
|21.49
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.43
|13.73
|29.07
|47.22
|34.76
|46.62
|6.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.21
|5.11
|5.63
|29.26
|25.68
|37.57
|21.09
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.72
|5.60
|26.98
|31.46
|47.04
|13.71
|8.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Samsrita Labs has declined 53.49% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Samsrita Labs has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.09
|11.23
|10
|11.73
|11.5
|20
|12.44
|11.98
|50
|13.3
|13.1
|100
|14.91
|14.56
|200
|17.52
|16.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Samsrita Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 74.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Samsrita Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Samsrita Labs - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 18, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Samsrita Labs - Notice Of AGM For The FY 2025-26 Scheduled To Be Held On 10.08.2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Samsrita Labs - Update On The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 04.07.2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Samsrita Labs - Update On The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 04.07.2026
Source: Dion Global
Samsrita Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1996PLC099198 and registration number is 099198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samsrita Labs is ₹11.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samsrita Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Samsrita Labs is ₹25.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samsrita Labs are ₹11.41 and ₹10.56.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samsrita Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samsrita Labs is ₹25.27 and 52-week low of Samsrita Labs is ₹10.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samsrita Labs has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, -9.66% for the past month, -31.92% over 3 months, -53.49% over 1 year, -11.05% across 3 years, and -17.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samsrita Labs are -3.24 and 2.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global