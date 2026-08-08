Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Samsrita Labs Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMSRITA LABS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Samsrita Labs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.41 Closed
4.97₹ 0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Samsrita Labs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.56₹11.41
₹11.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.15₹25.27
₹11.41
Open Price
₹11.41
Prev. Close
₹10.87
Volume
3,395

Source: Dion Global

Samsrita Labs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samsrita Labs		7.24-9.66-31.92-39.41-53.49-11.05-17.96
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		0.281.6614.5824.5325.1021.4317.48
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.33-4.185.706.25-15.3322.5530.15
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.601.601.601.601.600.530.32
Fortis Healthcare		1.61-1.241.327.708.5343.6132.11
Aster DM Quality Care		6.4710.8518.5353.0347.1340.3340.61
Global Health		3.319.8719.8125.379.7628.1328.48
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-6.34-5.091.988.826.7023.4129.23
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.810.6914.6225.469.0629.7827.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		0.8714.6622.8233.1219.8217.48-0.22
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2715.3021.3119.3526.4310.886.39
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.158.8820.2935.724.7912.8928.13
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.801.3011.8936.1027.8942.9916.91
Park Medi World		-0.312.5118.8585.8397.4425.4514.57
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.24-0.2911.5112.8713.1117.31-4.17
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.678.7426.2727.5514.0613.938.14
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.594.199.6821.0610.9525.9421.49
Thyrocare Technologies		4.4313.7329.0747.2234.7646.626.19
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.215.115.6329.2625.6837.5721.09
Nephrocare Health Services		1.725.6026.9831.4647.0413.718.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Samsrita Labs has declined 53.49% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (25.10%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.33%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.60%). From a 5 year perspective, Samsrita Labs has underperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.48%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.15%).

Samsrita Labs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Samsrita Labs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.0911.23
1011.7311.5
2012.4411.98
5013.313.1
10014.9114.56
20017.5216.38

Source: Dion Global

Samsrita Labs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samsrita Labs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 74.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Samsrita Labs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTSamsrita Labs - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended
Jul 18, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTSamsrita Labs - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 18, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTSamsrita Labs - Notice Of AGM For The FY 2025-26 Scheduled To Be Held On 10.08.2026
Jul 08, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTSamsrita Labs - Update On The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 04.07.2026
Jul 07, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTSamsrita Labs - Update On The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 04.07.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Samsrita Labs

Samsrita Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1996PLC099198 and registration number is 099198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Hospitals & Medical Services
  • Address
    6-3-354/13/B2, Flat.No.B2, Suryateja Apartments, Hyderabad Telangana 500082
  • Contact
    info@drhlsl.com
    www.drhlsl.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishnam Raju Kalidindi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. K N V Narendra Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Annapantula Vydehi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. B Suryaprakasa Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Srinivasa Rao Koyyalamudi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Johnson Selva Raj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kanth Naga Pattabhi Chopperla
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy Varanasi
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Samsrita Labs Share Price

What is the share price of Samsrita Labs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samsrita Labs is ₹11.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samsrita Labs?

The Samsrita Labs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samsrita Labs?

The market cap of Samsrita Labs is ₹25.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samsrita Labs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samsrita Labs are ₹11.41 and ₹10.56.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samsrita Labs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samsrita Labs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samsrita Labs is ₹25.27 and 52-week low of Samsrita Labs is ₹10.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Samsrita Labs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samsrita Labs has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, -9.66% for the past month, -31.92% over 3 months, -53.49% over 1 year, -11.05% across 3 years, and -17.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samsrita Labs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samsrita Labs are -3.24 and 2.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Samsrita Labs News

More Samsrita Labs News
Market Pulse