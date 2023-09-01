Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.79
|-0.24
|-13.68
|-33.55
|-34.27
|-72.39
|-65.47
|0.08
|-3.07
|12.25
|15.60
|27.17
|112.23
|68.99
|2.95
|5.69
|29.12
|38.36
|21.73
|68.88
|91.87
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.47
|-1.52
|22.57
|28.32
|32.68
|27.92
|115.08
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.40
|0.88
|24.59
|78.17
|53.13
|0.98
|18.00
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.02
|1.88
|6.28
|14.75
|-13.59
|-35.77
|-15.28
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-1.91
|-4.05
|23.24
|7.19
|-3.67
|-14.04
|126.81
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.24
|10.62
|16.42
|26.11
|-31.01
|76.56
|351.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Samsrita Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1996PLC099198 and registration number is 099198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is ₹24.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is -32.54 and PB ratio of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samsrita Labs Ltd. is ₹16.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samsrita Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is ₹15.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.