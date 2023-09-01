Follow Us

SAMSRITA LABS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.40 Closed
0.370.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Samsrita Labs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.90₹16.89
₹16.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.12₹38.00
₹16.40
Open Price
₹16.00
Prev. Close
₹16.34
Volume
2,036

Samsrita Labs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.89
  • R217.39
  • R317.88
  • Pivot
    16.4
  • S115.9
  • S215.41
  • S314.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.5216.43
  • 1029.5216.47
  • 2028.4116.53
  • 5026.9317.17
  • 10025.3918.69
  • 20026.8421.16

Samsrita Labs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.79-0.24-13.68-33.55-34.27-72.39-65.47
0.08-3.0712.2515.6027.17112.2368.99
2.955.6929.1238.3621.7368.8891.87
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.47-1.5222.5728.3232.6827.92115.08
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.400.8824.5978.1753.130.9818.00
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.021.886.2814.75-13.59-35.77-15.28
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-1.91-4.0523.247.19-3.67-14.04126.81
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.2410.6216.4226.11-31.0176.56351.57

Samsrita Labs Ltd. Share Holdings

Samsrita Labs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Samsrita Labs Ltd.

Samsrita Labs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110TG1996PLC099198 and registration number is 099198. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Krishnam Raju
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. K N V Narendra Kumar
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. B Suryaprakasa Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aakanksha Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Y Rama Mohan Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. A S S V Srinivas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Samsrita Labs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Samsrita Labs Ltd.?

The market cap of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is ₹24.29 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Samsrita Labs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is -32.54 and PB ratio of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Samsrita Labs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samsrita Labs Ltd. is ₹16.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samsrita Labs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samsrita Labs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Samsrita Labs Ltd. is ₹15.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

