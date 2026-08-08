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Samrat Pharmachem Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMRAT PHARMACHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Samrat Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹253.95 Closed
4.98₹ 12.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Samrat Pharmachem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.00₹253.95
₹253.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.00₹350.00
₹253.95
Open Price
₹241.70
Prev. Close
₹241.90
Volume
3,305

Source: Dion Global

Samrat Pharmachem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samrat Pharmachem		4.310.7518.146.77-23.22-11.190.27
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Samrat Pharmachem has declined 23.22% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Samrat Pharmachem has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Samrat Pharmachem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Samrat Pharmachem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5246.83245.09
10249.22246.92
20252.96246.46
50231.32237.04
100221.15231.82
200232.82245.16

Source: Dion Global

Samrat Pharmachem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samrat Pharmachem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Samrat Pharmachem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTSamrat Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 17, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTSamrat Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTSamrat Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
May 31, 2026, 02:19 AM IST ISTSamrat Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 31, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTSamrat Pharma - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Samrat Pharmachem

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1992PLC017820 and registration number is 017820. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mehta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Megh Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Renu Dharod
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manishkumar Pipalia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Kothary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Megha Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Samrat Pharmachem Share Price

What is the share price of Samrat Pharmachem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samrat Pharmachem is ₹253.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samrat Pharmachem?

The Samrat Pharmachem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samrat Pharmachem?

The market cap of Samrat Pharmachem is ₹78.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samrat Pharmachem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samrat Pharmachem are ₹253.95 and ₹235.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samrat Pharmachem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samrat Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samrat Pharmachem is ₹350.00 and 52-week low of Samrat Pharmachem is ₹190.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Samrat Pharmachem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samrat Pharmachem has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -7.27% for the past month, 14.73% over 3 months, -24.6% over 1 year, -11.19% across 3 years, and 0.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samrat Pharmachem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samrat Pharmachem are -23.69 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Samrat Pharmachem News

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