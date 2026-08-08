Here's the live share price of Samrat Pharmachem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samrat Pharmachem
|4.31
|0.75
|18.14
|6.77
|-23.22
|-11.19
|0.27
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Samrat Pharmachem has declined 23.22% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Samrat Pharmachem has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|246.83
|245.09
|10
|249.22
|246.92
|20
|252.96
|246.46
|50
|231.32
|237.04
|100
|221.15
|231.82
|200
|232.82
|245.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Samrat Pharmachem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Samrat Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 17, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Samrat Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Samrat Pharma - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended J
|May 31, 2026, 02:19 AM IST IST
|Samrat Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 31, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Samrat Pharma - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1992PLC017820 and registration number is 017820. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samrat Pharmachem is ₹253.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samrat Pharmachem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Samrat Pharmachem is ₹78.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samrat Pharmachem are ₹253.95 and ₹235.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samrat Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samrat Pharmachem is ₹350.00 and 52-week low of Samrat Pharmachem is ₹190.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samrat Pharmachem has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -7.27% for the past month, 14.73% over 3 months, -24.6% over 1 year, -11.19% across 3 years, and 0.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samrat Pharmachem are -23.69 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global