What is the share price of Samrat Pharmachem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samrat Pharmachem is ₹253.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Samrat Pharmachem? The Samrat Pharmachem is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samrat Pharmachem? The market cap of Samrat Pharmachem is ₹78.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Samrat Pharmachem? Today’s highest and lowest price of Samrat Pharmachem are ₹253.95 and ₹235.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samrat Pharmachem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samrat Pharmachem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samrat Pharmachem is ₹350.00 and 52-week low of Samrat Pharmachem is ₹190.00 as on .

How has the Samrat Pharmachem performed historically in terms of returns? The Samrat Pharmachem has shown returns of 4.98% over the past day, -7.27% for the past month, 14.73% over 3 months, -24.6% over 1 year, -11.19% across 3 years, and 0.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samrat Pharmachem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samrat Pharmachem are -23.69 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global