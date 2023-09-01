Follow Us

SAMRAT PHARMACHEM LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹411.85 Closed
-0.08-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹405.00₹422.30
₹411.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹332.00₹1,250.00
₹411.85
Open Price
₹405.50
Prev. Close
₹412.20
Volume
6,386

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1421.1
  • R2430.35
  • R3438.4
  • Pivot
    413.05
  • S1403.8
  • S2395.75
  • S3386.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5925.82410.95
  • 10946.09408.76
  • 20992.18408.74
  • 50920.48424.59
  • 100680.8459.49
  • 200573.57509.93

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.52-5.68-5.37-16.89-48.68283.29344.28
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. Share Holdings

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
16 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.

Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1992PLC017820 and registration number is 017820. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 221.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Mehta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mehta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Megh Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Pipalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir Kothary
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Renu Dharod
    Independent Director

FAQs on Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.?

The market cap of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹127.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. is 16.16 and PB ratio of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹411.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹1,250.00 and 52-week low of Samrat Pharmachem Ltd. is ₹332.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

