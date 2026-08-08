Here's the live share price of Sampre Nutritions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sampre Nutritions
|8.74
|-17.05
|-68.77
|-78.3
|-64.78
|-27.76
|5.99
|Nestle India
|2
|6.24
|3.9
|18.89
|40.33
|11.16
|11.1
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|3.72
|-0.08
|-5.54
|2.44
|5.78
|8.7
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-4.72
|3.26
|30.93
|37.64
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.84
|-6.97
|-6.72
|-13.53
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-5.62
|-12.47
|-3.6
|-20.8
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|7.17
|4.95
|12.86
|7.05
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|34.2
|10.97
|-1.12
|-22.61
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|2.12
|-17.39
|-7.72
|-22.39
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|4.49
|22.34
|13.87
|36.79
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.56
|-4.31
|15.95
|13.13
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|10.68
|11.38
|23.08
|-12.59
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|19.26
|48.88
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-20.63
|27.96
|21.73
|43.73
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|1.66
|-10.46
|-19.88
|-27.82
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-2.82
|5.47
|15.62
|9.91
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|32.85
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.7
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-1.31
|-13.69
|-18.09
|-44.33
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-1.23
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-3.06
|-8.41
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sampre Nutritions has declined 64.78% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sampre Nutritions has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.19
|5.13
|10
|5.88
|5.46
|20
|6.25
|6.12
|50
|8.62
|8.45
|100
|13.22
|12.01
|200
|20.66
|15.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sampre Nutritions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Sampre Nutrition - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30 June 2026, Approval Of
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Sampre Nutrition - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Q1 Results, Finalising The AGM Notice; And Proposal To Increase The
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Sampre Nutrition - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 06:10 AM IST IST
|Sampre Nutrition - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|May 29, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Sampre Nutrition - Voluntary Disclosure Regarding Acknowledgement Of A Long-Standing Business Association
Source: Dion Global
Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TG1991PLC013515 and registration number is 013515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chocolate and chocolate confectionery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampre Nutritions is ₹5.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sampre Nutritions is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sampre Nutritions is ₹46.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sampre Nutritions are ₹5.35 and ₹5.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampre Nutritions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampre Nutritions is ₹42.33 and 52-week low of Sampre Nutritions is ₹4.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sampre Nutritions has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -68.93% over 3 months, -64.08% over 1 year, -27.76% across 3 years, and 5.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sampre Nutritions are 14.21 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global