What is the share price of Sampre Nutritions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampre Nutritions is ₹5.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Sampre Nutritions? The Sampre Nutritions is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sampre Nutritions? The market cap of Sampre Nutritions is ₹46.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sampre Nutritions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sampre Nutritions are ₹5.35 and ₹5.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sampre Nutritions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampre Nutritions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampre Nutritions is ₹42.33 and 52-week low of Sampre Nutritions is ₹4.51 as on .

How has the Sampre Nutritions performed historically in terms of returns? The Sampre Nutritions has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -68.93% over 3 months, -64.08% over 1 year, -27.76% across 3 years, and 5.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sampre Nutritions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sampre Nutritions are 14.21 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global