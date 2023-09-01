Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.16
|-12.46
|-25.58
|-32.81
|-41.86
|288.90
|63.33
|-1.26
|-3.01
|0.35
|16.71
|11.14
|35.48
|94.09
|-0.63
|-6.66
|-2.89
|2.67
|20.98
|19.16
|37.02
|-1.73
|12.51
|34.84
|32.02
|17.68
|108.45
|106.52
|3.19
|1.91
|7.05
|30.79
|8.94
|60.11
|60.11
|3.06
|0.82
|27.73
|35.33
|53.74
|53.74
|53.74
|-0.64
|-1.32
|11.68
|9.26
|-7.74
|-1.08
|-17.12
|2.49
|3.88
|-2.02
|12.70
|0.96
|15.83
|15.83
|1.69
|-2.70
|-2.89
|-4.16
|21.93
|265.24
|592.07
|6.92
|7.43
|15.74
|31.94
|-5.08
|-10.19
|-10.19
|-0.84
|16.28
|33.23
|102.21
|200.85
|74.96
|74.96
|0.50
|-0.07
|43.38
|52.78
|35.27
|21.49
|21.49
|-4.01
|17.63
|42.97
|82.61
|33.49
|38.52
|62.09
|22.50
|26.85
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|30.62
|2.49
|-1.16
|24.98
|48.38
|49.93
|197.93
|299.78
|2.76
|1.13
|22.03
|76.10
|54.52
|43.19
|-16.50
|-2.36
|13.87
|98.86
|149.15
|82.46
|89.78
|-35.35
|0.21
|0.53
|0.95
|22.42
|76.50
|175.16
|64.61
|4.34
|9.97
|18.95
|19.70
|16.36
|55.68
|-17.98
|-1.70
|-4.24
|0.19
|3.14
|7.60
|289.74
|385.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TG1991PLC013515 and registration number is 013515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chocolate and chocolate confectionery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is ₹37.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is -41.33 and PB ratio of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is ₹53.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampre Nutritions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is ₹296.35 and 52-week low of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is ₹47.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.