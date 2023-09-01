Follow Us

Sampre Nutritions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAMPRE NUTRITIONS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.98 Closed
52.57
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sampre Nutritions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.11₹53.98
₹53.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.18₹296.35
₹53.98
Open Price
₹52.10
Prev. Close
₹51.41
Volume
47,337

Sampre Nutritions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.6
  • R257.23
  • R360.47
  • Pivot
    52.36
  • S150.73
  • S247.49
  • S345.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5235.3851.56
  • 10250.1752.69
  • 20219.4355.87
  • 50144.5265
  • 10092.8877.88
  • 20063.988.73

Sampre Nutritions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.16-12.46-25.58-32.81-41.86288.9063.33
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Sampre Nutritions Ltd. Share Holdings

Sampre Nutritions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Sampre Nutritions Ltd.

Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TG1991PLC013515 and registration number is 013515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chocolate and chocolate confectionery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Brahma Gurbani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Ratan Gurbani
    WholeTime Director & V P
  • Mr. Banala Jayaprakash Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Umra Singh Sirohi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vimal Suresh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sampre Nutritions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sampre Nutritions Ltd.?

The market cap of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is ₹37.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sampre Nutritions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is -41.33 and PB ratio of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sampre Nutritions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is ₹53.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sampre Nutritions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampre Nutritions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is ₹296.35 and 52-week low of Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is ₹47.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

