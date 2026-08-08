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Sampre Nutritions Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMPRE NUTRITIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Sampre Nutritions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.35 Closed
3.48₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sampre Nutritions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.15₹5.35
₹5.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.51₹42.33
₹5.35
Open Price
₹5.24
Prev. Close
₹5.17
Volume
3,93,572

Source: Dion Global

Sampre Nutritions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sampre Nutritions		8.74-17.05-68.77-78.3-64.78-27.765.99
Nestle India		26.243.918.8940.3311.1611.1
Britannia Industries		1.873.72-0.08-5.542.445.788.7
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-4.723.2630.9337.6422.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.84-6.97-6.72-13.539.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-5.62-12.47-3.6-20.8-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.337.174.9512.867.050.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8234.210.97-1.12-22.615.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.572.12-17.39-7.72-22.39-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.234.4922.3413.8736.7912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.56-4.3115.9513.135.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.3710.6811.3823.08-12.59-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0519.2648.8811.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-20.6327.9621.7343.7317.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.211.66-10.46-19.88-27.82-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-2.825.4715.629.91-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5832.85119.48141.95189.2731.7265.7
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-1.31-13.69-18.09-44.3324.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-1.2328.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-3.06-8.41-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sampre Nutritions has declined 64.78% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Sampre Nutritions has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Sampre Nutritions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sampre Nutritions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.195.13
105.885.46
206.256.12
508.628.45
10013.2212.01
20020.6615.48

Source: Dion Global

Sampre Nutritions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sampre Nutritions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 85.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sampre Nutritions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTSampre Nutrition - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30 June 2026, Approval Of
Jul 31, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTSampre Nutrition - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Q1 Results, Finalising The AGM Notice; And Proposal To Increase The
Jul 13, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTSampre Nutrition - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 06:10 AM IST ISTSampre Nutrition - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
May 29, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTSampre Nutrition - Voluntary Disclosure Regarding Acknowledgement Of A Long-Standing Business Association

Source: Dion Global

About Sampre Nutritions

Sampre Nutritions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15499TG1991PLC013515 and registration number is 013515. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of chocolate and chocolate confectionery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brahma Gurbani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal Ratan Gurbani
    WholeTime Director & V P
  • Mr. Banala Jayprakash Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vanita Khatter
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagaraju Kanneganti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kireet Modi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sampre Nutritions Share Price

What is the share price of Sampre Nutritions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampre Nutritions is ₹5.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sampre Nutritions?

The Sampre Nutritions is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sampre Nutritions?

The market cap of Sampre Nutritions is ₹46.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sampre Nutritions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sampre Nutritions are ₹5.35 and ₹5.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sampre Nutritions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampre Nutritions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampre Nutritions is ₹42.33 and 52-week low of Sampre Nutritions is ₹4.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sampre Nutritions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sampre Nutritions has shown returns of 3.48% over the past day, -21.09% for the past month, -68.93% over 3 months, -64.08% over 1 year, -27.76% across 3 years, and 5.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sampre Nutritions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sampre Nutritions are 14.21 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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