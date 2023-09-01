Follow Us

SAMPANN UTPADAN INDIA LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹17.25 Closed
2.990.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.20₹17.55
₹17.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.00₹25.50
₹17.25
Open Price
₹16.75
Prev. Close
₹16.75
Volume
67,642

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.23
  • R217.52
  • R318.03
  • Pivot
    16.72
  • S116.43
  • S215.92
  • S315.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.5616.61
  • 1018.4316.7
  • 2018.7216.97
  • 5019.1217.17
  • 10018.3416.83
  • 20022.9816.79

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.18-1.9921.0531.18-2.82550.94159.40
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sampann Utpadan India Ltd.

SE Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2010PLC091880 and registration number is 091880. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Arun Gopal Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sachin Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeet Kumar Gouri Shankar Rath
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anshu Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jolly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sampann Utpadan India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is ₹70.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is -33.17 and PB ratio of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is 18.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is ₹17.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

