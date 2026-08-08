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Sampann Utpadan India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMPANN UTPADAN INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Sampann Utpadan India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.60 Closed
2.00₹ 0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sampann Utpadan India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.10₹28.00
₹27.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.16₹43.39
₹27.60
Open Price
₹27.10
Prev. Close
₹27.06
Volume
453

Source: Dion Global

Sampann Utpadan India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sampann Utpadan India		4.11-2.85-2.58-15.98-8.9416.3126.50
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sampann Utpadan India has declined 8.94% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Sampann Utpadan India has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Sampann Utpadan India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sampann Utpadan India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.3227.35
1027.3227.37
2027.527.47
5027.5227.69
10027.9428.33
20030.7729.34

Source: Dion Global

Sampann Utpadan India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sampann Utpadan India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 15.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sampann Utpadan India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTSampann Utpadan Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 04, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTSampann Utpadan Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 29, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTSampann Utpadan Indi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Conversion Of Warrants Into Equity Shares On
Jul 29, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTSampann Utpadan Indi - Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTSampann Utpadan Indi - Unaudited Financial Results 30.06.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sampann Utpadan India

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2010PLC091880 and registration number is 091880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other rubber products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeet Kumar Gourishankar Rath
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Harvinder Kumar Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jolly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anuradha Sunil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Gangal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shiv Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sampann Utpadan India Share Price

What is the share price of Sampann Utpadan India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampann Utpadan India is ₹27.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sampann Utpadan India?

The Sampann Utpadan India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sampann Utpadan India?

The market cap of Sampann Utpadan India is ₹134.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sampann Utpadan India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sampann Utpadan India are ₹28.00 and ₹27.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sampann Utpadan India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampann Utpadan India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampann Utpadan India is ₹43.39 and 52-week low of Sampann Utpadan India is ₹24.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sampann Utpadan India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sampann Utpadan India has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, -2.85% for the past month, -2.58% over 3 months, -8.94% over 1 year, 16.31% across 3 years, and 26.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sampann Utpadan India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sampann Utpadan India are 19.23 and 2.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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