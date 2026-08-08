What is the share price of Sampann Utpadan India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampann Utpadan India is ₹27.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Sampann Utpadan India? The Sampann Utpadan India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sampann Utpadan India? The market cap of Sampann Utpadan India is ₹134.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sampann Utpadan India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sampann Utpadan India are ₹28.00 and ₹27.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sampann Utpadan India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampann Utpadan India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampann Utpadan India is ₹43.39 and 52-week low of Sampann Utpadan India is ₹24.16 as on .

How has the Sampann Utpadan India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sampann Utpadan India has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, -2.85% for the past month, -2.58% over 3 months, -8.94% over 1 year, 16.31% across 3 years, and 26.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sampann Utpadan India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sampann Utpadan India are 19.23 and 2.95 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global