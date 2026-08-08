Here's the live share price of Sampann Utpadan India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sampann Utpadan India
|4.11
|-2.85
|-2.58
|-15.98
|-8.94
|16.31
|26.50
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sampann Utpadan India has declined 8.94% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Sampann Utpadan India has outperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.32
|27.35
|10
|27.32
|27.37
|20
|27.5
|27.47
|50
|27.52
|27.69
|100
|27.94
|28.33
|200
|30.77
|29.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sampann Utpadan India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 15.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Sampann Utpadan Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Sampann Utpadan Indi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Sampann Utpadan Indi - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Conversion Of Warrants Into Equity Shares On
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Sampann Utpadan Indi - Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Sampann Utpadan Indi - Unaudited Financial Results 30.06.2026
Source: Dion Global
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2010PLC091880 and registration number is 091880. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other rubber products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 142.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampann Utpadan India is ₹27.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sampann Utpadan India is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sampann Utpadan India is ₹134.72 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sampann Utpadan India are ₹28.00 and ₹27.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampann Utpadan India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampann Utpadan India is ₹43.39 and 52-week low of Sampann Utpadan India is ₹24.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sampann Utpadan India has shown returns of 2.0% over the past day, -2.85% for the past month, -2.58% over 3 months, -8.94% over 1 year, 16.31% across 3 years, and 26.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sampann Utpadan India are 19.23 and 2.95 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global