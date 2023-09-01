Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SE Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40106GJ2010PLC091880 and registration number is 091880. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is ₹70.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is -33.17 and PB ratio of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is 18.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is ₹17.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is ₹25.50 and 52-week low of Sampann Utpadan India Ltd. is ₹12.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.