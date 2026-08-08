What is the share price of Samor Reality? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samor Reality is ₹94.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Samor Reality? The Samor Reality is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samor Reality? The market cap of Samor Reality is ₹203.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Samor Reality? Today’s highest and lowest price of Samor Reality are ₹94.99 and ₹94.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samor Reality? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samor Reality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samor Reality is ₹104.99 and 52-week low of Samor Reality is ₹48.55 as on .

How has the Samor Reality performed historically in terms of returns? The Samor Reality has shown returns of 3.96% over the past day, -0.06% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, 72.07% over 1 year, 46.56% across 3 years, and 30.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samor Reality? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samor Reality are 0.00 and 5.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global