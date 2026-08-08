Here's the live share price of Samor Reality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samor Reality
|4.65
|-0.06
|-1.93
|30.65
|72.07
|46.56
|30.72
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Samor Reality has gained 72.07% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Samor Reality has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|92.43
|91.09
|10
|92.53
|91.85
|20
|93.45
|92.84
|50
|95.5
|92.82
|100
|87.96
|88.75
|200
|77.52
|82.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Samor Reality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Samor Reality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Samor Reality - Result- March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Samor Reality - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 25, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|Samor Reality - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Result For March-26
|Apr 15, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Samor Reality - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Source: Dion Global
Samor Reality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400GJ2020PLC118556 and registration number is 118556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samor Reality is ₹94.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Samor Reality is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Samor Reality is ₹203.07 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samor Reality are ₹94.99 and ₹94.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samor Reality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samor Reality is ₹104.99 and 52-week low of Samor Reality is ₹48.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Samor Reality has shown returns of 3.96% over the past day, -0.06% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, 72.07% over 1 year, 46.56% across 3 years, and 30.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samor Reality are 0.00 and 5.32 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global