Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Samor Reality Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAMOR REALITY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.75 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Samor Reality Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.75₹29.75
₹29.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.25₹49.35
₹29.75
Open Price
₹29.75
Prev. Close
₹29.75
Volume
0

Samor Reality Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.75
  • R229.75
  • R329.75
  • Pivot
    29.75
  • S129.75
  • S229.75
  • S329.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.8832.95
  • 104133.7
  • 2046.4933.15
  • 5061.530
  • 10062.8927.94
  • 20045.470

Samor Reality Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.83-21.7124.39-7.3120.2220.22
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Samor Reality Ltd. Share Holdings

Samor Reality Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingRights issue
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
16 Jul, 2022Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
11 Jul, 2022Board MeetingTo considr issue of Warrants

About Samor Reality Ltd.

Samor Reality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400GJ2020PLC118556 and registration number is 118556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Birjukumar Ajitbhai Shah
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Jagrutiben Birjubhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akshay Sevantilal Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Babubhai Khodidas Solanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaydeepbhai Manojbhai Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ripal Rupesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Samor Reality Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Samor Reality Ltd.?

The market cap of Samor Reality Ltd. is ₹63.96 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Samor Reality Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Samor Reality Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Samor Reality Ltd. is 1.68 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of Samor Reality Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samor Reality Ltd. is ₹29.75 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samor Reality Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samor Reality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samor Reality Ltd. is ₹49.35 and 52-week low of Samor Reality Ltd. is ₹23.25 as on Aug 23, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data