Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-0.83
|-21.71
|24.39
|-7.31
|20.22
|20.22
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|16 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|11 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|To considr issue of Warrants
Samor Reality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400GJ2020PLC118556 and registration number is 118556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Samor Reality Ltd. is ₹63.96 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.
P/E ratio of Samor Reality Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Samor Reality Ltd. is 1.68 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samor Reality Ltd. is ₹29.75 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samor Reality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samor Reality Ltd. is ₹49.35 and 52-week low of Samor Reality Ltd. is ₹23.25 as on Aug 23, 2023.