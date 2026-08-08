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Samor Reality Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMOR REALITY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Samor Reality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹94.45 Closed
3.96₹ 3.60
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Samor Reality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.44₹94.99
₹94.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.55₹104.99
₹94.45
Open Price
₹94.99
Prev. Close
₹90.85
Volume
233

Source: Dion Global

Samor Reality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samor Reality		4.65-0.06-1.9330.6572.0746.5630.72
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Samor Reality has gained 72.07% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Samor Reality has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Samor Reality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Samor Reality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
592.4391.09
1092.5391.85
2093.4592.84
5095.592.82
10087.9688.75
20077.5282.39

Source: Dion Global

Samor Reality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samor Reality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Samor Reality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTSamor Reality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTSamor Reality - Result- March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTSamor Reality - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 25, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTSamor Reality - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Result For March-26
Apr 15, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTSamor Reality - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2

Source: Dion Global

About Samor Reality

Samor Reality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400GJ2020PLC118556 and registration number is 118556. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    4th Floor, 401, Venus Atlantis, Near Shell Petrol Pump, Ahmedabad Gujarat 380015
  • Contact
    compliance@samor.in
    www.samor.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Birjukumar Ajitbhai Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagrutiben Birjubhai Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Akshay Sevantilal Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Babubhai Khodidas Solanki
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarak Suhag Maniar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Bhavarlal Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Samor Reality Share Price

What is the share price of Samor Reality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samor Reality is ₹94.45 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samor Reality?

The Samor Reality is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samor Reality?

The market cap of Samor Reality is ₹203.07 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samor Reality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samor Reality are ₹94.99 and ₹94.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samor Reality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samor Reality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samor Reality is ₹104.99 and 52-week low of Samor Reality is ₹48.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Samor Reality performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samor Reality has shown returns of 3.96% over the past day, -0.06% for the past month, -1.93% over 3 months, 72.07% over 1 year, 46.56% across 3 years, and 30.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samor Reality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samor Reality are 0.00 and 5.32 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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