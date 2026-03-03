Here's the live share price of Sameera Agro And Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sameera Agro And Infra has declined 22.76% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -24.25%.
Sameera Agro And Infra’s current P/E of 5.73x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sameera Agro And Infra
|-6.93
|-15.32
|-24.50
|-63.14
|-20.27
|-34.98
|-22.76
|LT Foods
|-6.97
|-7.70
|-5.43
|-15.40
|13.71
|54.72
|45.28
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.57
|-14.62
|-19.04
|-22.25
|-2.01
|9.16
|16.19
|KRBL
|-6.07
|-6.43
|-16.32
|-27.66
|33.13
|-1.63
|10.37
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.57
|4.96
|19.66
|31.45
|37.51
|6.21
|14.82
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.67
|-17.93
|-24.04
|-36.85
|-24.99
|11.48
|7.49
|GRM Overseas
|-0.44
|-3.51
|1.31
|33.00
|112.15
|15.92
|0.10
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-3.48
|-14.69
|-23.15
|-37.58
|49.01
|5.88
|3.49
|Sanstar
|-2.31
|-6.09
|-4.73
|-3.89
|-2.44
|-9.75
|-5.97
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-4.12
|2.80
|0.95
|-8.68
|-4.32
|15.56
|15.14
|Gulshan Polyols
|1.40
|17.54
|10.43
|-5.48
|4.04
|-6.61
|13.36
|AVT Natural Products
|-4.12
|-8.50
|-7.09
|-15.09
|11.55
|-10.85
|5.42
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|-6.90
|-6.83
|-19.82
|-40.12
|-34.77
|-31.88
|44.34
|Regaal Resources
|7.28
|18.72
|0.38
|-35.31
|-45.83
|-18.48
|-11.54
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|8.83
|11.54
|34.56
|15.15
|5.61
|2.00
|-1.79
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-8.08
|-15.53
|-31.06
|-34.92
|-29.03
|4.44
|17.59
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-3.25
|12.17
|6.88
|-3.42
|-26.03
|-21.65
|-13.62
|KCK Industries
|-5.54
|16.91
|-28.05
|-41.69
|-48.32
|82.09
|35.35
|TBI Corn
|-1.68
|-3.90
|-15.97
|-21.46
|-33.63
|-30.35
|-19.51
|Sheel Biotech
|-7.94
|-16.59
|-26.60
|-42.39
|-42.39
|-16.79
|-10.44
Over the last one year, Sameera Agro And Infra has declined 20.27% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.71%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-2.01%), KRBL (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sameera Agro And Infra has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.28%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (16.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.14
|10.02
|10
|10.5
|10.29
|20
|10.87
|10.67
|50
|11.92
|11.63
|100
|13.11
|13.16
|200
|15.65
|14.84
In the latest quarter, Sameera Agro And Infra saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.43%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sameera Agro And Infra fact sheet for more information
Sameera Agro And Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201TG2002PLC038623 and registration number is 038623. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 236.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sameera Agro And Infra is ₹9.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sameera Agro And Infra is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sameera Agro And Infra is ₹55.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sameera Agro And Infra are ₹9.45 and ₹9.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sameera Agro And Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sameera Agro And Infra is ₹32.75 and 52-week low of Sameera Agro And Infra is ₹9.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sameera Agro And Infra has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, -14.55% for the past month, -23.27% over 3 months, -24.25% over 1 year, -34.98% across 3 years, and -22.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sameera Agro And Infra are 5.73 and 0.65 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.