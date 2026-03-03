Here's the live share price of Samay Project Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Samay Project Services has gained 5.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.78%.
Samay Project Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samay Project Services
|0
|-0.65
|6.24
|44.65
|27.78
|8.51
|5.02
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Samay Project Services has gained 27.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Samay Project Services has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.67
|46.6
|10
|47.08
|46.9
|20
|47
|46.73
|50
|45.44
|45.5
|100
|42.83
|42.5
|200
|29.79
|0
In the latest quarter, Samay Project Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.85%, FII holding fell to 2.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Samay Project Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210TN2001PLC048005 and registration number is 048005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samay Project Services is ₹46.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Samay Project Services is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Samay Project Services is ₹70.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samay Project Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samay Project Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samay Project Services is ₹51.30 and 52-week low of Samay Project Services is ₹28.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Samay Project Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, 6.24% over 3 months, 27.78% over 1 year, 8.51% across 3 years, and 5.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samay Project Services are 0.00 and 1.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.