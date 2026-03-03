Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Samay Project Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMAY PROJECT SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Samay Project Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹46.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Samay Project Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹46.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.80₹51.30
₹46.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹46.00

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Samay Project Services has gained 5.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.78%.

Samay Project Services’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Samay Project Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samay Project Services		0-0.656.2444.6527.788.515.02
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, Samay Project Services has gained 27.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Samay Project Services has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

Samay Project Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Samay Project Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.6746.6
1047.0846.9
204746.73
5045.4445.5
10042.8342.5
20029.790

Samay Project Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samay Project Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.85%, FII holding fell to 2.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Samay Project Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Samay Project Services fact sheet for more information

About Samay Project Services

Samay Project Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/11/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74210TN2001PLC048005 and registration number is 048005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anand R
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Santhi Karthikeyan
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Gowri Ramachandran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Ananthaseshan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Samay Project Services Share Price

What is the share price of Samay Project Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samay Project Services is ₹46.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samay Project Services?

The Samay Project Services is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samay Project Services?

The market cap of Samay Project Services is ₹70.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samay Project Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samay Project Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samay Project Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samay Project Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samay Project Services is ₹51.30 and 52-week low of Samay Project Services is ₹28.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Samay Project Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samay Project Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -0.65% for the past month, 6.24% over 3 months, 27.78% over 1 year, 8.51% across 3 years, and 5.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samay Project Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samay Project Services are 0.00 and 1.96 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Samay Project Services News

More Samay Project Services News
icon
Market Pulse