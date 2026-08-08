Here's the live share price of Salora International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Salora International
|1.12
|-3.31
|-5.68
|-19.12
|-30.78
|-22.14
|-4.82
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Salora International has declined 30.78% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Salora International has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.41
|28.96
|10
|29.53
|29.24
|20
|29.83
|29.44
|50
|29.47
|29.66
|100
|29.84
|30.7
|200
|34.1
|33.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Salora International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Salora International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Schedule To Be Held On 13Th A
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Salora International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Salora International - A STATEMENT OF INVESTORS COMPLAINTS UNDER REGULATION 13(3) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE
|May 30, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Salora International - Announcment Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) 2015- Order Received For Revocation Of GST Suspension O
|May 28, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Salora International - Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 201
Source: Dion Global
Salora International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1968PLC004962 and registration number is 004962. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of telephone, mobile phone and communications equipment and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salora International is ₹28.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Salora International is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Salora International is ₹25.45 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Salora International are ₹28.90 and ₹27.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salora International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salora International is ₹47.70 and 52-week low of Salora International is ₹25.17 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Salora International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -5.68% over 3 months, -30.78% over 1 year, -22.14% across 3 years, and -4.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salora International are 0.00 and 0.39 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global