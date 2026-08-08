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Salora International Share Price

NSE
BSE

SALORA INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Salora International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.90 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Salora International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.60₹28.90
₹28.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.17₹47.70
₹28.90
Open Price
₹28.90
Prev. Close
₹28.90
Volume
96

Source: Dion Global

Salora International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Salora International		1.12-3.31-5.68-19.12-30.78-22.14-4.82
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Salora International has declined 30.78% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Salora International has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Salora International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Salora International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.4128.96
1029.5329.24
2029.8329.44
5029.4729.66
10029.8430.7
20034.133.9

Source: Dion Global

Salora International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Salora International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Salora International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTSalora International - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Schedule To Be Held On 13Th A
Jul 10, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTSalora International - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTSalora International - A STATEMENT OF INVESTORS COMPLAINTS UNDER REGULATION 13(3) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE
May 30, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTSalora International - Announcment Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) 2015- Order Received For Revocation Of GST Suspension O
May 28, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTSalora International - Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 201

Source: Dion Global

About Salora International

Salora International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1968PLC004962 and registration number is 004962. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of telephone, mobile phone and communications equipment and parts. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Sitaram Jiwarajka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ayush Jiwarajka
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Rachna Lodha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tarun Jiwarajka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Paramartha Saikia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Salora International Share Price

What is the share price of Salora International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salora International is ₹28.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Salora International?

The Salora International is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salora International?

The market cap of Salora International is ₹25.45 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Salora International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Salora International are ₹28.90 and ₹27.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salora International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salora International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salora International is ₹47.70 and 52-week low of Salora International is ₹25.17 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Salora International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Salora International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -5.68% over 3 months, -30.78% over 1 year, -22.14% across 3 years, and -4.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salora International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salora International are 0.00 and 0.39 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Salora International News

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