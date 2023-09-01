Follow Us

Salora International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SALORA INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | BSE
₹54.99 Closed
3.751.99
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Salora International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.00₹54.99
₹54.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.55₹64.99
₹54.99
Open Price
₹53.00
Prev. Close
₹53.00
Volume
10,299

Salora International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.99
  • R256.98
  • R358.98
  • Pivot
    53.99
  • S153
  • S251
  • S350.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.1253.17
  • 1036.9752.94
  • 2037.6951.36
  • 5039.7645.81
  • 10039.7541.5
  • 20043.3839.2

Salora International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.8143.2071.3152.7535.44266.60106.34
4.1822.3329.4372.7224.15205.90778.30
5.349.035.27-3.39-11.3036.9544.35
-0.2511.8813.8024.98-10.26-22.35-7.62
6.6722.7338.4456.9632.1265.45205.86
0.691.784.12-24.61-4.832.32-17.66
-9.6321.4789.81102.8664.4864.4864.48
4.34-15.8713.1326.1826.1826.1826.18
4.758.9925.1645.50114.21114.21114.21
9.809.8670.0856.7223.86172.99-21.04
14.1416.1123.0523.139.05279.0337.22
-0.770.45-6.4014.3966.22463.64568.10
-5.16-0.55-6.772.56-5.26122.689.42
-5.63-2.26-6.982.62-14.92-31.5840.58

Salora International Ltd. Share Holdings

Salora International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Salora International Ltd.

Salora International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1968PLC004962 and registration number is 004962. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of telephone, mobile phone and communications equipment and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Sitaram Jiwarajka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Jiwarajka
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Neetu Jiwarajka
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Karna Singh Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kaul Duggal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paramartha Saikia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Salora International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Salora International Ltd.?

The market cap of Salora International Ltd. is ₹48.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Salora International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Salora International Ltd. is -5.27 and PB ratio of Salora International Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Salora International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salora International Ltd. is ₹54.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salora International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salora International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salora International Ltd. is ₹64.99 and 52-week low of Salora International Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

