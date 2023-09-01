What is the Market Cap of Salora International Ltd.? The market cap of Salora International Ltd. is ₹48.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Salora International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Salora International Ltd. is -5.27 and PB ratio of Salora International Ltd. is 0.83 as on .

What is the share price of Salora International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salora International Ltd. is ₹54.99 as on .