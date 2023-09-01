Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.81
|43.20
|71.31
|52.75
|35.44
|266.60
|106.34
|4.18
|22.33
|29.43
|72.72
|24.15
|205.90
|778.30
|5.34
|9.03
|5.27
|-3.39
|-11.30
|36.95
|44.35
|-0.25
|11.88
|13.80
|24.98
|-10.26
|-22.35
|-7.62
|6.67
|22.73
|38.44
|56.96
|32.12
|65.45
|205.86
|0.69
|1.78
|4.12
|-24.61
|-4.83
|2.32
|-17.66
|-9.63
|21.47
|89.81
|102.86
|64.48
|64.48
|64.48
|4.34
|-15.87
|13.13
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|4.75
|8.99
|25.16
|45.50
|114.21
|114.21
|114.21
|9.80
|9.86
|70.08
|56.72
|23.86
|172.99
|-21.04
|14.14
|16.11
|23.05
|23.13
|9.05
|279.03
|37.22
|-0.77
|0.45
|-6.40
|14.39
|66.22
|463.64
|568.10
|-5.16
|-0.55
|-6.77
|2.56
|-5.26
|122.68
|9.42
|-5.63
|-2.26
|-6.98
|2.62
|-14.92
|-31.58
|40.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Salora International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1968PLC004962 and registration number is 004962. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of telephone, mobile phone and communications equipment and parts. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Salora International Ltd. is ₹48.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Salora International Ltd. is -5.27 and PB ratio of Salora International Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salora International Ltd. is ₹54.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salora International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salora International Ltd. is ₹64.99 and 52-week low of Salora International Ltd. is ₹29.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.