What is the share price of Salora International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salora International is ₹28.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Salora International? The Salora International is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salora International? The market cap of Salora International is ₹25.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Salora International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Salora International are ₹28.90 and ₹27.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salora International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salora International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salora International is ₹47.70 and 52-week low of Salora International is ₹25.17 as on .

How has the Salora International performed historically in terms of returns? The Salora International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -3.31% for the past month, -5.68% over 3 months, -30.78% over 1 year, -22.14% across 3 years, and -4.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salora International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salora International are 0.00 and 0.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global