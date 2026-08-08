What is the share price of Salona Cotspin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salona Cotspin is ₹245.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Salona Cotspin? The Salona Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salona Cotspin? The market cap of Salona Cotspin is ₹128.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Salona Cotspin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Salona Cotspin are ₹245.20 and ₹231.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salona Cotspin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salona Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salona Cotspin is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of Salona Cotspin is ₹208.85 as on .

How has the Salona Cotspin performed historically in terms of returns? The Salona Cotspin has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, -15.89% over 3 months, 0.39% over 1 year, -2.84% across 3 years, and 2.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salona Cotspin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salona Cotspin are 82.57 and 1.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global