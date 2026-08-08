Here's the live share price of Salona Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Salona Cotspin
|-3.14
|-2.00
|-15.89
|-5.20
|0.39
|-2.84
|2.24
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Salona Cotspin has gained 0.39% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Salona Cotspin has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|247.69
|249.35
|10
|251.81
|250.46
|20
|253.19
|253.2
|50
|264.16
|260
|100
|267.63
|263.35
|200
|261.82
|264.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Salona Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Salona Cotspin fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Salona Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1994PLC004797 and registration number is 004797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 593.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salona Cotspin is ₹245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Salona Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Salona Cotspin is ₹128.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Salona Cotspin are ₹245.20 and ₹231.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salona Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salona Cotspin is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of Salona Cotspin is ₹208.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Salona Cotspin has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, -15.89% over 3 months, 0.39% over 1 year, -2.84% across 3 years, and 2.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salona Cotspin are 82.57 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global