Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.96
|-1.26
|6.22
|11.71
|-0.46
|351.64
|225.81
|8.83
|20.84
|32.45
|29.94
|26.60
|601.35
|462.02
|8.05
|22.60
|22.98
|27.13
|7.46
|513.95
|485.37
|4.59
|8.17
|18.99
|26.09
|19.80
|139.70
|80.26
|0.69
|14.25
|29.46
|85.59
|51.63
|239.83
|210.52
|11.63
|30.49
|25.57
|49.62
|40.37
|704.36
|229.79
|11.37
|4.80
|13.40
|12.47
|-8.03
|146.55
|29.93
|3.73
|9.23
|2.17
|15.73
|-28.94
|311.35
|435.49
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.93
|18.48
|10.34
|30.39
|-12.30
|558.11
|234.10
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|17.34
|12.57
|18.35
|23.39
|-7.91
|392.09
|111.73
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-7.69
|10.88
|2.37
|39.55
|-26.82
|574.95
|261.42
|7.18
|0.71
|26.65
|34.21
|-3.75
|70.87
|-50.58
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.13
|-0.34
|-22.99
|1.93
|58.40
|391.83
|164.90
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Salona Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1994PLC004797 and registration number is 004797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is ₹137.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is 10.39 and PB ratio of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is 1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salona Cotspin Ltd. is ₹261.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salona Cotspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is ₹323.25 and 52-week low of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is ₹212.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.