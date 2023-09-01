Follow Us

Salona Cotspin Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SALONA COTSPIN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹261.95 Closed
1.533.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Salona Cotspin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹258.50₹275.00
₹261.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹212.00₹323.25
₹261.95
Open Price
₹263.20
Prev. Close
₹258.00
Volume
2,245

Salona Cotspin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1271.83
  • R2281.67
  • R3288.33
  • Pivot
    265.17
  • S1255.33
  • S2248.67
  • S3238.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5287.01259.48
  • 10280.54260.44
  • 20275.76262.31
  • 50263.23264.08
  • 100241.53261.6
  • 200253.04257.15

Salona Cotspin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87

Salona Cotspin Ltd. Share Holdings

Salona Cotspin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Salona Cotspin Ltd.

Salona Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1994PLC004797 and registration number is 004797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 647.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shyamlal Agarwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jhajharia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Jhajharia
    Director
  • Mr. Dhiresh Jayasi
    Director
  • Mrs. S Meenakumari
    Director
  • Mr. Hari Desikan Ganesh
    Director

FAQs on Salona Cotspin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Salona Cotspin Ltd.?

The market cap of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is ₹137.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Salona Cotspin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is 10.39 and PB ratio of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is 1.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Salona Cotspin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salona Cotspin Ltd. is ₹261.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salona Cotspin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salona Cotspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is ₹323.25 and 52-week low of Salona Cotspin Ltd. is ₹212.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

