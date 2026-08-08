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Salona Cotspin Share Price

NSE
BSE

SALONA COTSPIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Salona Cotspin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹245.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Salona Cotspin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹231.65₹245.20
₹245.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹208.85₹335.00
₹245.00
Open Price
₹240.05
Prev. Close
₹245.00
Volume
268

Source: Dion Global

Salona Cotspin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Salona Cotspin		-3.14-2.00-15.89-5.200.39-2.842.24
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Salona Cotspin has gained 0.39% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Salona Cotspin has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Salona Cotspin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Salona Cotspin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5247.69249.35
10251.81250.46
20253.19253.2
50264.16260
100267.63263.35
200261.82264.29

Source: Dion Global

Salona Cotspin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Salona Cotspin remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Salona Cotspin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Salona Cotspin fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Salona Cotspin

Salona Cotspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1994PLC004797 and registration number is 004797. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 593.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyamlal Agarwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Jhajharia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Jhajharia
    Director
  • Mrs. S Meenakumari
    Director
  • Mr. Hari Desikan Ganesh
    Director
  • Mr. Raghav Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Prabhu Damodaran
    Director
  • Mrs. Harshidaa Dhiresh Raichura
    Director

FAQs on Salona Cotspin Share Price

What is the share price of Salona Cotspin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salona Cotspin is ₹245.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Salona Cotspin?

The Salona Cotspin is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salona Cotspin?

The market cap of Salona Cotspin is ₹128.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Salona Cotspin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Salona Cotspin are ₹245.20 and ₹231.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salona Cotspin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salona Cotspin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salona Cotspin is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of Salona Cotspin is ₹208.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Salona Cotspin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Salona Cotspin has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -2.0% for the past month, -15.89% over 3 months, 0.39% over 1 year, -2.84% across 3 years, and 2.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salona Cotspin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salona Cotspin are 82.57 and 1.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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