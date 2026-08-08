Here's the live share price of Salguti Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Salguti Industries
|-0.06
|15.70
|17.63
|39.91
|56.58
|5.21
|14.82
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Salguti Industries has gained 56.58% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Salguti Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.09
|34.27
|10
|33.08
|33.37
|20
|32.08
|32.38
|50
|30.37
|30.61
|100
|27.97
|29.08
|200
|27.4
|27.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Salguti Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Salguti Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for QUARTERLY RESULTS - 30.06.2026 - UNAUDITED
|Jul 16, 2026, 04:04 AM IST IST
|Salguti Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Salguti Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.032026
|May 30, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Salguti Industries - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
|May 22, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Salguti Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.202
Source: Dion Global
Salguti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TG1984PLC005048 and registration number is 005048. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salguti Industries is ₹35.23 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Salguti Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Salguti Industries is ₹26.55 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Salguti Industries are ₹35.23 and ₹35.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salguti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salguti Industries is ₹35.25 and 52-week low of Salguti Industries is ₹21.35 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Salguti Industries has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 15.7% for the past month, 17.63% over 3 months, 56.58% over 1 year, 5.21% across 3 years, and 14.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salguti Industries are -201.31 and 2.97 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global