Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Salguti Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SALGUTI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Salguti Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.23 Closed
-0.06₹ -0.02
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Salguti Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.23₹35.23
₹35.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.35₹35.25
₹35.23
Open Price
₹35.23
Prev. Close
₹35.25
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Salguti Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Salguti Industries		-0.0615.7017.6339.9156.585.2114.82
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Salguti Industries has gained 56.58% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Salguti Industries has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Salguti Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Salguti Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.0934.27
1033.0833.37
2032.0832.38
5030.3730.61
10027.9729.08
20027.427.94

Source: Dion Global

Salguti Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Salguti Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Salguti Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTSalguti Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for QUARTERLY RESULTS - 30.06.2026 - UNAUDITED
Jul 16, 2026, 04:04 AM IST ISTSalguti Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTSalguti Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE 4TH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.032026
May 30, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTSalguti Industries - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
May 22, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTSalguti Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.202

Source: Dion Global

About Salguti Industries

Salguti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TG1984PLC005048 and registration number is 005048. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Salguti
    Chairman & Managing Director (Executive Director)
  • Mrs. Rajitha Reddy Salguti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nagaraj Draksharam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lakshmikar Reddy Mundla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Indira Reddy Kuknoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Salguti Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Salguti Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salguti Industries is ₹35.23 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Salguti Industries?

The Salguti Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salguti Industries?

The market cap of Salguti Industries is ₹26.55 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Salguti Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Salguti Industries are ₹35.23 and ₹35.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salguti Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salguti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salguti Industries is ₹35.25 and 52-week low of Salguti Industries is ₹21.35 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Salguti Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Salguti Industries has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 15.7% for the past month, 17.63% over 3 months, 56.58% over 1 year, 5.21% across 3 years, and 14.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salguti Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salguti Industries are -201.31 and 2.97 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Salguti Industries News

More Salguti Industries News
Market Pulse