What is the share price of Salguti Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salguti Industries is ₹35.23 as on .

What kind of stock is Salguti Industries? The Salguti Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salguti Industries? The market cap of Salguti Industries is ₹26.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Salguti Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Salguti Industries are ₹35.23 and ₹35.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salguti Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salguti Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salguti Industries is ₹35.25 and 52-week low of Salguti Industries is ₹21.35 as on .

How has the Salguti Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Salguti Industries has shown returns of -0.06% over the past day, 15.7% for the past month, 17.63% over 3 months, 56.58% over 1 year, 5.21% across 3 years, and 14.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salguti Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salguti Industries are -201.31 and 2.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global