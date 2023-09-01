Follow Us

Salguti Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SALGUTI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 7, 2023, 3:53 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Salguti Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.25₹30.25
₹30.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.55₹30.25
₹30.25
Open Price
₹30.25
Prev. Close
₹30.25
Volume
0

Salguti Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.25
  • R230.25
  • R330.25
  • Pivot
    30.25
  • S130.25
  • S230.25
  • S330.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.7228.62
  • 1025.7127.65
  • 2023.5826.56
  • 5020.3924.78
  • 10019.4622.84
  • 20018.2120.62

Salguti Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.3116.5715.7713.9412.87202.5080.06
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Salguti Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Salguti Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Salguti Industries Ltd.

Salguti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TG1984PLC005048 and registration number is 005048. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. S Rajita Reddy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Draksharam Nagaraj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Indira Reddy Kuknoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshmikar Reddy Mundla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Salguti Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Salguti Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Salguti Industries Ltd. is ₹22.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Salguti Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Salguti Industries Ltd. is 229.17 and PB ratio of Salguti Industries Ltd. is 2.53 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the share price of Salguti Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salguti Industries Ltd. is ₹30.25 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salguti Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salguti Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salguti Industries Ltd. is ₹30.25 and 52-week low of Salguti Industries Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Aug 07, 2023.

