MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Salguti Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209TG1984PLC005048 and registration number is 005048. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 111.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Salguti Industries Ltd. is ₹22.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.
P/E ratio of Salguti Industries Ltd. is 229.17 and PB ratio of Salguti Industries Ltd. is 2.53 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salguti Industries Ltd. is ₹30.25 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salguti Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salguti Industries Ltd. is ₹30.25 and 52-week low of Salguti Industries Ltd. is ₹20.55 as on Aug 07, 2023.