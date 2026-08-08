Here's the live share price of Salasar Exteriors and Contour along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Salasar Exteriors and Contour
|0
|0
|-16.67
|-29.49
|-54.17
|-54.91
|10.89
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.97
|1.61
|0.82
|-1.40
|11.38
|15.45
|20.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.50
|0.31
|-24.40
|-26.44
|-32.65
|23.09
|50.63
|NBCC (India)
|0.56
|-3.26
|-1.57
|-6.55
|-13.05
|43.79
|24.48
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-3.91
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.14
|15.04
|18.57
|Cemindia Projects
|-11.68
|-19.14
|24.51
|88.80
|65.54
|88.39
|71.53
|Afcons Infrastructure
|1.14
|-11.60
|-18.58
|-19.50
|-32.79
|-16.68
|-10.37
|NCC
|3.20
|-1.93
|-14.40
|-7.88
|-34.53
|-2.23
|11.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.57
|-3.52
|12.29
|15.36
|29.05
|28.94
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.83
|-6.29
|0.28
|-4.24
|-27.02
|-13.68
|-6.11
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.11
|-3.58
|-3.45
|-7.79
|-14.78
|3.10
|16.96
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.89
|-15.73
|3.38
|-6.21
|7.31
|20.85
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.96
|-9.05
|-11.57
|-21.59
|-35.55
|-15.36
|-7.36
|Man Infraconstruction
|16.08
|11.41
|-15.52
|-5.23
|-31.83
|-7.64
|18.86
|KNR Constructions
|14.89
|9.60
|3.73
|-4.61
|-32.72
|-16.63
|-13.12
|PSP Projects
|-1.54
|-10.11
|13.16
|20.52
|39.02
|6.06
|16.55
|AGI Infra
|-2.93
|-12.24
|-18.30
|22.78
|42.44
|50.69
|27.89
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.97
|-2.20
|-12.68
|-21.20
|-43.09
|-15.70
|-0.61
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.28
|-8.04
|-15.51
|-27.83
|-38.92
|4.33
|2.89
|Patel Engineering
|4.61
|-14.55
|-1.92
|-6.66
|-18.10
|-16.51
|12.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Salasar Exteriors and Contour has declined 54.17% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Salasar Exteriors and Contour has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.01
|3.01
|10
|3.32
|3.35
|20
|4.08
|4.01
|50
|5.56
|5.93
|100
|9.58
|9.22
|200
|15.48
|13.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Salasar Exteriors and Contour remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Salasar Exteriors and Contour fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2018PLC306212 and registration number is 306212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹2.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Salasar Exteriors and Contour is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹28.31 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Salasar Exteriors and Contour are ₹2.75 and ₹2.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Exteriors and Contour stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹2.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Salasar Exteriors and Contour has shown returns of -3.51% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -54.17% over 1 year, -54.91% across 3 years, and 10.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour are -20.83 and 2.53 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global