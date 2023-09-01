Follow Us

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SALASAR EXTERIORS AND CONTOUR LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹28.50 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹28.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.40₹45.87
₹28.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹28.50
Volume
0

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119
  • R29.5
  • R319
  • Pivot
    9.5
  • S119
  • S29.5
  • S319

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5413.5930.33
  • 10419.2730.48
  • 20405.5629.43
  • 50272.5529.13
  • 100182.0529.53
  • 200118.5326.24

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.00-6.5645.41-1.61132.27826.53889.58
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. Share Holdings

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
22 Feb, 2023Board MeetingStock Split

About Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2018PLC306212 and registration number is 306212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shreekishan Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Videh Shreekishan Joshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narottam Banwarilal Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.?

The market cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹293.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is 35.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹45.87 and 52-week low of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

