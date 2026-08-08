What is the share price of Salasar Exteriors and Contour? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹2.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Salasar Exteriors and Contour? The Salasar Exteriors and Contour is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour? The market cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹28.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Salasar Exteriors and Contour? Today’s highest and lowest price of Salasar Exteriors and Contour are ₹2.75 and ₹2.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salasar Exteriors and Contour? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Exteriors and Contour stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹2.75 as on .

How has the Salasar Exteriors and Contour performed historically in terms of returns? The Salasar Exteriors and Contour has shown returns of -3.51% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -54.17% over 1 year, -54.91% across 3 years, and 10.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour are -20.83 and 2.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global