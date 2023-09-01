Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.00
|-6.56
|45.41
|-1.61
|132.27
|826.53
|889.58
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|22 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2018PLC306212 and registration number is 306212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹293.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is 35.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹45.87 and 52-week low of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹10.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.