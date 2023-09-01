What is the Market Cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.? The market cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹293.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.? P/E ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is 35.22 as on .

What is the share price of Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on .