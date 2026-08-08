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Salasar Exteriors and Contour Share Price

NSE
BSE

SALASAR EXTERIORS AND CONTOUR

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Salasar Exteriors and Contour along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.75 Closed
-3.51₹ -0.10
As on Aug 03, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Salasar Exteriors and Contour Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.75₹2.75
₹2.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.75₹6.00
₹2.75
Open Price
₹2.75
Prev. Close
₹2.85
Volume
12,500

Source: Dion Global

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Salasar Exteriors and Contour		00-16.67-29.49-54.17-54.9110.89
Larsen & Toubro		2.971.610.82-1.4011.3815.4520.49
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.500.31-24.40-26.44-32.6523.0950.63
NBCC (India)		0.56-3.26-1.57-6.55-13.0543.7924.48
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-3.91-9.18-10.89-12.1415.0418.57
Cemindia Projects		-11.68-19.1424.5188.8065.5488.3971.53
Afcons Infrastructure		1.14-11.60-18.58-19.50-32.79-16.68-10.37
NCC		3.20-1.93-14.40-7.88-34.53-2.2311.31
Welspun Enterprises		-0.57-3.5212.2915.3629.0528.9442.01
PNC Infratech		-8.83-6.290.28-4.24-27.02-13.68-6.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.11-3.58-3.45-7.79-14.783.1016.96
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.89-15.733.38-6.217.3120.85
Keystone Realtors		-4.96-9.05-11.57-21.59-35.55-15.36-7.36
Man Infraconstruction		16.0811.41-15.52-5.23-31.83-7.6418.86
KNR Constructions		14.899.603.73-4.61-32.72-16.63-13.12
PSP Projects		-1.54-10.1113.1620.5239.026.0616.55
AGI Infra		-2.93-12.24-18.3022.7842.4450.6927.89
HG Infra Engineering		1.97-2.20-12.68-21.20-43.09-15.70-0.61
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.28-8.04-15.51-27.83-38.924.332.89
Patel Engineering		4.61-14.55-1.92-6.66-18.10-16.5112.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Salasar Exteriors and Contour has declined 54.17% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Salasar Exteriors and Contour has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.013.01
103.323.35
204.084.01
505.565.93
1009.589.22
20015.4813.56

Source: Dion Global

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Salasar Exteriors and Contour remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Salasar Exteriors and Contour Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Salasar Exteriors and Contour fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Salasar Exteriors and Contour

Salasar Exteriors and Contour Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45309MH2018PLC306212 and registration number is 306212. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shree Kishan Joshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Atmaram Kasar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sohilkumar Dineshkumar Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Haren Pitamberbhai Rathod
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Brijeshkumar Prahladbhai Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Aneri Kishorbhai Gami
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Salasar Exteriors and Contour Share Price

What is the share price of Salasar Exteriors and Contour?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹2.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Salasar Exteriors and Contour?

The Salasar Exteriors and Contour is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour?

The market cap of Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹28.31 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Salasar Exteriors and Contour?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Salasar Exteriors and Contour are ₹2.75 and ₹2.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Salasar Exteriors and Contour?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Salasar Exteriors and Contour stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Salasar Exteriors and Contour is ₹2.75 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Salasar Exteriors and Contour performed historically in terms of returns?

The Salasar Exteriors and Contour has shown returns of -3.51% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -54.17% over 1 year, -54.91% across 3 years, and 10.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Salasar Exteriors and Contour are -20.83 and 2.53 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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