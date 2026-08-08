Here's the live share price of SAL Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SAL Steel
|9.17
|8.49
|11.03
|30.98
|296.98
|52.37
|32.12
|KIOCL
|7.31
|1.67
|-3.81
|5.37
|6.37
|22.78
|5.61
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|-6.06
|-3.32
|-2.04
|-0.45
|-18.13
|-2.50
|8.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SAL Steel has gained 296.98% compared to peers like KIOCL (6.37%), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (-18.13%). From a 5 year perspective, SAL Steel has outperformed peers relative to KIOCL (5.61%) and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.68
|58.98
|10
|58.45
|58.59
|20
|57.3
|58.03
|50
|57.93
|57.13
|100
|53.69
|54.12
|200
|47.13
|47.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SAL Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:31 AM IST IST
|SAL Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|SAL Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|SAL Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 01, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|SAL Steel - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcomes For Outcomes Of Board Meeting Held On 01/07/2026
|May 30, 2026, 04:29 PM IST IST
|SAL Steel - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015- Statement Of Deviation Or Variation(S) In The Proce
Source: Dion Global
SAL Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ2003PLC043148 and registration number is 043148. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Pig Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Steel is ₹63.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SAL Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SAL Steel is ₹912.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SAL Steel are ₹67.77 and ₹60.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Steel is ₹67.77 and 52-week low of SAL Steel is ₹14.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SAL Steel has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, 8.49% for the past month, 11.03% over 3 months, 296.98% over 1 year, 52.37% across 3 years, and 32.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAL Steel are -2,739.13 and 6.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global