What is the share price of SAL Steel? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Steel is ₹63.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SAL Steel? The SAL Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAL Steel? The market cap of SAL Steel is ₹912.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SAL Steel? Today’s highest and lowest price of SAL Steel are ₹67.77 and ₹60.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAL Steel? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Steel is ₹67.77 and 52-week low of SAL Steel is ₹14.90 as on .

How has the SAL Steel performed historically in terms of returns? The SAL Steel has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, 8.49% for the past month, 11.03% over 3 months, 296.98% over 1 year, 52.37% across 3 years, and 32.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAL Steel? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAL Steel are -2,739.13 and 6.22 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global