Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SAL Steel Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAL STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel | Smallcap | NSE
₹16.00 Closed
0.950.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SAL Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.80₹16.20
₹16.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.10₹23.30
₹16.00
Open Price
₹15.85
Prev. Close
₹15.85
Volume
40,985

SAL Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.17
  • R216.38
  • R316.57
  • Pivot
    15.98
  • S115.77
  • S215.58
  • S315.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.1715.97
  • 1012.816.15
  • 2013.8816.43
  • 5011.1416.59
  • 1009.916.48
  • 20010.6215.68

SAL Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

SAL Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

SAL Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SAL Steel Ltd.

SAL Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ2003PLC043148 and registration number is 043148. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajendra V Shah
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Sujal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Babulal M Singhal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ambalal C Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejpal S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harshad M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shrikant Jhaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shefali M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jai Prakash Goyal
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on SAL Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SAL Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of SAL Steel Ltd. is ₹135.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SAL Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SAL Steel Ltd. is 38.93 and PB ratio of SAL Steel Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SAL Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Steel Ltd. is ₹16.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAL Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Steel Ltd. is ₹23.30 and 52-week low of SAL Steel Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data