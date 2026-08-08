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SAL Steel Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAL STEEL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of SAL Steel along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹63.00 Closed
-0.51₹ -0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SAL Steel Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.88₹67.77
₹63.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.90₹67.77
₹63.00
Open Price
₹61.51
Prev. Close
₹63.32
Volume
91,102

Source: Dion Global

SAL Steel Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SAL Steel		9.178.4911.0330.98296.9852.3732.12
KIOCL		7.311.67-3.815.376.3722.785.61
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries		-6.06-3.32-2.04-0.45-18.13-2.508.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SAL Steel has gained 296.98% compared to peers like KIOCL (6.37%), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (-18.13%). From a 5 year perspective, SAL Steel has outperformed peers relative to KIOCL (5.61%) and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (8.39%).

SAL Steel Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SAL Steel Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.6858.98
1058.4558.59
2057.358.03
5057.9357.13
10053.6954.12
20047.1347.59

Source: Dion Global

SAL Steel Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SAL Steel remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SAL Steel Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:31 AM IST ISTSAL Steel - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of
Jul 07, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTSAL Steel - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTSAL Steel - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 01, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTSAL Steel - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcomes For Outcomes Of Board Meeting Held On 01/07/2026
May 30, 2026, 04:29 PM IST ISTSAL Steel - Announcement Under Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015- Statement Of Deviation Or Variation(S) In The Proce

Source: Dion Global

About SAL Steel

SAL Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ2003PLC043148 and registration number is 043148. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Pig Iron. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 144.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Shah
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Babulal M Singhal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mrinal Sinha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nipa Jairaj Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shefali M Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mitesh V Jariwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bipinbhai A Gosalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on SAL Steel Share Price

What is the share price of SAL Steel?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Steel is ₹63.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SAL Steel?

The SAL Steel is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SAL Steel?

The market cap of SAL Steel is ₹912.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SAL Steel?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SAL Steel are ₹67.77 and ₹60.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SAL Steel?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Steel stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Steel is ₹67.77 and 52-week low of SAL Steel is ₹14.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SAL Steel performed historically in terms of returns?

The SAL Steel has shown returns of -0.51% over the past day, 8.49% for the past month, 11.03% over 3 months, 296.98% over 1 year, 52.37% across 3 years, and 32.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SAL Steel?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SAL Steel are -2,739.13 and 6.22 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SAL Steel News

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