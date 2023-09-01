Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.31
|-14.21
|1.27
|-5.88
|95.12
|350.70
|122.22
|4.30
|-1.77
|16.22
|19.17
|21.89
|181.17
|103.12
|8.68
|3.12
|19.92
|20.43
|19.41
|196.40
|111.49
|13.19
|1.41
|17.94
|13.72
|19.77
|141.77
|21.26
|1.00
|22.16
|62.53
|73.49
|60.47
|27.87
|27.87
|0.78
|23.33
|36.24
|97.28
|130.76
|578.89
|291.75
|1.78
|-10.81
|84.12
|113.97
|186.00
|5,262.50
|3,200.00
|-1.11
|31.07
|97.69
|117.42
|100.67
|163.88
|-20.40
|-8.37
|-20.31
|-30.90
|-34.18
|-26.24
|185.71
|270.11
|7.83
|15.37
|35.01
|17.42
|23.87
|447.51
|99.40
|0
|-4.67
|28.83
|32.41
|4.76
|134.43
|10.85
|-3.75
|6.49
|38.41
|43.10
|23.13
|40.71
|-57.94
|32.22
|34.46
|40.00
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
SAL Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199GJ2003PLC043148 and registration number is 043148. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 505.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SAL Steel Ltd. is ₹135.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SAL Steel Ltd. is 38.93 and PB ratio of SAL Steel Ltd. is 3.27 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SAL Steel Ltd. is ₹16.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SAL Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SAL Steel Ltd. is ₹23.30 and 52-week low of SAL Steel Ltd. is ₹8.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.