Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-1.83
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.62
|-24.22
|771.59
|1,063.92
|5.42
|14.08
|45.83
|37.80
|4.54
|135.85
|35.66
|-2.96
|-4.17
|2.29
|27.00
|53.47
|53.47
|53.47
|4.92
|-11.52
|30.18
|46.02
|48.10
|188.36
|251.12
|4.75
|22.15
|18.36
|28.64
|18.91
|153.83
|-42.64
|3.14
|-11.42
|-2.78
|36.98
|56.94
|277.05
|129.70
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.57
|-0.76
|11.43
|6.63
|25.96
|162.38
|98.31
|0.49
|0.78
|7.93
|14.25
|6.32
|45.46
|27.56
|0.73
|0.45
|-0.24
|-3.60
|-13.32
|413.20
|287.63
|8.91
|25.27
|56.40
|61.88
|25.07
|95.60
|-15.60
|-0.42
|-10.88
|-14.90
|-14.00
|-21.51
|-1.11
|1,431.72
|0.31
|7.73
|15.61
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|9.90
|-2.06
|-8.37
|-17.55
|-5.62
|-43.70
|175.92
|175.92
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.28
|14.57
|-1.72
|4.83
|-18.31
|285.89
|209.85
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.48
|-14.37
|5.97
|12.82
|-8.23
|-39.91
|-39.91
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sakuma Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2005PLC155765 and registration number is 155765. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2531.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹405.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is 18.89 and PB ratio of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹17.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakuma Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.