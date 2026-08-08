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Sakuma Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAKUMA EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sakuma Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.64 Closed
0.61₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sakuma Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.61₹1.66
₹1.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.11₹3.09
₹1.64
Open Price
₹1.63
Prev. Close
₹1.63
Volume
64,234

Source: Dion Global

Sakuma Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sakuma Exports		1.23-6.29-13.68-19.21-38.35-16.99-8.56
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sakuma Exports has declined 38.35% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sakuma Exports has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Sakuma Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sakuma Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.641.64
101.661.65
201.691.69
501.821.76
1001.791.83
20022.05

Source: Dion Global

Sakuma Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sakuma Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sakuma Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTSakuma Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 13TH AUGUST 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTSakuma Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTSakuma Exports - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 07:50 PM IST ISTSakuma Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
May 30, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTSakuma Exports - Update On Board Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sakuma Exports

Sakuma Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2005PLC155765 and registration number is 155765. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1922.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 156.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Malhotra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Grover
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shipra Malhotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dixit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Amist
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Guniteshvir Singh Sohal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sakuma Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Sakuma Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakuma Exports is ₹1.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sakuma Exports?

The Sakuma Exports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sakuma Exports?

The market cap of Sakuma Exports is ₹257.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sakuma Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakuma Exports are ₹1.66 and ₹1.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakuma Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakuma Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakuma Exports is ₹3.09 and 52-week low of Sakuma Exports is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sakuma Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sakuma Exports has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -13.68% over 3 months, -38.35% over 1 year, -16.99% across 3 years, and -8.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sakuma Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakuma Exports are 27.06 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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