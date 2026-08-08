What is the share price of Sakuma Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakuma Exports is ₹1.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Sakuma Exports? The Sakuma Exports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sakuma Exports? The market cap of Sakuma Exports is ₹257.11 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sakuma Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakuma Exports are ₹1.66 and ₹1.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakuma Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakuma Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakuma Exports is ₹3.09 and 52-week low of Sakuma Exports is ₹1.11 as on .

How has the Sakuma Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Sakuma Exports has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -13.68% over 3 months, -38.35% over 1 year, -16.99% across 3 years, and -8.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sakuma Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakuma Exports are 27.06 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global