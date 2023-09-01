Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sakuma Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAKUMA EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹17.30 Closed
-3.89-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sakuma Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.00₹18.15
₹17.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.25₹20.90
₹17.30
Open Price
₹18.05
Prev. Close
₹18.00
Volume
15,01,880

Sakuma Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.97
  • R218.63
  • R319.12
  • Pivot
    17.48
  • S116.82
  • S216.33
  • S315.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.7417.47
  • 1014.4816.79
  • 2014.616.12
  • 5015.4515.19
  • 10014.9114.59
  • 20014.5414.34

Sakuma Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Sakuma Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Sakuma Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sakuma Exports Ltd.

Sakuma Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2005PLC155765 and registration number is 155765. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2531.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Malhotra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Grover
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shipra Malhotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Parkash Singal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Amist
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radhe Shyam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sakuma Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sakuma Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹405.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sakuma Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is 18.89 and PB ratio of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is 1.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sakuma Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹17.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakuma Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakuma Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹20.90 and 52-week low of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹9.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data