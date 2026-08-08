Here's the live share price of Sakuma Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sakuma Exports
|1.23
|-6.29
|-13.68
|-19.21
|-38.35
|-16.99
|-8.56
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sakuma Exports has declined 38.35% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sakuma Exports has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.64
|1.64
|10
|1.66
|1.65
|20
|1.69
|1.69
|50
|1.82
|1.76
|100
|1.79
|1.83
|200
|2
|2.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sakuma Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Sakuma Exports - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 13TH AUGUST 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Sakuma Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Sakuma Exports - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 07:50 PM IST IST
|Sakuma Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Sakuma Exports - Update On Board Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
Sakuma Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2005PLC155765 and registration number is 155765. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Whole sale of other agriculture raw materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1922.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 156.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakuma Exports is ₹1.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sakuma Exports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sakuma Exports is ₹257.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakuma Exports are ₹1.66 and ₹1.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakuma Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakuma Exports is ₹3.09 and 52-week low of Sakuma Exports is ₹1.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sakuma Exports has shown returns of 0.61% over the past day, -6.29% for the past month, -13.68% over 3 months, -38.35% over 1 year, -16.99% across 3 years, and -8.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakuma Exports are 27.06 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global