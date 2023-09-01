What is the Market Cap of Sakuma Exports Ltd.? The market cap of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹405.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sakuma Exports Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is 18.89 and PB ratio of Sakuma Exports Ltd. is 1.47 as on .

What is the share price of Sakuma Exports Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakuma Exports Ltd. is ₹17.30 as on .