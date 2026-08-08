Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sakthi Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAKTHI FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sakthi Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.71 Closed
-2.15₹ -0.61
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sakthi Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.67₹28.50
₹27.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.20₹48.00
₹27.71
Open Price
₹28.50
Prev. Close
₹28.32
Volume
1,626

Source: Dion Global

Sakthi Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sakthi Finance		-0.43-4.02-0.07-9.39-39.76-6.614.49
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sakthi Finance has declined 39.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sakthi Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sakthi Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sakthi Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.7927.84
1027.9827.92
2028.2928.05
5028.0827.91
10026.3728.38
20031.5131.79

Source: Dion Global

Sakthi Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sakthi Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sakthi Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTSakthi Finance - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
Aug 06, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTSakthi Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results And Other Items
Aug 01, 2026, 03:54 PM IST ISTSakthi Finance - Regulation 60(2) Record Date Interest Payment / Redemption / Dividend
Jul 27, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTSakthi Finance - Intimation Of Demise Of One Of The Members Of The Promoter Group
Jul 23, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTSakthi Finance - Revised Draft Intimation Letter To Equity Shareholders For Transfer Of Equity Shares To IEPF

Source: Dion Global

About Sakthi Finance

Sakthi Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TZ1955PLC000145 and registration number is 000145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. M Manickam
    Chairman
  • Mr. M Balasubramaniam
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bhansali
    Director
  • Dr. S Veluswamy
    Director
  • Mr. M Srinivaasan
    Director
  • Mr. K P Ramakrishnan
    Director
  • Mr. Advait Kurlekar
    Director

FAQs on Sakthi Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Sakthi Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Finance is ₹27.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sakthi Finance?

The Sakthi Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sakthi Finance?

The market cap of Sakthi Finance is ₹179.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sakthi Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakthi Finance are ₹28.50 and ₹27.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakthi Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakthi Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakthi Finance is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Sakthi Finance is ₹20.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sakthi Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sakthi Finance has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -2.49% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -38.8% over 1 year, -6.12% across 3 years, and 4.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sakthi Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakthi Finance are 10.40 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sakthi Finance News

More Sakthi Finance News
Market Pulse