What is the share price of Sakthi Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Finance is ₹27.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Sakthi Finance? The Sakthi Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sakthi Finance? The market cap of Sakthi Finance is ₹179.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sakthi Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakthi Finance are ₹28.50 and ₹27.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakthi Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakthi Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakthi Finance is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Sakthi Finance is ₹20.20 as on .

How has the Sakthi Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Sakthi Finance has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -2.49% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -38.8% over 1 year, -6.12% across 3 years, and 4.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sakthi Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakthi Finance are 10.40 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.89 per annum.

Source: Dion Global