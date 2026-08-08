Here's the live share price of Sakthi Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sakthi Finance
|-0.43
|-4.02
|-0.07
|-9.39
|-39.76
|-6.61
|4.49
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sakthi Finance has declined 39.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sakthi Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.79
|27.84
|10
|27.98
|27.92
|20
|28.29
|28.05
|50
|28.08
|27.91
|100
|26.37
|28.38
|200
|31.51
|31.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sakthi Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Sakthi Finance - Compliances-Reg. 50 (1) - Prior intimation about Board meeting under Regulation 50(1)
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Sakthi Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results And Other Items
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:54 PM IST IST
|Sakthi Finance - Regulation 60(2) Record Date Interest Payment / Redemption / Dividend
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Sakthi Finance - Intimation Of Demise Of One Of The Members Of The Promoter Group
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Sakthi Finance - Revised Draft Intimation Letter To Equity Shareholders For Transfer Of Equity Shares To IEPF
Source: Dion Global
Sakthi Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TZ1955PLC000145 and registration number is 000145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 210.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Finance is ₹27.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sakthi Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sakthi Finance is ₹179.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakthi Finance are ₹28.50 and ₹27.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakthi Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakthi Finance is ₹48.00 and 52-week low of Sakthi Finance is ₹20.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sakthi Finance has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -2.49% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -38.8% over 1 year, -6.12% across 3 years, and 4.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakthi Finance are 10.40 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.89 per annum.
Source: Dion Global