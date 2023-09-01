Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.24
|8.83
|14.86
|2.63
|26.08
|98.67
|20.07
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
Sakthi Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TZ1955PLC000145 and registration number is 000145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is ₹212.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is 15.9 and PB ratio of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is 1.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Finance Ltd. is ₹32.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakthi Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is ₹40.99 and 52-week low of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is ₹24.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.