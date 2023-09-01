Follow Us

SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.78 Closed
1.330.43
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sakthi Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.00₹33.25
₹32.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.40₹40.99
₹32.78
Open Price
₹33.00
Prev. Close
₹32.35
Volume
6,831

Sakthi Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R133.35
  • R233.93
  • R334.6
  • Pivot
    32.68
  • S132.1
  • S231.43
  • S330.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.132.4
  • 1028.6832.24
  • 2029.4332
  • 5028.9631.62
  • 10025.5531.26
  • 20025.0530.43

Sakthi Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.248.8314.862.6326.0898.6720.07
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sakthi Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Sakthi Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Sakthi Finance Ltd.

Sakthi Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1955 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TZ1955PLC000145 and registration number is 000145. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. M Manickam
    Chairman
  • Mr. M Balasubramaniam
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bhansali
    Director
  • Mr. M Srinivaasan
    Director
  • Mr. P S Gopalakrishnan
    Director
  • Dr. A Selvakumar
    Director
  • Mr. K P Ramakrishnan
    Director
  • Dr. S Veluswamy
    Director - Finance & Operations

FAQs on Sakthi Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sakthi Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is ₹212.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sakthi Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is 15.9 and PB ratio of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is 1.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sakthi Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakthi Finance Ltd. is ₹32.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakthi Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakthi Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is ₹40.99 and 52-week low of Sakthi Finance Ltd. is ₹24.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

