Saksoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1999PLC054429 and registration number is 054429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saksoft Ltd. is ₹3,366.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saksoft Ltd. is 104.2 and PB ratio of Saksoft Ltd. is 19.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saksoft Ltd. is ₹318.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saksoft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saksoft Ltd. is ₹377.00 and 52-week low of Saksoft Ltd. is ₹92.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.