Saksoft Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAKSOFT LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹318.55 Closed
-0.41-1.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saksoft Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹316.35₹322.70
₹318.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹92.35₹377.00
₹318.55
Open Price
₹320.45
Prev. Close
₹319.85
Volume
1,27,152

Saksoft Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1322.18
  • R2325.62
  • R3328.53
  • Pivot
    319.27
  • S1315.83
  • S2312.92
  • S3309.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 595.96322.57
  • 1096.5325.63
  • 20100.24324.92
  • 50105.28310.19
  • 10098.32275.86
  • 20094.25226.19

Saksoft Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.821.5530.32120.64214.371,104.61980.03
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Saksoft Ltd. Share Holdings

Saksoft Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Saksoft Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:49 AM

About Saksoft Ltd.

Saksoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1999PLC054429 and registration number is 054429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Krishna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Kanika Krishna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Thomas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Chella
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. V V R Babu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Malini Thadani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Saksoft Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saksoft Ltd.?

The market cap of Saksoft Ltd. is ₹3,366.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saksoft Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saksoft Ltd. is 104.2 and PB ratio of Saksoft Ltd. is 19.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saksoft Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saksoft Ltd. is ₹318.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saksoft Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saksoft Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saksoft Ltd. is ₹377.00 and 52-week low of Saksoft Ltd. is ₹92.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

