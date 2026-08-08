Here's the live share price of Saksoft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saksoft
|-2.48
|-6.62
|11.83
|0.73
|-21.63
|-13.00
|25.80
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saksoft has declined 21.63% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Saksoft has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|169
|174.61
|10
|168.83
|172.9
|20
|172.76
|171.4
|50
|159.95
|164.06
|100
|147.17
|160.03
|200
|166.16
|165.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saksoft saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.72%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 2.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Saksoft - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Saksoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Saksoft - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting August 07, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Saksoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Saksoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Saksoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1999PLC054429 and registration number is 054429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saksoft is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saksoft is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saksoft is ₹2,187.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saksoft are ₹179.85 and ₹161.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saksoft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saksoft is ₹229.15 and 52-week low of Saksoft is ₹108.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saksoft has shown returns of -6.14% over the past day, -6.62% for the past month, 11.83% over 3 months, -21.63% over 1 year, -13.0% across 3 years, and 25.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saksoft are 16.41 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.
Source: Dion Global