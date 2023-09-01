What is the Market Cap of Saksoft Ltd.? The market cap of Saksoft Ltd. is ₹3,366.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saksoft Ltd.? P/E ratio of Saksoft Ltd. is 104.2 and PB ratio of Saksoft Ltd. is 19.3 as on .

What is the share price of Saksoft Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saksoft Ltd. is ₹318.55 as on .