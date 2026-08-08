What is the share price of Saksoft? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saksoft is ₹165.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Saksoft? The Saksoft is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saksoft? The market cap of Saksoft is ₹2,187.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saksoft? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saksoft are ₹179.85 and ₹161.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saksoft? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saksoft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saksoft is ₹229.15 and 52-week low of Saksoft is ₹108.00 as on .

How has the Saksoft performed historically in terms of returns? The Saksoft has shown returns of -6.14% over the past day, -6.62% for the past month, 11.83% over 3 months, -21.63% over 1 year, -13.0% across 3 years, and 25.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saksoft? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saksoft are 16.41 and 2.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global