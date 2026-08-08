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Saksoft Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAKSOFT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Here's the live share price of Saksoft along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹165.00 Closed
-6.14₹ -10.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saksoft Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.30₹179.85
₹165.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.00₹229.15
₹165.00
Open Price
₹178.50
Prev. Close
₹175.80
Volume
1,31,690

Source: Dion Global

Saksoft Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saksoft		-2.48-6.6211.830.73-21.63-13.0025.80
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saksoft has declined 21.63% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Saksoft has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Saksoft Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saksoft Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5169174.61
10168.83172.9
20172.76171.4
50159.95164.06
100147.17160.03
200166.16165.78

Source: Dion Global

Saksoft Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saksoft saw a drop in promoter holding to 66.72%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding fell to 2.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saksoft Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTSaksoft - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTSaksoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTSaksoft - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting August 07, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTSaksoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTSaksoft - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Saksoft

Saksoft Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1999PLC054429 and registration number is 054429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 492.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Krishna
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajit Thomas
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Avantika Krishna
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Kanika Krishna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kavitha Vijay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Subramanian
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vaidyanathan Sreenivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ramakant Muzumdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Saksoft Share Price

What is the share price of Saksoft?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saksoft is ₹165.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saksoft?

The Saksoft is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saksoft?

The market cap of Saksoft is ₹2,187.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saksoft?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saksoft are ₹179.85 and ₹161.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saksoft?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saksoft stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saksoft is ₹229.15 and 52-week low of Saksoft is ₹108.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saksoft performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saksoft has shown returns of -6.14% over the past day, -6.62% for the past month, 11.83% over 3 months, -21.63% over 1 year, -13.0% across 3 years, and 25.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saksoft?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saksoft are 16.41 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.61 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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