Sakar Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAKAR HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹352.45 Closed
-1.27-4.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sakar Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹350.00₹362.95
₹352.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹185.55₹398.90
₹352.45
Open Price
₹359.90
Prev. Close
₹357.00
Volume
22,462

Sakar Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1360.5
  • R2368.2
  • R3373.45
  • Pivot
    355.25
  • S1347.55
  • S2342.3
  • S3334.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5267.38361.56
  • 10272354.26
  • 20245.81335.78
  • 50225.93301.39
  • 100201.15276.13
  • 200168.98251.86

Sakar Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.8139.0630.9753.4167.91393.63497.37
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98

Sakar Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Sakar Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sakar Healthcare Ltd.

Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2004PLC043861 and registration number is 043861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay S Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aarsh S Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Rita S Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailesh B Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant C Srivastav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemendra C Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sakar Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sakar Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is ₹671.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sakar Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is 52.76 and PB ratio of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is 3.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sakar Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is ₹352.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakar Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakar Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is ₹398.90 and 52-week low of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is ₹185.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

