Here's the live share price of Sakar Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sakar Healthcare
|4.45
|12.30
|66.60
|86.21
|174.42
|38.70
|38.80
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|-0.13
|1.22
|14.14
|24.05
|24.76
|21.28
|17.44
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-2.59
|-4.33
|5.39
|5.94
|-15.48
|22.41
|30.04
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|0.55
|0.33
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.07
|-1.72
|0.79
|7.16
|8.05
|43.40
|31.98
|Aster DM Quality Care
|5.78
|10.21
|17.76
|52.03
|46.27
|40.06
|40.42
|Global Health
|3.56
|9.91
|20.61
|25.39
|9.69
|28.21
|28.51
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-7.10
|-5.86
|1.56
|7.99
|6.04
|23.13
|28.95
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|0.80
|0.68
|14.75
|25.43
|9.16
|29.76
|27.03
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|1.39
|14.92
|23.39
|33.68
|20.23
|17.62
|-0.14
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|14.28
|15.60
|21.52
|18.87
|26.10
|10.79
|6.34
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|2.05
|9.47
|20.47
|35.53
|4.96
|12.95
|28.16
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|0.50
|0.87
|11.84
|35.74
|27.69
|42.97
|16.85
|Park Medi World
|-0.14
|2.42
|18.81
|84.04
|97.53
|25.47
|14.59
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-3.31
|-0.52
|11.39
|12.67
|12.94
|17.31
|-4.20
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-3.41
|9.58
|27.41
|28.23
|15.02
|14.17
|8.28
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|0.69
|4.35
|10.06
|21.11
|11.00
|26.03
|21.50
|Thyrocare Technologies
|4.19
|13.39
|28.16
|46.53
|34.32
|46.64
|6.12
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|6.36
|5.26
|5.87
|29.38
|26.03
|37.64
|21.13
|Nephrocare Health Services
|1.83
|5.25
|27.37
|31.56
|47.30
|13.78
|8.05
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sakar Healthcare has gained 174.42% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (24.76%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.48%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sakar Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.44%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|869.81
|891.13
|10
|852.49
|877.83
|20
|856.58
|863.71
|50
|830.39
|817.37
|100
|708.97
|733.22
|200
|558.99
|617.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sakar Healthcare saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.52%, while DII stake increased to 11.37%, FII holding fell to 12.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sakar Healthcare fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2004PLC043861 and registration number is 043861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakar Healthcare is ₹924.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sakar Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sakar Healthcare is ₹2,057.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakar Healthcare are ₹941.00 and ₹908.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakar Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakar Healthcare is ₹960.00 and 52-week low of Sakar Healthcare is ₹311.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sakar Healthcare has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, 12.3% for the past month, 66.6% over 3 months, 174.42% over 1 year, 38.7% across 3 years, and 38.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakar Healthcare are 57.00 and 6.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global