Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.81
|39.06
|30.97
|53.41
|67.91
|393.63
|497.37
|-0.52
|-3.82
|0.54
|9.66
|13.17
|189.69
|312.52
|3.86
|0.46
|7.88
|32.61
|51.28
|443.95
|414.50
|-2.71
|-6.19
|16.33
|20.59
|10.32
|146.22
|117.50
|-1.30
|0.92
|12.48
|37.87
|42.01
|228.34
|301.51
|0.39
|3.98
|20.37
|38.66
|70.18
|70.18
|70.18
|-0.15
|-6.28
|9.77
|11.74
|-11.13
|22.53
|111.65
|3.03
|3.19
|21.98
|50.66
|49.33
|158.89
|82.85
|-3.28
|1.80
|20.99
|43.57
|52.36
|93.95
|93.95
|1.03
|-4.34
|9.90
|45.21
|66.31
|134.31
|134.31
|3.07
|-1.35
|4.27
|2.52
|-4.67
|-24.87
|41.99
|2.91
|12.57
|32.70
|30.83
|39.64
|-18.53
|-18.53
|2.89
|1.70
|9.38
|27.53
|28.23
|196.24
|37.27
|-4.91
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|11.94
|-0.64
|-0.38
|23.90
|39.75
|81.96
|69.14
|69.14
|0.32
|-8.90
|17.96
|19.32
|-13.18
|-28.53
|-20.28
|10.09
|23.79
|75.58
|93.33
|89.81
|199.14
|50.72
|12.66
|24.88
|14.86
|78.89
|33.99
|-34.64
|-34.64
|3.00
|-1.63
|47.67
|97.20
|95.54
|661.85
|462.57
|7.00
|39.91
|96.86
|118.23
|152.58
|260.06
|258.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2004PLC043861 and registration number is 043861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 128.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is ₹671.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is 52.76 and PB ratio of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is 3.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is ₹352.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakar Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is ₹398.90 and 52-week low of Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is ₹185.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.