What is the share price of Sakar Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakar Healthcare is ₹924.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Sakar Healthcare? The Sakar Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sakar Healthcare? The market cap of Sakar Healthcare is ₹2,057.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sakar Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakar Healthcare are ₹941.00 and ₹908.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakar Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakar Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakar Healthcare is ₹960.00 and 52-week low of Sakar Healthcare is ₹311.00 as on .

How has the Sakar Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Sakar Healthcare has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, 12.3% for the past month, 66.6% over 3 months, 174.42% over 1 year, 38.7% across 3 years, and 38.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sakar Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakar Healthcare are 57.00 and 6.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global