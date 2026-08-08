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Sakar Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAKAR HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sakar Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹924.65 Closed
0.54₹ 4.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sakar Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹908.30₹941.00
₹924.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹311.00₹960.00
₹924.65
Open Price
₹932.55
Prev. Close
₹919.70
Volume
82,643

Source: Dion Global

Sakar Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sakar Healthcare		4.4512.3066.6086.21174.4238.7038.80
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		-0.131.2214.1424.0524.7621.2817.44
Max Healthcare Institute		-2.59-4.335.395.94-15.4822.4130.04
Manipal Health Enterprises		1.651.651.651.651.650.550.33
Fortis Healthcare		1.07-1.720.797.168.0543.4031.98
Aster DM Quality Care		5.7810.2117.7652.0346.2740.0640.42
Global Health		3.569.9120.6125.399.6928.2128.51
Narayana Hrudayalaya		-7.10-5.861.567.996.0423.1328.95
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences		0.800.6814.7525.439.1629.7627.03
Dr. Lal Pathlabs		1.3914.9223.3933.6820.2317.62-0.14
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		14.2815.6021.5218.8726.1010.796.34
Rainbow Childrens Medicare		2.059.4720.4735.534.9612.9528.16
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre		0.500.8711.8435.7427.6942.9716.85
Park Medi World		-0.142.4218.8184.0497.5325.4714.59
Metropolis Healthcare		-3.31-0.5211.3912.6712.9417.31-4.20
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals		-3.419.5827.4128.2315.0214.178.28
Healthcare Global Enterprises		0.694.3510.0621.1111.0026.0321.50
Thyrocare Technologies		4.1913.3928.1646.5334.3246.646.12
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services		6.365.265.8729.3826.0337.6421.13
Nephrocare Health Services		1.835.2527.3731.5647.3013.788.05

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sakar Healthcare has gained 174.42% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (24.76%), Max Healthcare Institute (-15.48%), Manipal Health Enterprises (1.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sakar Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (17.44%) and Max Healthcare Institute (30.04%).

Sakar Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sakar Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5869.81891.13
10852.49877.83
20856.58863.71
50830.39817.37
100708.97733.22
200558.99617.4

Source: Dion Global

Sakar Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sakar Healthcare saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.52%, while DII stake increased to 11.37%, FII holding fell to 12.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sakar Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sakar Healthcare fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Sakar Healthcare

Sakar Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2004PLC043861 and registration number is 043861. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 251.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay S Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aarsh S Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Marathe
    Whole Time Director - Technical
  • Ms. Vishalakshi Chandramouli
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rita S Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemendra C Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh B Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant C Srivastav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Khyati Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Megha Samdani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Reeya Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hiral Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sakar Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Sakar Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sakar Healthcare is ₹924.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sakar Healthcare?

The Sakar Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sakar Healthcare?

The market cap of Sakar Healthcare is ₹2,057.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sakar Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sakar Healthcare are ₹941.00 and ₹908.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sakar Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sakar Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sakar Healthcare is ₹960.00 and 52-week low of Sakar Healthcare is ₹311.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sakar Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sakar Healthcare has shown returns of 0.54% over the past day, 12.3% for the past month, 66.6% over 3 months, 174.42% over 1 year, 38.7% across 3 years, and 38.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sakar Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sakar Healthcare are 57.00 and 6.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sakar Healthcare News

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