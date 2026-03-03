Here's the live share price of Saj Hotels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Saj Hotels has declined 3.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.13%.
Saj Hotels’s current P/E of 24.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saj Hotels
|0.47
|-7.43
|-28.87
|-42.59
|-33.85
|-6.41
|-3.90
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.72
|-4.48
|-11.38
|-15.89
|-10.42
|26.97
|39.95
|ITC Hotels
|-3.96
|-7.28
|-16.93
|-31.17
|6.82
|0.13
|0.08
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-2.55
|-0.17
|-14.18
|-20.35
|-20.16
|4.64
|-4.25
|EIH
|-2.47
|-5.96
|-17.47
|-24.23
|-2.78
|24.86
|24.70
|Chalet Hotels
|-7.02
|-12.41
|-13.90
|-23.38
|4.67
|29.55
|35.17
|Ventive Hospitality
|-0.34
|-7.51
|-0.41
|-4.55
|27.18
|0.33
|0.20
|Travel Food Services
|-4.34
|6.99
|-10.44
|-8.36
|9.46
|3.06
|1.82
|Devyani International
|-5.35
|5.61
|-10.50
|-30.06
|-26.63
|-6.94
|-0.15
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|1.06
|-1.17
|9.34
|7.23
|1.58
|0.53
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|0.26
|-13.79
|-30.02
|-32.84
|-9.45
|13.28
|22.60
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.30
|2.16
|-15.91
|-33.11
|-27.71
|-9.69
|-0.66
|Sapphire Foods India
|-8.60
|4.35
|-23.24
|-39.16
|-39.70
|-7.63
|-4.09
|Valor Estate
|-4.16
|-1.70
|-14.47
|-39.96
|-9.55
|16.22
|29.72
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-2.00
|-6.43
|-11.39
|-21.70
|-2.54
|0.85
|12.57
|Juniper Hotels
|-1.69
|-7.90
|-10.48
|-26.57
|-15.10
|-19.25
|-12.04
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.83
|-7.55
|-12.58
|-10.76
|-4.75
|15.65
|8.93
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.50
|-0.06
|3.43
|-22.30
|-0.95
|-12.47
|-15.60
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.13
|-13.88
|-26.65
|13.75
|3.60
|2.14
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-4.52
|-6.34
|-9.80
|-24.40
|-14.38
|-16.14
|-10.02
Over the last one year, Saj Hotels has declined 33.85% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.42%), ITC Hotels (6.82%), Jubilant Foodworks (-20.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Saj Hotels has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (39.95%) and ITC Hotels (0.08%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.87
|43.68
|10
|43.81
|44.1
|20
|45.35
|45.7
|50
|52.58
|51.02
|100
|60.43
|56.32
|200
|64.35
|60.09
In the latest quarter, Saj Hotels saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.87%, while DII stake increased to 0.21%, FII holding rose to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Saj Hotels fact sheet for more information
Saj Hotels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101PN1981PTC023814 and registration number is 023814. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Accommodation services provided by Hotel, Inns, Resorts, holiday homes, hostel, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saj Hotels is ₹43.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Saj Hotels is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Saj Hotels is ₹69.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saj Hotels are ₹43.00 and ₹43.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saj Hotels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saj Hotels is ₹80.25 and 52-week low of Saj Hotels is ₹39.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Saj Hotels has shown returns of -1.83% over the past day, -8.51% for the past month, -28.21% over 3 months, -37.13% over 1 year, -6.41% across 3 years, and -3.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saj Hotels are 24.54 and 0.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.