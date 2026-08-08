What is the share price of Sainik Finance & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹35.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Sainik Finance & Industries? The Sainik Finance & Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sainik Finance & Industries? The market cap of Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹39.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sainik Finance & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sainik Finance & Industries are ₹37.00 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sainik Finance & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sainik Finance & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹63.09 and 52-week low of Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹27.05 as on .

How has the Sainik Finance & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sainik Finance & Industries has shown returns of -3.98% over the past day, -1.48% for the past month, -9.21% over 3 months, -30.28% over 1 year, 5.72% across 3 years, and 12.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries are 9.40 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global