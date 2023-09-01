Follow Us

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAINIK FINANCE & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.41 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.11₹29.41
₹29.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.60₹52.40
₹29.41
Open Price
₹29.41
Prev. Close
₹29.41
Volume
0

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.18
  • R230.94
  • R332.48
  • Pivot
    28.64
  • S127.88
  • S226.34
  • S325.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.2128.78
  • 1048.5328.98
  • 2043.6529.33
  • 5034.129.25
  • 10031.8728.99
  • 20030.8429.09

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.94-5.131.1018.1611.1969.025.79
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26912DL1991PLC045449 and registration number is 045449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rudra Sen Sindhu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singh Solanki
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Samai Singh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Bharat Sinh
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Sarvesh Sindhu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Nishi Sabharwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is ₹32.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is 7.46 and PB ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is 0.9 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is ₹29.41 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is ₹52.40 and 52-week low of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is ₹20.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.

