Here's the live share price of Sainik Finance & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sainik Finance & Industries
|2.16
|-1.48
|-9.21
|-7.98
|-30.28
|5.72
|12.46
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sainik Finance & Industries has declined 30.28% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sainik Finance & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.09
|35.67
|10
|36.63
|36.25
|20
|37.49
|36.97
|50
|38.37
|37.79
|100
|37.93
|38.4
|200
|39.8
|39.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sainik Finance & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Sainik Fin. & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:59 PM IST IST
|Sainik Fin. & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Sainik Fin. & Ind. - Submission Of Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Sainik Fin. & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submisison Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year
|May 20, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Sainik Fin. & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Annual Financial Statements / Result Of The Compan
Source: Dion Global
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26912DL1991PLC045449 and registration number is 045449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹35.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sainik Finance & Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹39.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sainik Finance & Industries are ₹37.00 and ₹34.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sainik Finance & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹63.09 and 52-week low of Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹27.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sainik Finance & Industries has shown returns of -3.98% over the past day, -1.48% for the past month, -9.21% over 3 months, -30.28% over 1 year, 5.72% across 3 years, and 12.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries are 9.40 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global