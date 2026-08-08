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Sainik Finance & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAINIK FINANCE & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sainik Finance & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.98 Closed
-3.98₹ -1.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sainik Finance & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.00₹37.00
₹35.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.05₹63.09
₹35.98
Open Price
₹37.00
Prev. Close
₹37.47
Volume
16,897

Source: Dion Global

Sainik Finance & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sainik Finance & Industries		2.16-1.48-9.21-7.98-30.285.7212.46
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sainik Finance & Industries has declined 30.28% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sainik Finance & Industries has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sainik Finance & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sainik Finance & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.0935.67
1036.6336.25
2037.4936.97
5038.3737.79
10037.9338.4
20039.839.6

Source: Dion Global

Sainik Finance & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sainik Finance & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sainik Finance & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTSainik Fin. & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 08, 2026, 04:59 PM IST ISTSainik Fin. & Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTSainik Fin. & Ind. - Submission Of Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTSainik Fin. & Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Submisison Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Financial Year
May 20, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTSainik Fin. & Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Annual Financial Statements / Result Of The Compan

Source: Dion Global

About Sainik Finance & Industries

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26912DL1991PLC045449 and registration number is 045449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Sinh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nishi Sabharwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarvesh Sindhu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rudra Sen Sindhu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singh Solanki
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Sainik Finance & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sainik Finance & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹35.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sainik Finance & Industries?

The Sainik Finance & Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sainik Finance & Industries?

The market cap of Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹39.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sainik Finance & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sainik Finance & Industries are ₹37.00 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sainik Finance & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sainik Finance & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹63.09 and 52-week low of Sainik Finance & Industries is ₹27.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sainik Finance & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sainik Finance & Industries has shown returns of -3.98% over the past day, -1.48% for the past month, -9.21% over 3 months, -30.28% over 1 year, 5.72% across 3 years, and 12.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries are 9.40 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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