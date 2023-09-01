Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.94
|-5.13
|1.10
|18.16
|11.19
|69.02
|5.79
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|3.91
|-4.75
|20.52
|40.01
|59.37
|91.08
|-20.36
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26912DL1991PLC045449 and registration number is 045449. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is ₹32.00 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is 7.46 and PB ratio of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is 0.9 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is ₹29.41 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is ₹52.40 and 52-week low of Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd. is ₹20.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.