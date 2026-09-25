Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2012PLC231235 and registration number is 231235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.