Sai Urja Indo Ventures has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹107.00-113.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Adani Power
|-3.13
|-2.07
|-13.18
|32.89
|38.05
|37.8
|59.76
|NTPC
|-0.91
|-3.8
|-8.53
|-13.03
|-6.04
|10.87
|21.32
|Adani Green Energy
|0.46
|-2.13
|-16.08
|52.47
|16.88
|8.08
|2.13
|Tata Power Company
|-1.5
|-2.69
|-7.54
|-5.54
|-6.88
|12.26
|21.18
|JSW Energy
|-0.39
|-6.37
|-11.21
|5.37
|-4.7
|6.59
|7.82
|NTPC Green Energy
|8.96
|4.36
|0.8
|-0.28
|-6.74
|-7.77
|-4.74
|NHPC
|1.4
|-0.52
|-3.86
|-0.38
|-11.64
|13.43
|22.23
|Torrent Power
|-2.52
|-0.17
|-13.85
|-8.94
|-1.59
|20.11
|20.07
|NLC India
|0.36
|-3.61
|-19.06
|1.5
|-6.1
|24.87
|36.28
|SJVN
|-3.88
|-5.41
|-14.63
|-7.01
|-32.67
|-3.75
|18.27
|CESC
|-1.18
|-9.91
|-17.42
|-6.92
|-16.33
|15.41
|10.71
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|7.29
|10.25
|-0.16
|65.28
|59.68
|16.88
|9.81
|NAVA
|1.9
|-1.76
|-8.7
|-0.87
|-20.78
|36.09
|57.43
|Juniper Green Energy
|0.19
|-1.64
|-0.77
|-0.77
|-0.77
|-0.26
|-0.16
|Vedanta Power
|3.51
|-11.57
|-26.39
|-21.59
|-21.59
|-7.79
|-4.75
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|3.8
|-7.37
|-11.9
|6.24
|-12.15
|14.51
|29.79
|Reliance Power
|-1.81
|-10.48
|-17.94
|-3.41
|-55.51
|2.94
|9.55
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|10.07
|5.53
|2.4
|0.72
|-13.88
|39.01
|17.33
|Inox Green Energy Services
|0
|-0.92
|-12.63
|25.77
|-11.03
|39.31
|24.2
Source: Dion Global
Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2012PLC231235 and registration number is 231235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global