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Sai Urja Indo Ventures Share Price

Sector
Power

Sai Urja Indo Ventures has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 25, 2026 and will close on Sep 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 107.00-113.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Sai Urja Indo Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Sai Urja Indo Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Power		-3.13-2.07-13.1832.8938.0537.859.76
NTPC		-0.91-3.8-8.53-13.03-6.0410.8721.32
Adani Green Energy		0.46-2.13-16.0852.4716.888.082.13
Tata Power Company		-1.5-2.69-7.54-5.54-6.8812.2621.18
JSW Energy		-0.39-6.37-11.215.37-4.76.597.82
NTPC Green Energy		8.964.360.8-0.28-6.74-7.77-4.74
NHPC		1.4-0.52-3.86-0.38-11.6413.4322.23
Torrent Power		-2.52-0.17-13.85-8.94-1.5920.1120.07
NLC India		0.36-3.61-19.061.5-6.124.8736.28
SJVN		-3.88-5.41-14.63-7.01-32.67-3.7518.27
CESC		-1.18-9.91-17.42-6.92-16.3315.4110.71
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		7.2910.25-0.1665.2859.6816.889.81
NAVA		1.9-1.76-8.7-0.87-20.7836.0957.43
Juniper Green Energy		0.19-1.64-0.77-0.77-0.77-0.26-0.16
Vedanta Power		3.51-11.57-26.39-21.59-21.59-7.79-4.75
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		3.8-7.37-11.96.24-12.1514.5129.79
Reliance Power		-1.81-10.48-17.94-3.41-55.512.949.55
GMR Power and Urban Infra		10.075.532.40.72-13.8839.0117.33
Inox Green Energy Services		0-0.92-12.6325.77-11.0339.3124.2

Source: Dion Global

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About Sai Urja Indo Ventures

Sai Urja Indo Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2012PLC231235 and registration number is 231235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Generation/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Ajaykumar Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Santosh Ajay Kumar Mittal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Arun Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashutosh Choudhari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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