Here's the live share price of Sai Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sai Capital
|-0.07
|-3.92
|-11.63
|-19.81
|-54.27
|5.50
|53.09
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sai Capital has declined 54.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sai Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|142.12
|143.26
|10
|143.23
|143.61
|20
|146.42
|144.91
|50
|148.25
|147.98
|100
|151.51
|154.91
|200
|172.59
|171.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sai Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Sai Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for The Declaration Of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The C
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:19 PM IST IST
|Sai Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Sai Capital - Shareholder Meeting -Annual General Meeting On August 25, 2026, At 12:30 P.M. (IST)
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Sai Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Sai Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Sai Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC069787 and registration number is 069787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sai Capital is ₹142.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sai Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sai Capital is ₹40.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sai Capital are ₹152.40 and ₹142.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sai Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sai Capital is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Sai Capital is ₹130.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sai Capital has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, -3.92% for the past month, -11.63% over 3 months, -54.27% over 1 year, 5.5% across 3 years, and 53.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sai Capital are 3.33 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global