What is the share price of Sai Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sai Capital is ₹142.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sai Capital? The Sai Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Capital? The market cap of Sai Capital is ₹40.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sai Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sai Capital are ₹152.40 and ₹142.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sai Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sai Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sai Capital is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Sai Capital is ₹130.00 as on .

How has the Sai Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Sai Capital has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, -3.92% for the past month, -11.63% over 3 months, -54.27% over 1 year, 5.5% across 3 years, and 53.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sai Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sai Capital are 3.33 and 0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global