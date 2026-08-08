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Sai Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAI CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sai Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹142.10 Closed
-3.60₹ -5.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sai Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.10₹152.40
₹142.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹130.00₹325.00
₹142.10
Open Price
₹152.40
Prev. Close
₹147.40
Volume
640

Source: Dion Global

Sai Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sai Capital		-0.07-3.92-11.63-19.81-54.275.5053.09
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sai Capital has declined 54.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sai Capital has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sai Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sai Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5142.12143.26
10143.23143.61
20146.42144.91
50148.25147.98
100151.51154.91
200172.59171.7

Source: Dion Global

Sai Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sai Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sai Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTSai Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for The Declaration Of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The C
Jul 30, 2026, 05:19 PM IST ISTSai Capital - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTSai Capital - Shareholder Meeting -Annual General Meeting On August 25, 2026, At 12:30 P.M. (IST)
Jul 08, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTSai Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTSai Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Sai Capital

Sai Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC069787 and registration number is 069787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Niraj Kumar Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Rawat
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Kamlesh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sai Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Sai Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sai Capital is ₹142.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sai Capital?

The Sai Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Capital?

The market cap of Sai Capital is ₹40.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sai Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sai Capital are ₹152.40 and ₹142.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sai Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sai Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sai Capital is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Sai Capital is ₹130.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sai Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sai Capital has shown returns of -3.6% over the past day, -3.92% for the past month, -11.63% over 3 months, -54.27% over 1 year, 5.5% across 3 years, and 53.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sai Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sai Capital are 3.33 and 0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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