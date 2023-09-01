Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sai Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC069787 and registration number is 069787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sai Capital Ltd. is ₹36.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sai Capital Ltd. is -63.34 and PB ratio of Sai Capital Ltd. is -13.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sai Capital Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sai Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sai Capital Ltd. is ₹184.05 and 52-week low of Sai Capital Ltd. is ₹82.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.