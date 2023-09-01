Follow Us

SAI CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹127.00 Closed
0.991.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sai Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.50₹128.30
₹127.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.40₹184.05
₹127.00
Open Price
₹128.30
Prev. Close
₹125.75
Volume
1,359

Sai Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.37
  • R2133.73
  • R3139.17
  • Pivot
    124.93
  • S1121.57
  • S2116.13
  • S3112.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5174.2128.42
  • 10173.12127.44
  • 20158.67126.22
  • 50118.58125.15
  • 100107.66122.96
  • 20086.21117.79

Sai Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.240.4315.9820.9554.03651.48164.03
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sai Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Sai Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sai Capital Ltd.

Sai Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1995PLC069787 and registration number is 069787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Investigation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Niraj Kumar Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Rawat
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Kamlesh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kailash Chandra Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sai Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Sai Capital Ltd. is ₹36.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sai Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sai Capital Ltd. is -63.34 and PB ratio of Sai Capital Ltd. is -13.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sai Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sai Capital Ltd. is ₹127.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sai Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sai Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sai Capital Ltd. is ₹184.05 and 52-week low of Sai Capital Ltd. is ₹82.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

